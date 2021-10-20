Taiwan says odds of war with China in next year 'very low'

FILE PHOTO: A Taiwanese flag flaps in the wind in Taoyuan
Sarah Wu
·2 min read

By Sarah Wu

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The odds of war with China in the next year are "very low," a top Taiwanese security official told lawmakers on Wednesday, amid heightened tensions between Taipei and Beijing, which claims sovereignty over the island.

Taiwan has repeatedly said that it will defend itself if attacked, but wants to maintain the status quo with China even as it complains of repeated sorties by the Chinese air force in its air defence identification zone, or ADIZ.

"I think generally, within one year, the probability of war is very low," National Security Bureau Director-General Chen Ming-tong told a parliamentary defence committee meeting.

"But there are many things you still have to pay attention to, called contingent events."

Earlier this month, President https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-wont-be-forced-bow-china-president-says-2021-10-10 Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan would not be forced to bow to China, but reiterated a desire for peace and dialogue with Beijing.

Barring any "contingent events," Chen said, "in the next one year, two years, or three years, during President Tsai's term, I think there won't be a problem."

Chen cited the COVID-19 pandemic as an example of an unexpected event that has fundamentally changed society.

"Nobody expected that," he said.

Earlier this month China mounted four consecutive days of mass air force incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ, which covers a broader area than Taiwan's territorial air space. Taiwan monitors and patrols ADIZ in order to give it more time to respond to any threats.

While China's aircraft did not enter into Taiwan's airspace, flying primarily in the southwestern corner of its ADIZ, Taiwan views the increased frequency of incursions as part of Beijing's intensifying military harassment.

China defended its military activities as "just" https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/china-says-military-drills-near-taiwan-just-move-2021-10-13 moves to protect peace and stability, blaming the tensions on Taiwan's "collusion" with foreign forces - a veiled reference to the United States.

Taiwan says it is an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name.

Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said last week https://www.reuters.com/world/china/taiwan-defence-minister-says-china-will-have-ability-mount-full-scale-invasion-2021-10-06 that Taiwan will not start a war with China but will "meet the enemy full on."

Military tensions with China are at their higher point in more than 40 years, Chiu said earlier this month, adding China will be capable of mounting a "full scale" invasion by 2025.

(Reporting by Sarah Wu; Editing by Ben Blanchard & Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. concerned by possible Chinese, Russian uses of hypersonic weapons

    Washington is concerned about hypersonic missile technology and its potential military applications by China and Russia, a U.S. arms control official said on Monday, after a media report that Beijing had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide weapon. Hypersonic weapons are usually defined as missiles that fly more than five times the speed of sound, and a race is under way for the next generation of long-range weapons that are harder to detect and intercept. The Financial Times, quoting five people familiar with the matter, said at the weekend that China had tested a weapon in August that flew through space and circled the globe before cruising down towards a target which it missed.

  • US military only ‘marginally able’ to meet needs, think tank argues

    The U.S. military is only “marginally” able to defend the country’s national interests at home and abroad, the conservative Heritage Foundation’s 2022 Index of U.S. Military Strength found.

  • USC to apologize for sabotaging its Japanese American students' educations in WWII

    The University of Southern California announced last week that it will make amends for its discrimination against Japanese Americans during World War II.

  • Xi Jinping’s vision for China does not involve workers “lying flat”

    In an opinion piece published last week, the Chinese president laid out a blueprint for his "common prosperity" drive.

  • India plans refiners' joint oil deals to cut import bill

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India is forming a group that brings together state-run and private refiners to seek better crude import deals, oil secretary Tarun Kapoor said on Tuesday, as the country grapples with soaring oil prices. The world's third largest oil importer and consumer, India depends on imports for about 85% of its crude and buys most of it from Middle East producers. Initially the group of refiners will meet once in a fortnight and exchange ideas on crude purchases.

  • MLB betting: Are Astros and Dodgers worth backing as underdogs?

    It's an opportunity to buy some great teams at very favorable prices.

  • Russia plans to reduce US dollar share for digital currency

    Aleksandr Pankin, the deputy minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, said it’s “possible” Moscow could replace its US dollar reserves with digital currencies, but warns it requires extreme effort from the government.

  • Prince Charles Fears Prince George Will Face a Future of 'Big Storms … Droughts, Fires and Food Shortages'

    In a preview for the COP26: In Your Hands documentary, Prince Charles urges that "we have to operate in ways which can make nature thrive, not suffer"

  • Thailand to cease Sinovac vaccine use when stocks end this month

    Thailand will stop using the COVID-19 vaccine of China's Sinovac when its current stock finishes, a senior official said on Monday, having used the shot extensively in combination with Western-developed vaccines. Thailand used over 31.5 million Sinovac doses since February, starting with two doses to frontline workers, high-risk groups and residents of Phuket, a holiday island that reopened to tourists early in a pilot scheme. In July, Thailand started inoculating https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailand-starts-tighter-coronavirus-lockdown-around-capital-2021-07-12 people with Sinovac as a first dose followed by the Oxford University-developed AstraZeneca.

  • Nick Burns, Biden's man in Beijing, in the hot seat

    President Biden's nominee for ambassador to China will face aggressive questioning Wednesday about the most important, and potentially perilous, bilateral relationship in the world.Why it matters: While Nick Burns is an experienced diplomat with support on both sides of the aisle, lawmakers want to use his confirmation hearing to force the administration into some tough positions on China.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBoth Rep

  • US: Couple accused in submarine espionage case indicted

    A Maryland couple arrested earlier this month on charges of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country have been indicted, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Federal prosecutors say Jonathan and Diana Toebbe are each charged with one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and two counts of communication of restricted data. Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, is accused of trying to pass information about the design of submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent.

  • North Korea claims test of new submarine-launched missile

    Pyongyang confirmed the test a day after South Korea detected a ballistic missile had been fired.

  • A century after partition, Ireland’s churches are cooperating more closely than ever

    Leaders from Ireland’s main Christian traditions will host a “Service of Reflection and Hope” in Armagh, Northern Ireland on Oct. 21, 2021, marking 100 years since “the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland.” But the churches’ service has become controversial, underscoring tensions that linger on both sides of the border. In September, the president of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, said he would decline his invitation because the event’s title was not politically “neutral.” A

  • Every Actress Who Played Queen Elizabeth, Ranked

    England isn’t the only place where Queen Elizabeth II reigns supreme.As it turns out, the monarch has also made quite an impression on the...

  • Trump concedes to being 'former president' in Capitol riot lawsuit

    Donald Trump, who claims he never conceded the 2020 election, establishes himself as a former president in his lawsuit against the Capitol riot committee and National Archives.

  • Nicolas Cage Unveils Wild New Look On His Western ‘Butcher’s Crossing’

    EXCLUSIVE: With filming underway in Montana on the Western Butcher’s Crossing, Nicolas Cage looks to be giving audiences another fun character to add to his long list of iconic roles. Cage plays a buffalo hunter, Miller, in the film, which is being directed by Gabe Polsky. A first image of Cage as Miller has been […]

  • Shams: Jabari Parker agrees to new deal to re-sign with the Boston Celtics

    Details on the signing remain unclear.

  • Taliban to reward suicide bombers' families with cash, land

    The Taliban have promised plots of land to the family members of suicide bombers who targeted U.S. and Afghan forces, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry tweeted Tuesday.

  • Haitian prime minister forced to flee official ceremony after armed gangs appear

    The incident highlights the deteriorating security conditions in Haiti’s capital Jimmy Cherizier marched to demand justice for the slain Haitian president Jovenel Moïse in Port-au-Prince, on 26 July. Photograph: Joseph Odelyn/AP The deteriorating security situation in Haiti was starkly underlined on Sunday when the country’s prime minister and his security detail were forced to flee an official commemoration in the capital by heavily armed gang members who then paraded in the delegation’s place.

  • Mandarin duck returns to Hougang canal, and other wildlife sightings in Singapore

    In our Wildlife Around Singapore series, we share interesting flora and fauna that have been sighted around the island.