Taiwan says it hopes to bring back soldier who went to China

Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng speaks at a rank conferral ceremony for military officials, in Taipei
·2 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence minister said on Tuesday that the government is investigating the disappearance of a soldier serving on an offshore island who has been found in China, and vowed to bring him back.

Speaking to reporters at parliament, Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said: "We certainly hope to bring him back home. So how will we get him back? There are alternative channels we are pursuing."

He did not elaborate on those channels.

The minister denied what he called rumours that the soldier had fled from abusive treatment by the military.

When asked whether there was any risk that the missing soldier could disclose classified military deployment and location information, he replied, "Regardless of whether he has any such capability, which we neither confirm nor deny, we would not need to make any large-scale strategic adjustments to mitigate any information provided by this one individual."

The soldier, serving on Erdan islet close to the Chinese coast, went missing last week and was found on Monday.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office has not commented on the issue.

China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, has over the past three years stepped up military and political pressure to try and get Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty. Taiwan's government rejects those claims.

During the height of the Cold War, defectors from both sides would on occasion swim between China and Kinmen.

At its nearest point, from the Mashan observation post, the main island of Kinmen is at low tide less than 2km (1.6 miles) from Chinese-controlled territory.

It was from there former World Bank chief economist Justin Lin swam across to defect to China in 1979.

Taiwan has controlled Kinmen, as well as the Matsu islands further up the Chinese coast, since the Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the communists, who established the People's Republic of China.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Faith Hung. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan Seeks Details on Soldier’s Possible Defection to China

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan is seeking information from China about a soldier who went missing from an island outpost and turned up on the mainland, in a case that Taipei acknowledged could be a possible defection.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Fail

  • Silicon Valley Bank: Biden ‘acting very aggressively’ to put financial backing in place, Rep. Garamendi says

    Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impact of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse on Congress, President Biden’s reaction, bank stocks, and the outlook for regional banks.

  • North Korea fires submarine cruise missiles as South and US prepare war games in nuclear bunkers

    North Korea test-fired two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine for the first time on Sunday, the eve of the largest joint drills between the United States and South Korea in five years.

  • Tyus Jones with an assist vs the Dallas Mavericks

    Tyus Jones (Memphis Grizzlies) with an assist vs the Dallas Mavericks, 03/13/2023

  • N.Korea test-fires two strategic cruise missiles from submarine: KCNA

    North Korea test-fired two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine in a show of force hours before the United States and South Korea were to stage major joint military exercises, state media reported early Monday.The launch came hours before South Korea and the United States were set to kick off their largest joint exercises in five years on Monday.

  • It's crystal clear now: More banks are going to fail

    Commentators are warning of another banking crisis on the horizon, as bank stocks buckle under fears of contagion from SVB's failure.

  • Argentina inflation seen passing 100% in February - Reuters Poll

    Argentina's annual inflation rate is expected to surge past 100% in February, a Reuters poll on Monday showed, underscoring the challenge for the ruling Peronist government as it battles to rein in spiraling prices ahead of elections late this year. The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) is scheduled to release the official February inflation data on Tuesday afternoon. The likely acceleration dashes hopes of bringing monthly inflation down to 4% to give some relief to hard-hit consumers and voters in the country, where one of the world's highest inflation rates constantly pushes up food and fuel costs.

  • Kenya’s first skyscraper closes – and leaves a complicated legacy

    Hilton Hotel towers over Nairobi’s vibrant, if declining, central business district. Georgina Goodwin/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Hilton Hotel was Nairobi’s first skyscraper. The iconic cylindrical tower was opened in 1969 by President Jomo Kenyatta, six years after Kenya’s independence from Britain. The recent closure of the hotel after more than 50 years of operation comes at a time of vertical transformation in the city’s skyline. As Nairobi grows ever taller, and as newer suburbs take over from

  • Taiwan says defence spending to focus on readying for 'total blockade' by China

    Taiwan's defence spending this year will focus on preparing weapons and equipment for a "total blockade" by China, including parts for F-16 fighters and replenishing weapons, the military said in a report. China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, staged war games around the island in August, firing missiles over Taipei and declaring no-fly and no-sail zones in a simulation of how it would seek to cut Taiwan off in a war. In a report seeking parliamentary budget approval, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters on Monday, Taiwan's defence ministry said it began reviewing its strategic fuel reserves and repair abilities last year, but did not give details.

  • Australia says offered China briefing over nuclear submarine deal

    Australia offered China a briefing over its nuclear-powered submarine deal with the United States and Britain but is not aware of any response from Beijing, Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Tuesday. The government has made more than 60 calls over the last week to leaders including in the Pacific and southeast Asia to inform them about the agreement, known as the AUKUS pact, Marles said during a televised media briefing. U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday unveiled details of a plan to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines, a major step to counter China's ambitions in the Indo-Pacific.

  • A Recent Move By the Biden Administration Gives the LGBTQ Community Reason to Worry

    An administration proposal could make it harder for trans people to access gender-affirming care. Is it a hint that Biden might go wobbly in his LGBT support as he prepares for re-election?

  • Biden pledges 'whatever needed' for U.S. bank system

    STORY: "Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe. Your deposits will be there when you need them."U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday sought to reassure Americans that the sudden collapse of two banks - including the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis - did not threaten their savings, and that he stood ready to do "whatever is needed."The morning address came after a weekend of emergency moves by U.S. regulators to guarantee all deposits at Silicon Valley Bank, which failed on Friday, and at Signature Bank, which was taken over by regulators on Sunday. "All customers who had deposits in these banks can rest assured, rest assured they'll be protected and they'll have access to their money as of today."But the dramatic moves failed to quash investor fears. Regional bank shares plunged in Monday trading: First Republic Bank dropped more than 65% as news of fresh financing failed to reassure investors. Western Alliance Bancorp fell nearly 76 percent. Trading in the stocks was halted several times due to volatility.The selloff comes after Biden drew a clear line between depositors, who would be protected, and bank investors, who would not:"Investors in the banks will not be protected. They knowingly took a risk and when the risk didn't pay off, investors lose their money. That's how capitalism works."The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or FDIC normally protects all bank accounts up to $250,000. But the Biden Administration announced it would protect all deposits for SVB and Signature depositors. "No losses will be borne by the taxpayers, and we repeat that. No losses will be borne by the taxpayers. Instead, the money will come from the fees that banks pay into the deposit insurance fund."Despite those assurances, clients raced down to Signature Bank to learn the fate of their finances:"I'm coming here to see if I have to close my accounts or not. Hopefully the bank will be bought by another bank, and I can keep my accounts here. But if they're not, or if there's any question, I want to empty my accounts and bring it to another bank."REPORTER: "Are you worried, sir?""Everyone should be worried."This client expressed shock as he headed inside:"I cannot believe it. This was something I did not expect."A short while later he left, saying he'd been reassured:"Everything is OK."Biden on Monday said he would press Congress to strengthen bank regulations to better protect against these types of bank troubles.The Democratic president blamed the partial repeal of regulations under the prior Republican administration. In 2018, changes to the Dodd-Frank Act, pushed by Republicans, raised the threshold at which banks are considered systemically risky and subject to stricter oversight to $250 billion from $50 billion.Silicon Valley bank had $209 billion in assets at the end of last year.

  • Jimmy Kimmel takes aim at Tucker Carlson Jan 6 footage during Oscars ceremony

    Kimmel jokes film editors can make ’violent insurrection footage into a respectful sight-seeing tour of the Capitol’

  • Mexican president says his country ‘is safer than the United States’

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asserted on Monday that his country “is safer” than the U.S. amid the fallout from last week’s high-profile kidnappings of American citizens in his country, two of whom ended up dead. “Mexico is safer than the United States. There is no issue with traveling safely through Mexico,” López Obrador…

  • Russian patriarch complains to Pope, UN about ‘illegal expulsion’ of monks from Kyiv Pechersk Lavra

    Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church has appealed to Pope Francis and other religious and civilian leaders over restrictions put on the historically Russian-aligned wing of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

  • Justice Department investigating collapse of Do Kwon’s TerraUSD: report

    The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the collapse of the stablecoin TerraUSD, the Wall Street Journal reported late Monday, putting founder Do Kwon at risk of facing new criminal charges.

  • Ukraine troops wrap up Leopard tank training in Spain

    Ukrainian soldiers wrap up this week a four-week training course in Spain on how to operate the Leopard 2 tanks Western allies have agreed to deliver to help Kyiv fight Russian forces, the Spanish ministry said Monday.Spanish Prime minister Pedro Sanchez said during a visit to Kyiv in February that Spain would be sending six Leopard 2A4 tanks immediately and hoped to send four more later.

  • Wild cat in care at the Cincinnati Zoo after testing positive for cocaine

    As "Cocaine Bear" is currently in theaters, a "Cocaine Cat" found in a Cincinnati neighborhood with cocaine in its system was released from animal care and is recovering at the Cincinnati Zoo. The serval named Amiry, is an exotic cat native to Africa. It is illegal to own servals in Ohio, said Ray Anderson, a spokesperson with Cincinnati Animal CARE.

  • AP source: Bills rework Allen, Miller deals to get under cap

    The Buffalo Bills have worked their way under the salary cap in time for the free-agent signing period by freeing up more than $30 million in space after restructuring the contracts of quarterback Josh Allen and edge rusher Von Miller, a person with direct knowledge of the moves confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday night. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly disclosed the contract restructurings, which were first reported by ESPN.com. The new contract terms were not revealed, with Allen having six years left on an eight-year, $258 million deal, and Miller entering the second season of a six-year deal worth up to $120 million.

  • KBW recommends buying these 11 financial stocks, including First Republic, following federal backstop for banks

    On a Monday following high-profile bank failures on Friday and Sunday, it may seem to be a strange time to recommend buying stocks of banks.