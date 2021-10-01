Taiwan says resolving chip shortages needs Malaysia's help

FILE PHOTO: A 12-inch wafer is seen at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in Hsinchu
·2 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Resolving the global shortage of auto semiconductors needs Malaysia's help, especially when it comes to packaging, a sector affected by the country's COVID-19 curbs, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said.

Taiwan, as a major chip producer, has been front and centre of efforts to resolve the shortage, which has idled auto plants around the world.

Speaking in an interview late on Thursday at her ministry, Wang told Reuters that Taiwan alone could not sort out the problem because the supply chain is so complex.

"The bottleneck in fact is in Southeast Asia, especially Malaysia, because for a while the factories were all shut down," she said.

The problem was especially acute with auto chip packaging, with companies in Malaysia providing services not offered by Taiwanese firms, Wang added.

"Now the focus is on Malaysia resuming production as soon as possible. I know that Malaysia started to restore production capacity in early September, and now the production capacity has returned to about 80%, so if their capacity can slowly come back, this problem can be slowly dealt with."

Malaysia is home to suppliers and factories serving semiconductor makers such as Europe's STMicroelectronics and Infineon, as well as major carmakers including Toyota Motor Corp and Ford Motor Co.

The country accounts for 13% of global chip packaging and testing, and 7% of the world's semiconductor trade passes through Malaysia, with some value added at local factories and chips getting combined with other parts before final shipment.

Global demand for chips from Malaysia is still outstripping supply after a surge in COVID-19 cases disrupted production at a time when car firms and makers of phones and medical equipment are ramping up their output, an industry executive said in August.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Yimou Lee and Jeanny Kao; Editing by William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan's Foxconn has deal to buy former GM plant in Ohio

    Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest electronics maker, has a deal to buy a huge auto assembly plant in Ohio from startup electric truck maker Lordstown Motors, the companies announced Thursday. The agreement stands to give Taiwan-based Foxconn, best known for making Apple iPhones, an entry into the growing electric vehicle market, a move it has been looking at for months. It also brings much-needed funding to struggling Lordstown Motors, which has been under increasing scrutiny over its lack of orders and said last month that it couldn’t guarantee that it will last through the year.

  • Australia to ease international travel curbs - sources

    Prime Minister Scott Morrison will announce detailed plans on Friday to allow Australians to travel overseas, two sources told Reuters, easing some of the toughest COVID-19 restrictions imposed globally. Lifting the ban on international travel will be linked to the establishment of home quarantine in Australia's eight states and territories, the two sources said, meaning that some parts of the country will reopen sooner than others. The first phase of the plan will focus on citizens and permanent residents being allowed to leave Australia, with further changes expected to permit foreign travellers to enter the country.

  • Japan 'tankan' survey shows manufacturers upbeat on outlook

    Business sentiment among Japanese manufacturers has risen to its highest level in nearly three years, according to a quarterly survey by the central bank. The results of the Bank of Japan's “tankan” survey, released Friday, found sentiment among large manufacturers rose to 18 from 14. The report comes as Japan on Friday ended a state of emergency in many areas, including Tokyo, after new coronavirus infections began falling.

  • Taiwan sees upside from China power curbs if orders shift

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan may benefit from orders being shifted to the island if China's power curbs disrupt the country's exports, Taiwan Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday. The world's second-largest economy is grappling with power cuts and electricity rationing after a collision of tight coal supplies, tougher emissions standards and strong manufacturing demand has pushed the price of coal, the biggest source of China's electricity, to eye-watering records. Yang, taking lawmaker questions in parliament, said that if China's power crunch caused its exports to do badly, manufacturers could shift orders to the island.

  • How a Colombian neurosurgeon saved our brains

    A Colombian neurosurgeon is responsible for discovering that some dementias once considered to be simply senility could be successfully treated.Why it matters: Salomón Hakim provided the annals of neurology with one of the most original bodies of research by developing the concept of normal pressure hydrocephalus. His findings changed the study of dementia. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Born to a family of Lebanese im

  • This pair of billionaire brothers is gaining on Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man

    India has a new pair of billionaire brothers. For the first time ever, both Adani brothers—Gautam and Vinod Shantilal—have been featured in the top 10 of the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021. With 505,900 crore rupees ($76 billion), Gautam Adani became the second richest Indian billionaire, nearly quadrupling his wealth from Rs140,200 crore during the pandemic, while his elder brother Vinod Shantilal Adani grabbed eighth spot on the list, with his wealth tripling to Rs131,600 crore.

  • What the shipping supply-chain crunch looks like from space

    The pandemic recession and recovery has seen a major shipping crunch, with public health restrictions slowing activity in ports and at factories, even as fluctuations in the demand for durable goods, first plunging then soaring, have cracked through the economy with a bullwhip effect. It doesn’t actually matter how long a container ship takes, or how much product is on hand. One source of uncertainty for the people charged with predicting supply chain outcomes has been a lack of data.

  • Western airplane maintenance providers rush to sign Chinese contracts

    Western aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul providers (MROs) signed a flurry of new contracts with Chinese customers and joint-venture partners at the country's biggest air show this week to strengthen their foothold in the lucrative market. The quick rebound in traffic in China's domestic aviation market to pre-COVID levels, coupled with large declines in other parts of the world, has made China even more important to providers trying to minimise pandemic-driven revenue hits. "China is key to the future of aerospace because the centre of gravity of passenger traffic is moving east," Kailash Krishnaswamy, general manager at Spirit AeroSystems China, said on the sidelines of Airshow China in Zhuhai after signing a 10-year repair contract with cargo carrier SF Airlines.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Drop as the Dollar Soars

    U.S. yields remain steady

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 97% Upside, According to Wall Street

    During an age where we can browse the internet on our refrigerators, semiconductors have become the single most important manufacturing component in a growing number of industries. The supply constraints have caused prices to rise materially, and major automakers expect that to continue well into 2022. The semiconductor shortage spells opportunity for semiconductor-service powerhouse Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU), which is already delivering soaring growth.

  • Beijing says blackouts will not be tolerated as power shortages hit factories

    Beijing has warned China's state-backed energy firms that blackouts will not be tolerated this winter as power shortages triggered the first slide in manufacturing activity since the pandemic struck.

  • From paints to plastics, a chemical shortage ignites prices

    In an economy upended by the coronavirus, shortages and price spikes have hit everything from lumber to computer chips. Not even toilet paper escaped. Now, they're cutting into one of the humblest yet most vital links in the global manufacturing supply chain: The plastic pellets that go into a vast universe of products ranging from cereal bags to medical devices, automotive interiors to bicycle helmets.

  • The World’s Fastest Growing Shale Play Keeps On Breaking Records

    Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale play, has shown serious growth in oil and gas production and well activity levels in recent months, making it the world’s fastest-growing shale play

  • China power cuts: What is causing the country's blackouts?

    Millions of homes and businesses have been hit due to a severe shortage of electricity.

  • World Food Costs at Risk of Soaring as China Faces Tough Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set for a difficult harvest season as a severe energy crunch hurts the outlook for booming production, a development that risks triggering a renewed surge in world agriculture and food prices. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of

  • American Airlines Partners With Another Budget Airline

    Teaming up with ultra-low-cost carriers will help American Airlines expand its international route map, but it could come at the cost of further brand damage.

  • An Obscure Chinese Mining Law Is Hobbling Global Energy Security

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s current energy crisis can be traced back in part to a legal amendment targeting miners that garnered little notice when it went into effect in March.Article 134 in China’s criminal law elevated penalties for a series of violations from fines to possible jail time in response to an increase in mining-related accidents. However, that law led to a newfound hesitancy among miners to boost production and intensified a supply deficit that could not come at a worse time for Presi

  • Rolls-Royce Finally Goes Fully Electric With a Striking New Car

    The car, which will be known as the Spectre, is expected to be delivered to its first customers in late 2023

  • This 'is a perfect storm' of supply chain issues: project44 SVP

    Adam Compain, project44 SVP, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the supply chain issues plaguing the US.

  • Putin says Turkey safe from gas crisis thanks to TurkStream pipeline

    Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday that Turkey is shielded from a gas crisis, which has gripped Europe, thanks to the Russian-built TurkStream gas pipeline. Speaking at the start of talks with Erdogan in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin also thanked the Turkish president for his support of the pipeline, which runs to Turkey from Russia via the Black Sea.