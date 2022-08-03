Taiwan says its military has increased alertness level, citizens should feel reassured

FILE PHOTO: Military police officers get into position for a drill in Taipei
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's cabinet on Wednesday said the military has increased its alertness level and authorities will make plans to ensure safety and stability around the island, after China announced a series of military exercises in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's arrival in Taipei.

Taiwan's cabinet also said its citizens should feel reassured and that a national stabilisation fund for the stock market will closely watch the situation and react in a timely manner.

(This story refiles to correct the description of Taiwan in the first paragraph to "island")

(Reporting by Yimou Lee, Writing by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

