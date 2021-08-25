Taiwan reports no new domestic COVID-19 cases, first time since May 9

Medigen COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Taipei
·1 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan reported zero new domestic COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the first time since May 9 it has logged no community transmissions, with the pandemic on the democratically ruled island now well under control.

The number of COVD-19 cases in Taiwan began climbing in mid-May after months of no or few domestic infections, prompting the government to impose curbs on gatherings, close entertainment venues and stop in-restaurant dining.

With the success of those restrictions, as well as ramped up testing and widespread compliance with the rules including mask wearing, those curbs were eased last month.

Border controls and quarantines for all arrivals have been strengthened.

While Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said he was happy to see no new domestic cases, people should not rest on their laurels and let down their guard.

"These two weeks are a very important observation period. I hope it can be maintained. Everyone, please don't let up," he told reporters.

Taiwan's success stands in stark contrast https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps to many of it neighbours, including Vietnam and Japan, where the virus continues to spread rapidly.

Taiwan's domestic outbreak was almost exclusively the previously globally dominant Alpha variant, rather than the highly contagious Delta variant.

Taiwan has reported 15,939 cases since the pandemic began, including 830 deaths.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • “Common prosperity”: A lexicon of China’s tech crackdown jargon

    These are the words and phrases used by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Communist Party policy makers, and scholars to send signals about the tech industry, or the private sector in general.

  • ‘The Sooner, the Better’: Biden Won’t Budge on Afghanistan Deadline

    JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty ImagesIn remarks given five hours after they were originally scheduled, President Joe Biden made clear that the Aug. 31 withdrawal date was a deadline his administration was determined to meet.“The sooner we can finish, the better,” the president said.He added that the completion of evacuation efforts by Aug. 31 depended on the Taliban continuing to cooperate and allowing access to the airport. But he also said he had asked the State Department and the Pentagon for conti

  • Vietnam after-school learning startup Marathon raises $1.5M pre-seed round

    Marathon Education was created after its founders realized after-school education in Vietnam hadn’t evolved much since they were kids. “They’re packed like sardines and that really has not changed in the past one or two decades when I went to these sorts of classes in Vietnam,” said co-founder Pham Duc. Pham launched Marathon six weeks ago with his brother-in-law Tran Viet Tung to make after-school learning more accessible in Vietnam.

  • At least 9 victims of 98 dead may have initially survived Surfside condo collapse, but were not found by rescue teams, investigation shows

    As many as nine of the 98 victims who died in the worst building collapse in modern U.S. history might have survived the initial cave-in.

  • Small plane makes emergency landing on California freeway, clipping cars and jamming traffic

    Some vehicles were hit by a plane making an emergency landing near San Diego. No serious injuries were reported.

  • ‘It’s just unbelievable’: Tennessee surveys wreckage after floods kill 22

    Succession of thunderstorms deposited record-breaking 17in of rain in some parts of state Tennesseans were surveying the mangled wreckage of towns and communities across the middle of the state on Monday, after a record-breaking deluge caused flash flooding that swept away houses, shattered lives and left at least 22 people dead and many more missing. In Waverly, one of the hardest-hit towns, about 60 miles west of Nashville, the local department of public safety posted a list of 25 people still

  • Devastating scenes of ruin with at least 22 dead, about 20 missing in Tennessee flooding

    At least 22 people were dead and dozens remained missing Sunday after record-shattering downpours triggered flooding across parts of Tennessee.

  • COVID: Tourists Urged To Postpone Travel Plans To Hawaii Due To Surge

    The Governor of Hawaii was urging people not to come there. Maria Medina tells us COVID surge happening in Hawaii is so bad the governor issued a warning for tourists to stay away.

  • Chef José Andrés Is Helping To Feed People Devastated By The Earthquakes In Haiti

    The celebrity chef will join the organization after he recovers from coronavirus.

  • Small Plane Crashes On 5 Freeway In San Diego

    The plane reportedly hit hit some cars and hurt people on the ground. Rachel Kim reports.

  • Editorial: Haiti needs our help now

    Once again Haiti finds itself on the tragic side of the world’s disaster divide and its need for help is urgent. A 7.2-magnitude earthquake, more powerful than the whopper that killed more than 200,000 in the capital, Port-au-Prince, in 2010, has rocked the country’s more remote southern peninsula, killing more than 2,100, leveling thousands of homes and leaving hundreds more missing and ...

  • Tennessee’s Deadly Floods Wash Away Houses, Roads

    Rescue teams in Tennessee searched for survivors after flash floods triggered by heavy rain killed more than 20 people and left many more missing. President Biden offered his condolences and said the administration was ready to provide support. Photo: Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

  • Survivors grapple with aftermath of deadly Tennessee flood

    Anna Mays woke up in a panic attack Monday, thinking she was back in the rising floodwater. Two days ago, she had been clinging for her life to the front door of her duplex in rural Tennessee as the water inched up to her neck. Then Mays realized where she was: The gym at the Waverly Church of Christ, now her temporary home alongside other victims of record-breaking rain Saturday that sent floodwaters surging through the region, killing at least 22 people.

  • Tennessee flash floods kill 22 with dozens missing

    The death toll is expected to rise after record-breaking rainfall triggered widespread flooding.

  • 'They are hungry': Haiti quake survivors fear for children's future

    CAMP-PERRIN, Haiti (Reuters) -Many survivors of an earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people in southern Haiti are worried about providing for their children, with more than half a million minors feared to be at risk from the fallout. The Aug. 14 quake hammered infrastructure, destroying or damaging some 130,000 homes, cutting off roads and pitching thousands of families in the Western Hemisphere's poorest country into an uncertain future. When the magnitude 7.2 quake struck, homemaker Lovely Jean was resting inside the general hospital of the southern city of Les Cayes, while her three-day-old baby, Love Shaiska, was in the neonatal ward being treated for an infection.

  • Crews scour debris for more victims after Tennessee floods

    Crews with chainsaws and heavy equipment cleared their way through trees densely matted with vegetation, garbage and building debris Tuesday as searchers scoured a normally shallow creek for more flooding victims in rural Tennessee. At one bridge, an excavator crawled into the creek to dig through a debris plug that included large trees, huge spools of cable, panels of wooden fencing and chunks of concrete. It’s difficult to know how far the bodies might have been carried, but one car was found about a half-mile from where it had been parked, Humphreys County Chief Deputy Rob Edwards said.

  • Toddler hit, killed on tricycle

    Toddler hit, killed on tricycle

  • Authorities locate dozens of people listed as missing in deadly Tennessee flood

    (Reuters) -Authorities said on Tuesday they have accounted for dozens of people who were previously listed as missing after the weekend's deadly flooding in Tennessee, where the full scope of damage is coming into view. Officials also lowered the number of those killed by the storm - which destroyed homes and businesses, swept cars off the road, and left streets awash in mud - dropping the estimate to 18 from 21. As residents have gotten in touch with authorities, or found family members and friends at the local reunification center, only three people remain missing.

  • Watch horse break free on Kentucky highway

    Bold and Bossy, a 2-year-old filly, broke free from her stable before her first race.