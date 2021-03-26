Taiwan reports largest ever incursion by Chinese air force

·2 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Twenty Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Friday, in the largest incursion yet reported by the island's defence ministry and marking a dramatic escalation of tension across the Taiwan Strait.

The island's defence ministry said the air force deployed missiles to "monitor" the incursion into the southwestern part of its air defence identification zone. It also said its planes warned the Chinese aircraft, including by radio.

It marked the largest incursion to date by the Chinese air force since Taiwan's defence ministry began disclosing almost daily Chinese military flights over the waters between the southern part of Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea last year.

Some of the Chinese aircraft flew in the airspace to the south of Taiwan and passed through the Bashi Channel which separates the island from the Philippines, Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement.

A person familiar with Taiwan's security planning told Reuters the Chinese military was conducting exercises that would simulate an operation against U.S. warships that sail through the Bashi Channel.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up military activities near the democratic island in recent months, a move Taiwan says jeopardizes regional stability.

The presence of so many Chinese combat aircraft on Friday's mission - Taiwan said it was made up of four nuclear-capable H-6K bombers and 10 J-16 fighter jets, among others - was unusual and came as the island's air force suspended all training missions after two fighter jet crashes this week.

There was no immediate comment from China's defence ministry. Beijing routinely says such exercises are nothing unusual and are designed to show the country's determination to defend its sovereignty.

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan and the United States signed their first agreement under the administration of new president Joe Biden, establishing a Coast Guard Working Group to coordinate policy, after China's passing of a law that allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels.

While the United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, it is bound by law to help Taiwan defend itself and is the island's main arms supplier.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee and Meg Shen; Editing by Toby Chopra and Hugh Lawson)

Recommended Stories

  • Should we all boycott travel to China when the pandemic is over?

    This morning, China announced tit-for-tat restrictions on travel for a select group of politicians, academics and lawyers who have spoken out on genocidal practices against the Uyghurs in the northeastern province of Xinjiang. If there was more truth-telling in the circles of British power the list of proscribed grandees would have been a lot longer. One wonders where the most senior cabinet ministers and, indeed, the prime minister, stand on China’s disregard for human rights in Hong Kong, its cyber-warfare campaigns, expansionist policies in the South China Sea, unfair trials, Tibet, treatment of Kazakhs and LGBT people, and the incarceration and torture of human rights campaigners, to name just a few ongoing issues. That list is very long indeed. The realpolitik position, espoused by British foreign secretary Dominic Raab, among others, is that dialogue is better than confrontation. They argue China listens best when foreign devils whisper politely in its ear. If China didn’t wield such economic power and military might, we could expect a less nuanced approach. Politicians never admit to fear and trembling but, frankly, from Washington DC to NATO HQ in Brussels, the suits as well as the old men in medals quake when forced to contemplate confrontation with 3.3 million soldiers, airmen and sailors backed by enough military and tech hardware to blow the planet to Mars and back. The official Western line on the pandemic has been to avoid Trump’s “China virus” approach. Only a tiny handful of leaders have called for reparations. When Obiageli Ezekwesili, a former World Bank vice president, did so in mid-2020, she was ignored by those who still occupied their roles. Meanwhile, China’s economy has boomed relatively and in real terms thanks to the Covid-19 virus that (probably) escaped from a Wuhan wet market. It’s no accident that countries like China choose to employ travel bans as sanctions against putative enemies of the state. The ban serves several purposes. Primarily, it generates a news item and makes a basic political point. Second, it prevents the named critics from visiting and meeting with those who oppose Chinese authoritarianism. It also makes a subtler point of depriving people of an essential liberty – the freedom to see China’s wonders as well as its horrors. Removing the right to travel is intended to offend an individual’s dignity and sensibility. In 2019, 162.5 million foreign tourists to China generated £26 billion for the economy. The FCDO, which lists outbound visitors for many countries, has no data on how many Britons went to China prior to the pandemic. Statista reports 608,000 British passport holders visited China in 2018. With all statistics relating to China we need to add “estimated”, “alleged” or “claimed”, but, suffice to say, a lot of British people like to go to China. What is also beyond doubt is that China desperately wants tourists – both for their hard currency and to show the world the country belongs to the global community. Its leaders are at pains to demonstrate that the one-party system can deliver the capitalist dream in order to stifle criticism from within and without. In the years leading up to the 2008 Beijing Olympics, I visited the country several times to produce a guidebook on the capital for Time Out International. From tour guides to government officials to Olympics bigwigs, there was a powerful sense of the games being staged to herald a new era and to showcase the new China. Travel was central to the marketing plan; China was open for leisure and pleasure, as well as business. Calls for a boycott of the Olympics from various quarters – including Reporters Without Borders and individuals and organisations outraged by Chinese arms sales to the Sudanese government during the Darfur genocide – came to nothing. Decades of protests on behalf of Tibet have fallen on deaf ears. Is it time for travellers to reflect on what is unfolding in China and abandon it as a holiday destination?

  • Turkey raises Uighur issue with Chinese minister amid protests

    Turkey raised the issue of Uighur Muslims during talks with China's foreign minister in Ankara on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, as hundreds of Uighurs protested against the treatment of their ethnic kin in China. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Cavusoglu and later President Tayyip Erdogan, as around 1,000 protesters gathered in Istanbul, chanting "Dictator China" and "Stop Uighur Genocide, Close the Camps".

  • Biden urges schools to reopen, but teachers' union resistance continues

    Officials from the across the Biden administration gathered virtually on Wednesday to push schools to reopen for in-person instruction, hoping to meet the president’s goal of opening the majority of elementary and middle schools by the end of April.

  • Miley Cyrus Remembers Hannah Montana on 15th Anniversary of Show's Premiere: 'The Greatest Gift'

    "I am indebted not only to you Hannah but to any + everyone who believed in me from the beginning," Miley Cyrus wrote in a letter to to her breakout character

  • France's Macron: No regrets for rejecting new virus lockdown

    France’s president says he has no reason to be sorry about refusing to impose a third national lockdown earlier this year, even though surging coronavirus infections are straining his country's hospitals and more than 1,000 people with the virus are dying every week. President Emmanuel Macron’s government has stressed the importance of keeping children in school and businesses afloat as the pandemic stretches into a second year. Families of French COVID-19 victims say, however, that Macron has turned a blind eye to their suffering.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • Canada calling? Hong Kong residents shift billions abroad after clampdown

    As China imposed a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong last year after massive protests, residents of the city moved tens of billions of dollars across the globe to Canada, where thousands are hoping to forge a new future. Capital flows out of Hong Kong banks reaching Canada rose to their highest levels on record last year, with about C$43.6 billion ($34.8 billion) in electronic funds transfers (EFT) recorded by FINTRAC, Canada's anti-money laundering agency, which receives reports on transfers above C$10,000. One Canadian lender, Equitable Bank, also told Reuters it had seen a surge in deposits from Hong Kong just after the new law was introduced in June 2020.

  • Former British ambassador found in contempt of court over Alex Salmond blog posts

    A former British ambassador has been found in contempt of court after he published information during Alex Salmond’s sexual assault trial which could have identified four of the women complainants. Craig Murray, a former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan, attended two days of Mr Salmond's trial in March 2020, sitting in the public gallery, and wrote about it on his website. At the former First Minister's trial, at which he was cleared of all 13 sexual assault charges, orders were passed which prevented the media from reporting on information that could lead to the identity of complainers - a common occurrence in hearings concerning alleged offences of a sexual nature. Mr Murray, 62, was found to have breached this court order during a virtual hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday. Judge Lady Dorrian said: "The courts have concluded that having regard to the context in which the articles appeared, including the terms of the article January 18 and the tweet on January 19, that the articles of 11, 18, 19 March, 3 April and the tweet of 2 April, must be considered to constitute contempt of court, relating to material capable of identifying four different complainers.

  • Raptors fans stunned, delighted Kyle Lowry wasn't moved at NBA trade deadline

    Raptors fans were collectively put through the wringer on Thursday as the NBA deadline came and went without a Kyle Lowry trade.

  • San Francisco school board's latest crisis: Racist tweets

    The vice president of San Francisco’s school board is under fire for tweets she wrote in 2016, saying that Asian Americans use “white supremacist” thinking to get ahead and were racist toward Black students. The tweets are at the center of a new crisis facing the scandal-plagued Board of Education, which has been sued, criticized and mocked over the past few months. Board member Alison Collins was the focus of a heated public meeting Tuesday evening attended online by more than 1,000 people, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

  • Costco Is Selling the Cutest Potted Lavender Trees

    Spring has sprung at Costco!

  • Can You Name All the Hot Rod Heroes in This Photo?

    Alex Xydias—founder of the So-Cal Speed Shop, original Bonneville racing driver, WWII veteran—turned 99 and his birthday was the cause for a gathering of legends.

  • Xi’s Red Line on China Human Rights Makes Companies Pick Sides

    (Bloomberg) -- For years China has sought to draw moral equivalence with the West over human rights, insisting that other countries have no standing to criticize its policies. Now Beijing is making companies pay if they disagree.China this week has pushed a campaign to boycott Western retailers after the U.S., U.K., Canada and the European Union imposed sanctions over human-rights abuses against ethnic minority Uyghurs in Xinjiang. The furor started when the Communist Youth League amplified a months-old statement from Sweden’s Hennes & Mauritz AB expressing concern about reports of forced labor in the far west region, and quickly spread to other companies.Shares of H&M, Nike Inc. and others plummeted as Chinese government officials endorsed the boycotts and celebrities cut ties with brands including Adidas, New Balance and Japan’s Uniqlo. Meanwhile, Chinese apparel makers have seized the opportunity with statements supporting cotton made from Xinjiang, boosting local companies from sportswear maker Anta Sports Products Ltd. to leisurewear brands including Zhejiang Semir Garment Co. Ltd.Over 7 million viewers tuned in Friday night on e-commerce platform Taobao to watch China’s livestream queen sell products made specifically from Xinjiang cotton.While both Western and Asian companies have frequently been targets of Chinese nationalism over the years, the latest flurry signals a shift in strategy by President Xi Jinping’s government as it confronts a more unified approach from the U.S. and its allies.Analysts say the Communist Party is betting that a response that inflicts financial costs on companies will be popular at home, show China stands on equal footing with the U.S. and help thwart President Joe Biden’s efforts to heap more pressure on Beijing over human rights.Although Xinjiang is in the spotlight now, Chinese diplomats made clear during tense talks with U.S. counterparts in Alaska last week that Xi’s administration is drawing a firm line against what it calls “interference” in “internal affairs” including Hong Kong, Tibet and Taiwan.That raises the prospect that foreign companies operating in China across a range of industries could find themselves in the geopolitical firing line, facing pressure from Beijing to keep quiet on human rights just as global investors put more weight on environmental, social and governance issues.China’s earlier approach of simply denying allegations has been seen as a “weak defense,” according to Wang Huiyao, an adviser to China’s cabinet and founder of the Center for China and Globalization. China’s containment of Covid-19, push to eradicate absolute poverty and economic progress are all boosting morale in Beijing, he said.“Rather than hiding and saying no, how about saying what we did well,” Wang said. “A little more confident approach.”In addition to hitting the EU and U.K. with retaliatory sanctions over Xinjiang, a move that threatens to scuttle an investment deal between China and the 27-member bloc, Chinese officials hammered the West this week for a laundry list of failings from Nazism and colonialism in Europe to Japan’s invasions to the U.S. war in Iraq. China also published its 22nd annual report critical of how the U.S. handles human rights, prominently featuring George Floyd’s dying plea “I Can’t Breathe.”‘Counterpunch’“Under Xi, China appears to have adopted the mantra that it is better to be feared than liked,” said Ryan Hass, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. “China is committed to sending a message that it will not take a punch without throwing a counterpunch.” The more aggressive rhetoric, he added, is part of a strategy to “build acceptance for the view that democracy is not a universal ideology and does not hold answers for challenges of the 21st century.”In Alaska, Politburo member Yang Jiechi told his American counterparts most countries wouldn’t recognize “the universal values advocated by the United States” while saying their political systems were essentially the same: “The United States has its style -- United States-style democracy -- and China has the Chinese-style democracy.”A senior Western diplomat in Beijing said the Alaska meeting showed China’s relationship with U.S. allies will only get worse from now on. China’s power mostly comes from its ability to leverage its huge market while dealing with countries on an individual basis, the diplomat said, and a more unified approach among Beijing’s critics represents a threat to that approach.Multinationals operating in China have frequently found themselves apologizing. Daimler AG in 2018 expressed remorse for an Instagram post quoting the Dalai Lama that “hurt the feelings of Chinese people,” while Gap Inc. issued an apology for a T-shirt with a map of China that didn’t include Taiwan, Tibet or disputed islands in the South China Sea.‘Irrational Behavior’At an H&M store in Shanghai on Friday, a security guard noticed a drop in foot traffic over the past few days while expressing worries of possible “irrational behavior” by some customers. While H&M hasn’t commented over the recent uproar, on Friday a statement on forced labor in Xinjiang was no longer accessible on its website. Similarly, a statement by Zara parent Industria de Diseno Textil saying it had “zero tolerance” regarding forced labor in Xinjiang also appeared to be taken down.Chinese brands have put more pressure on global rivals in recent years, a trend that has accelerated during the pandemic. Beijing-based China Feihe Ltd. has outperformed brands like Danone and Nestle by claiming its products are “more suitable for Chinese babies.” Anta Sports in 2018 passed Nike to become China’s No. 2 sports apparel brand behind Adidas, while local names accounted for seven of the top 10 cosmetics brands last year, up from just three in 2017, according to market researcher Daxue Consulting.Chinese celebrities are also feeling the heat to get in line. The agency of Huang Zitao, a 27-year-old singer and actor, said Thursday he had terminated cooperation with France’s Lacoste S.A. even though the clothing manufacturer never issued a statement on Xinjiang cotton. The announcement came after Lacoste didn’t respond to his requests to clarify its stance on “all global social-media platforms,” according to the agency. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.While China realizes it’s unlikely to silence criticisms from the West by fighting back, its more aggressive stance is mainly to show a domestic audience that the Communist Party is “the best and most determined defender of China’s interests,” said Shi Yinhong, director of Renmin University’s Center on American Studies in Beijing.“So the recrimination is set to continue,” he said. “And this could push China and the U.S. -- and even China and the West -- further away.”(Adds online shopping show on Xinjiang cotton in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Micah Parsons: I feel I’m the most versatile player in this draft

    Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons opted out of playing in the 2020 season, so NFL scouts didn’t have a chance to watch him do anything on the field until the school’s Pro Day workout on Thursday. Parsons made the most of the chance to work out. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, which would have [more]

  • Washington agrees to sign slot WR Adam Humphries on 1-year deal

    Washington has added slot WR Adam Humphries to the roster, further bolstering their receiving corps this offseason.

  • Study names 12 most dangerous anti-vaxxers in America

    The report demands that all 12 anti-vaxxers be de-platformed

  • Volunteers break rank to raise doubts in trial of Russia's second COVID-19 vaccine

    Some of those volunteering in a trial of Russia's second COVID-19 vaccine have broken rank and conducted go-it-alone amateur "citizen experiments" that they say raise concerns about the shot's efficacy. A group of participants in the trial of the EpiVacCorona vaccine, developed by the Vector Institute in Siberia, have been running antibody and other tests to try to evaluate the shot, and sharing their experiences. The break-away group is led by trial volunteer Andrey Krinitsky, who is not a scientist.

  • Republicans and Mark Zuckerberg want you to know they are not to blame for their own fake news on Facebook

    After the latest hearing on Capitol Hill over election misinformation, one thing became clear: you better not blame the GOP or Facebook next time there’s an attempted insurrection

  • Body of Washington teen found on recycling conveyor belt in Texas, sheriff says

    The death is considered suspicious.

  • Congress Could Buy Fewer 'Fiasco' F-35 Fighters

    "The more we buy, the worse the overall performance has been," said one key Congressman about the problematic plane.