Taiwan says European countries helping with submarine project

  • FILE PHOTO: The Hai Lung SS-793 diesel-electric submarine emerges from underwater during a during a drill near Yilan naval base
  • FILE PHOTO: A member of the media takes photos of a Submarine model at the lobby of CSBC Corporation office building in Kaohsiung
1 / 2

Taiwan says European countries helping with submarine project

FILE PHOTO: The Hai Lung SS-793 diesel-electric submarine emerges from underwater during a during a drill near Yilan naval base
·2 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - European countries are providing help for Taiwan's indigenous submarine project, the island's defence ministry said, in a rare admission that the sensitive programme is not getting assistance solely from the United States.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has worked for years to revamp its submarine force, some of which dates back to World War Two. It is no match for China's fleet, which includes vessels capable of launching nuclear weapons.

The U.S. government in 2018 gave the green light for U.S. manufacturers to participate in the programme, a move widely seen as helping Taiwan secure major components, though it is unclear which U.S. companies are involved.

In a statement late Friday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry denied a report in U.S.-based publication The National Interest, which cited Taiwanese news reports from 2019, that North Korea had discussed helping Taiwan with the submarines.

"In the development of our submarines there has never been, there is not now and will never be any contact with North Korea; assistance is all provided by important countries in Europe and the United States," it said, without giving details.

European countries are generally wary of allowing arms sales to Taiwan due to fear of angering China, though in 2018 Taiwan said it was talking to a company based in the British territory of Gibraltar about the new submarine fleet's design.

Two of Taiwan's four active submarines were built in the Netherlands in the 1980s, though the country subsequently refused to sell further ones to the island.

France has also sold Taiwan frigates and fighter jets. Taiwan said last year it was seeking to buy equipment from France to upgrade the ships' missile interference system.

State-backed CSBC Corporation Taiwan began building the new submarines last year, aiming to deliver the first of the eight planned vessels in 2025.

Taiwan's defence minister said last month it that the United States had approved the export of sensitive technology to equip the fleet.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Report of Russian navigation gear on German submarines has lawmakers on alert

    A report that Russian-developed navigation technology is installed on German navy submarines has prompted lawmakers to investigate.

  • Welp, This Navy Submarine Is Infested With Bedbugs

    A $3 billion ship isn't so different from a dingy college dorm.

  • CanSinoBIO says COVID-19 shot may be less effective over time, booster shot promising

    China's CanSino Biologics Inc said the efficacy rate for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine may fall over time although it should still have a rate of 50% or more five to six months after inoculation. A second shot given to trial participants six months after their first injection could offer substantial protection, Zhu Tao, CanSinoBIO's chief scientific officer, said in an online presentation late on Wednesday. "A booster shot six months later led to a seven times to 10-times increase in neutralising antibody levels, so we expect in this case efficacy could reach over 90%," Zhu said, though he cautioned more clinical trial data was needed for more precise estimates.

  • US slams Beijing, fires back at Lavrov

    The State Department slammed Beijing for convictions against seven Hong Kong pro-democracy advocates and fired back at Russia's top diplomat after he said relations with the U.S. and its allies have “hit the bottom." (April 1)

  • Antitrust scrutiny is a growing concern for Chinese Big Tech players like Alibaba

    Big Tech players in China like Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu are facing challenges all-too-familiar to Amazon, Facebook and Google. Why it matters: Antitrust has become a big theme for Beijing and this could hamper growth of China’s tech sector should authorities decide to regulate with a heavy hand.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: Alibaba, which operates some of the world’s largest e-commerce platforms, has been under investigation for stifling competition and could be facing a fine of $1 billion or more and forced divestitures as an antitrust probe into the company continues, according to the Wall Street Journal.Tencent, maker of the massive social and messaging app WeChat, recently paid a fine to antitrust regulators in China for failing to ask for approval on past acquisitions, and is still “actively cooperating with regulatory authorities.”Baidu, the largest search engine in China, paid the same, relatively benign fine as Tencent for the same issue (not getting approval for a takeover).Didi, China’s Uber, and TikTok owner Bytedance paid fines for not receiving approval to set up joint ventures, according to Bloomberg.The big picture: China's ruling party does not want any one person (think Jack Ma) or entity to stand above it, but it's being careful in how it sends that signal.The fines meted out so far have been slaps on the wrist, and aren’t existential threats. But if the Politburo continues to increase fines, or decides to block future M&A deals or massive IPOs like Alibaba’s planned debut for its financial arm, Ant Group, these tech companies could lose out on opportunities to grow, which would weigh heavily on their stock outlooks.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest warrant for suspect in deadly train crash

    Taiwanese prosecutors have sought an arrest warrant for a construction site manager whose truck is believed to have caused a train accident in which at least 50 people died. The crash, Taiwan's worst rail accident in seven decades, occurred after an express train hit a truck that had slid down a bank next to the track from a construction site. The manager of the construction site is suspected of having failed to engage the brake properly.

  • 'Every step of the way': McConnell pledges battle over Biden infrastructure plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday faced the prospect of all-out political war with Republicans over his $2 trillion blueprint to revitalize America's infrastructure, with a top Democrat also offering only partial support over how to pay for the package. A day after the Democratic president unveiled his "American Jobs Plan" in Pittsburgh, the Senate's top Republican said Biden has no public mandate for the proposal and predicted that Republicans would not support it. "I'm going to fight them every step of the way, because I think this is the wrong prescription for America," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told a news conference in Owensboro, Kentucky.

  • Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya and Philippines added to UK quarantine 'red list'

    Britons returning from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya and the Philippines will have to go into hotel quarantine from next Friday in a move that will further deter any travel during the Easter school holidays. The four countries are to be added to England's "red list" of countries under a travel ban amid concerns about the spread of new Covid variants that could undermine the effectiveness of the vaccination programme. The restrictions require British arrivals to quarantine in a Government-approved hotel for 11 days at a cost of up to £1,750 per person. As well as a pre-departure test, they are tested for Covid on days two and eight of their self-isolation. It increases the number of "red list" countries – from which travellers are banned from entering Britain unless they are a British or Irish national or a resident in the UK – to 39.

  • U.S. envoy Kerry heads to India to try and lift "climate ambition"

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will hold talks with Indian leaders during an Asian tour starting on Thursday in an effort to narrow differences on climate change goals to slow global warming. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is facing calls from the United States and Britain to commit India, the world's third biggest carbon emitter, to a net zero emissions target by 2050. India, whose per capita emissions are way lower than that of the United States, European countries and even China, is concerned that binding itself to such a target could constrain the energy needs of its people.

  • Fast’s late goal gives Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 victory over Chicago Blackhawks

    Warren Foegele, called the “birthday boy” by Canes captain Jordan Staal, scores twice on his 25th birthday.

  • Kremlin says that any NATO troop deployment to Ukraine would raise tensions

    The Kremlin said on Friday that any deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine would lead to further tensions near Russia's borders and force Moscow to take extra measures to ensure its own security. NATO voiced concern on Thursday over what it said was a big Russian military build-up near eastern Ukraine after Russia warned that a serious escalation in the conflict in Ukraine's Donbass region could "destroy" Ukraine.

  • Dozens killed in Taiwan's train derailment

    A Taiwan express train with almost 500 people on board derailed in a tunnel on Friday (April 1) after hitting a truck that had slid down onto the track. At least 50 people were killed, including the driver. It is the island's worst rail disaster in seven decades. Images from the scene showed some carriages ripped apart by the impact, others crumpled, hindering rescuers in their efforts to reach passengers. Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang visited the crash site as rescuers continued their search.By mid-afternoon local time on Friday, no one was still trapped, but the fire department said it had found body parts, meaning that the number of those killed is likely to rise. Taiwan's government said there were 496 people on the train, including 120 without seats. Many were tourists and people heading home at the start of a long weekend holiday for the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day. One French citizen was amongst the dead, according to officials. The train was travelling from the capital Taipei, to the southeastern city of Taitung. It came off the rails north of Hualien after hitting a truck that had slide off a road from a nearby construction site. Feng Hui-shen, the Taiwan Railways Administration's deputy director said it is suspected that the vehicle did not brake properly and slid along the site and entered the train track. The official Central News Agency said police had taken in the manager for questioning.

  • Memes mocking the Suez Canal blockage spurred rescue teams to work even harder, a mariner on the job said

    The whole world - including Egypt - made memes about the Ever Given's grounding. They were on the rescue team's mind when the ship was freed.

  • Myanmar junta cuts internet, protesters say they will not surrender

    Protests have taken place almost daily since the military overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1. Hundreds of civilians have been killed in a crackdown by security forces that has drawn international condemnation. On Friday, security forces opened fire at a rally near Myanmar's second city Mandalay, wounding four people, two critically, according to three domestic media organisations.

  • Russian FM says relations with West have 'hit the bottom'

    Russia's top diplomat said Thursday that the country's relations with the United States and its allies have “hit the bottom” and no date has been set for sending the Russian ambassador back to Washington. Russia recalled its ambassador to the United States after U.S. President Joe Biden was asked in an interview if thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “killer” and replied, “I do.”

  • 'We still have to trade' with China -Boeing to U.S.

    Boeing on Wednesday urged the U.S. to separate its disputes over human rights with China from trade, and warned it could be overtaken by its competitor Airbus if Boeing were locked out from the Chinese market.Boeing’s Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Aviation Summit on Wednesday, "I think politically (China) is more difficult… but we still have to trade with our largest partner in the world: China.”Boeing and its European rival Airbus each sell about a quarter of their jetliners to China, which is now the world’s largest domestic travel market.China has expressed concerns about Boeing’s 737 MAX, which was grounded for nearly two years after two fatal crashes.It was approved to fly again in November, but China has said it will take a “step-by-step” approach to approving the jet.Western sources say concerns are growing that Beijing could be leveraging the approval process in a diplomatic standoff with Washington.On Wednesday, Calhoun urged Boeing to be left out of bilateral disputes.He said, “We cannot afford to be locked out of that market. Our competitor will jump right in."Beijing faces tension with the West over its treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang where activists say more than 1 million people are held in internment camps.China rejects the allegations and has warned foreign companies not to step into politics.

  • Timeline - Diary of a meltdown: how the Archegos Capital fire sale went down

    The meltdown of Archegos Capital Management LP, a New York investment fund run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, has sent shock waves across Wall Street and drawn regulatory scrutiny in three continents. After paying $44 million to settle U.S. insider trading allegations, Hwang in 2013 reinvented Tiger Asia as Archegos Capital, a single-family office through which he could invest his fortune with scant regulatory oversight. Archegos was little known until last week, when a slump in the value of its leveraged equity bets sparked a liquidity crisis at the fund which in turn set off a scramble among Wall Street banks that had financed the trades to start unwinding them.

  • KUWTK : Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Joke About Their Past Sex Life During Night Alone

    "It's been years since we did this, and it’s a little bit weird," the Poosh founder says of spending a night alone with Scott Disick

  • Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

    While the media focuses on the outcome of yet another OPEC meeting, Russian troops are lining up on the Ukraine border in what could become another regional war

  • 7 tax tricks you can steal from Warren Buffett and the 1%

    Taking tax avoidance ideas from billionaires may mean more money in your pocket.