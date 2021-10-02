Taiwan reports a record 38 Chinese warplanes, including nuclear-capable bombers, entered its air defense zone

Chinese J-15 fighter jets at a military parade Simon Song/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

38 Chinese military jets flew into Taiwan's air defense zone on October 1.

It is the largest incursion of Chinese jets ever recorded in Taiwan.

It comes a day after China lashed out at the Taiwanese foreign minister for promoting Taiwan internationally.

The Taiwanese Government has stated that 38 Chinese military jets have flown into its air defense zone on October 1: the largest Chinese intrusion to date.

The planes came in two waves, according to the Ministry of Defence, with Taiwan responding by deploying missile systems and scrambling planes.

The conflict stems from China viewing Taiwan as a breakaway province of China, whilst Taiwan views itself as a sovereign state.

In a statement on their website, Taiwan's defense ministry said 25 People's Liberation Army planes entered the southwestern part of the air defense identification zone during daylight hours.

Taiwan has been complaining for over a year of repeated incursion missions by Chinese jets.

The latest Chinese mission involved 18 J-16 and four Su-30 fighters plus two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers and an anti-submarine aircraft, the Taiwan ministry said.

This was followed by a second wave of 13 Chinese aircraft in the same area on Friday evening, reported the BBC.

This mission came less than one day after the Chinese government attacked Taiwan's foreign minister for his attempts to promote Taiwan internationally.

"All forms of comments on Taiwan independence are but flies 'humming, with a burst of shrilling and a fit of sobbing,'" Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office said, according to Reuters.

However, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council stated that these comments by the Chinese Government are "slander and abuse."

"This kind of verbal violence, unprecedented in the international community, only highlights the overstepping of the rules of the Taiwan-related body on the other side of the Taiwan Strait and how far away it is from civilized society."

