Record number of China planes enter Taiwan air defence zone

·3 min read
A Xian H-6U in-flight refueling tanker (C) flies in formation with a pair of Chengdu J-10 multirole fighte
This is not the first time Chinese planes have flown into Taiwan's air defence zone

Taiwan has urged Beijing to stop "irresponsible provocative actions" after a record number of Chinese warplanes entered its air defence zone.

Monday's incursion marks the fourth straight day of incursions by Chinese aircraft, with almost 150 aircraft sent into Taiwan's defence zone in total.

Some analysts say the flights could be seen as a warning to Taiwan's president ahead of the island's national day.

Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway province.

However, democratic Taiwan sees itself as a sovereign state.

Taiwan has been reporting for more than a year that China's air force has been repeatedly flying nearby.

The latest Chinese mission included 34 J-16 fighters and 12 nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, which all flew in an area near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands, according to a map provided by the Taiwanese government.

Map
Map

Four more Chinese fighters were spotted late on Monday, taking the total to 56 aircraft in one day.

Taiwan's top China policy-making body, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), accused Beijing of "seriously damaging the status quo of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait".

"We demand the Beijing authorities immediately stop its non-peaceful and irresponsible provocative actions," MAC spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng said in a statement.

"China is the culprit for causing tensions between the two sides of the (Taiwan) Strait and it has further threatened regional security and order," he added, saying Taiwan "will never compromise and yield" to threats.

In response, China accused Washington of being the provocateurs, while warning against supporting Taiwanese independence.

"Engaging in Taiwan independence is a dead end. China will take all steps needed and firmly smash any Taiwan independence plots," the ministry said.

The US should stop supporting and "inflating" Taiwan separatist forces, it added.

Analysts have previously warned that Beijing is becoming increasingly concerned that Taiwan's government is moving the island towards a formal declaration of independence and wanted to warn Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen against taking steps in that direction.

President Tsai, however, has repeatedly said that Taiwan is already an independent state, making any formal declaration unnecessary.

The island has its own constitution, military, and democratically elected leaders.

China has not ruled out the possible use of force to achieve unification with Taiwan.

China and Taiwan: The basics

  • Why do China and Taiwan have poor relations? China and Taiwan were divided during a civil war in the 1940s, but Beijing insists the island will be reclaimed at some point, by force if necessary

  • How is Taiwan governed? The island has its own constitution, democratically elected leaders, and about 300,000 active troops in its armed forces

  • Who recognises Taiwan? Only a few countries recognise Taiwan. Most recognise the Chinese government in Beijing instead. The US has no official ties with Taiwan but does have a law which requires it to provide the island with the means to defend itself

You might also like:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea warns of "consequences" over UN body's scrutiny of missile program

    North Korea on Sunday accused the United Nations Security Council of applying a double standard over the country's missile program and warned of "consequences it will bring in the future in case it tries to encroach upon the sovereignty,” AP reports.Driving the news: The statement followed an emergency closed-door meeting of the top UN body Friday, during which France expressed concern over North Korea's missile launches and proposed a ban on its ballistic missile firings.Stay on top of the late

  • North Korea issues warning to U.N. Security Council

    The statement follows an emergency meeting about the isolated country’s missile program.

  • North Korea threatens top UN body after emergency meeting

    North Korea has warned the U.N. Security Council against criticizing the isolated country's missile program, in a statement Sunday that included unspecified threats against the international body. During an emergency closed-door meeting of the top U.N. body Friday, France circulated a proposed statement that expresses concern over North Korea's missile launches and calls on it to fully implement council resolutions that ban its ballistic missile firings. On Sunday, Jo Chol Su, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, warned the U.N. council it “had better think what consequences it will bring in the future in case it tries to encroach upon the sovereignty” of North Korea.

  • Taiwan says needs to be on alert to 'over the top' China

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan needs to be on alert for China's "over the top" military activities which are violating regional peace, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Tuesday, after 56 Chinese aircraft https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-reports-surge-chinese-aircraft-defence-zone-2021-10-04 flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Monday, the highest ever. Taiwan has reported 148 Chinese air force planes in the southern and southwestern part of its air defence zone over a four day period beginning on Friday, the same day China marked a key patriotic holiday, National Day. China claims Taiwan as its own territory, which should be taken by force if necessary.

  • New Japan PM Kishida confirms strong alliance with US in talks with Biden

    TOKYO (Reuters) -New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that he received a "strong" message from President Joe Biden about the United States' commitment to defending the disputed East China Sea islets known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan. In phone talks on Tuesday morning that lasted roughly 20 minutes, the allies also confirmed their cooperation toward achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific, Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's official residence. The call came a day after Kishida called a parliamentary election for Oct. 31 and vowed to bolster the country's response to the pandemic.

  • China mounts largest incursion yet near Taiwan, blames U.S. for tensions

    China blamed the United States on Monday for increased tensions over Taiwan, as the island fingered Beijing as the "chief culprit" after reporting the largest ever incursion by China's air force into its air defence zone at 56 aircraft. Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the democratically governed island, often in the southwestern part of its air defence zone close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands. But since Friday, when China marked its national day, the country has embarked upon a massive ramping up of its missions, with almost 150 aircraft flying into the defence zone over the space of four days.

  • Forget Hot Baths. Turkey Is Now the World’s Third-Largest Builder of Superyachts.

    The country's long boatbuilding heritage, cheap skilled labor and top European design partners add up to some of the world's finest launches.

  • Ken Griffin, Top GOP Donor, Rules Out Backing a Trump Rerun

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, a major donor to Republicans, ruled out supporting Donald Trump for another run for president.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia Billions“I think it’s time for America to move on,” he said

  • China's power crunch puts global economy on red alert

    Congratulations if you managed to fill your car with petrol last week. The most urgent part of your personal energy crisis is over.

  • Australia says it won’t welcome international tourists until 2022

    International tourists won’t be welcomed back to Australia until next year, with the return of skilled migrants and students given higher priority, the prime minister said on Tuesday.

  • Facebook blames "faulty configuration change" for nearly six-hour outage

    (Reuters) -Facebook Inc blamed a "faulty configuration change" for a nearly six-hour outage on Monday that prevented the company's 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. The company in a late Monday blog post https://engineering.fb.com/2021/10/04/networking-traffic/outage did not specify who executed the configuration change and whether it was planned. Several Facebook employees who declined to be named had told Reuters earlier that they believed that the outage was caused by an internal mistake in how internet traffic is routed to its systems.

  • Multiple civilians killed in blast outside Kabul mosque hosting prayer service for Taliban leader's mother

    Multiple civilians killed in blast outside Kabul mosque hosting prayer service for Taliban leader's mother

  • Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte is setting up his daughter to be his political heir

    The Philippines is a democratic country enamored of political dynasties, and on Saturday, president Rodrigo Duterte named his heir—his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio—almost at the same time that he announced his retirement from politics. The Philippine presidency is limited to one term, and Duterte had planned to run for vice president with his long time aide and current senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go as president, but cited “sentiments and surveys” that suggested that the public saw a vice presidential run by him as an attempt to circumvent the constitution. In response to a question from Philippine broadcaster ABS-CBN about next year’s ticket, Duterte said “It’s Sara-Go.”

  • Duterte fuels rumors his daughter will run for office

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte fueled more speculation over whether his daughter would run for national office next year.On Saturday, national broadcaster ABS-CBN reported an exchange with Duterte in which he seemed to confirm Sara Duterte-Carpio would run, with one of his long-time aides as Vice President.Duterte-Carpio had previously denied having any intentions to run. Instead she has filed for re-election as Mayor of Davao, a city in the south and the country's third largest.However political analysts have been skeptical.With more than a month to go before candidates are finalised, Duterte-Carpio could still announce her run much later.Analysts say it could parallel her father's story in 2015 when he entered at the last minute - and won by a huge margin. They also said Duterte's surprise announcement on Saturday that he would retire, could also be clearing the way for his daughter's presidental run.Duterte-Carpio's spokesperson did not comment on the matter.

  • Stephanie Grisham called Lindsey Graham 'Senator Freeloader' and said he would show up at Mar-a-Lago to 'stuff his face with free food': book

    In her memoir, Grisham lumps in Graham with "hangers-on" who sought to be a part of Trump's orbit, calling him out for trying to score "freebies."

  • Don Jr. and Eric Trump's families cut other kids in line at the White House Easter Egg Roll, book says

    It was an "obnoxious and entitled display" that didn't surprise Melania Trump or any of her aides, Stephanie Grisham wrote in her forthcoming book.

  • Trump wore Stephanie Grisham's makeup during a speech in Saudi Arabia because his body man forgot to bring the 'usual arsenal of products': book

    Grisham wrote it "thrilled" her that Trump was wearing her makeup "during one of his most important speeches up to that point in the administration."

  • Fox News Slammed for ‘Bulls–‘ Headline About Disabled Vet Tammy Duckworth

    "You mean our war hero Senator Duckworth should pay taxes when she is not required to do so? WTF is wrong with you?" Martina Navratilova tweets

  • Jamie Dimon said his daughter wrote him a 'long, elegant, nasty letter' after he joined Trump's business council. He referenced MLK to explain why he did it.

    JPMorgan Chase's CEO said his daughter asked 'how could you, Dad?' when he joined Donald Trump's business council. He cited Martin Luther King.

  • Trump White House staffers ordered room service on the Saudi government's dime because they didn't know it was illegal: book

    "It was the first and only time that happened, because we came to find out that it was against the rules," Stephanie Grisham writes in her tell-all.