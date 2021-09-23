Taiwan says 'risk' to its Trans-Pacific trade pact bid if China joins first

FILE PHOTO: Taiwan's Chief trade negotiator John Deng looks on as he speaks to the media in Taipei
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee

TAIPEI (Reuters) -There is a "risk" to Taiwan's application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) if China joins first, Taiwan's government said on Thursday, flagging a potential political roadblock.

Taiwan formally applied to join on Wednesday, less than a week after China, the world's second largest economy.

Taiwan is excluded from many international bodies because of China's insistence that it is part of "one-China" rather than a separate country.

Taiwan's chief trade negotiator John Deng told reporters that China always tries to obstruct Taiwan's participation internationally.

"So if China joins first, Taiwan's membership case should be quite risky. This is quite obvious," he said.

But Taiwan has a different "system" from China, Deng added, pointing to Taiwan's democracy, rule of law, transparent laws and respect for personal property.

However he said there was no direct connection between Taiwan's decision to apply and China's, which has yet to comment on Taiwan's application.

"How mainland China comments on this is a matter for them," Deng said.

He added that Taiwan, a major semiconductor producer, has applied to join under the name it uses in the World Trade Organization (WTO) - the Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu. Taiwan is a member of the WTO and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) grouping.

"I stress that Taiwan is an sovereign, independent nation. It has its own name. But for trade deals the name we have used for years is the least controversial," Deng said.

The CPTPP application was made to New Zealand's government, which handles the paperwork.

Deng said he was not able to predict when Taiwan may be allowed to join the CPTPP, noting that Britain's application was proceeding the fastest at present.

Britain began negotiations in June.

The original 12-member agreement, known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), was seen as an important economic counterweight to China's growing influence.

But the TPP was thrown into limbo in early 2017 when then-U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew.

The grouping, which was renamed the CPTPP, links Canada, Australia, Brunei, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Michael Perry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan applies to join Pacific trade deal days after China

    Taiwan has applied to join a major trans-Pacific trade deal, officials confirmed Thursday, days after China said it also wanted to become a member of the agreement.

  • Australia sets conditions for China joining Pacific pact

    China must end a freeze on contacts with senior Australian politicians if it hopes to join a trans-Pacific trade pact, Canberra's trade minister said Wednesday, setting de facto preconditions for accession.

  • Veritas, Elliott Consider $20 Billion-Plus Athenahealth Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Veritas Capital and Elliott Investment Management are exploring options for Athenahealth Inc. including a sale or initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerkel’s Legac

  • Green Property Debt Come With Opaque Climate Standards

    (Bloomberg) -- The 50-floor building designed to look like a bundle of chopsticks will stand out in China’s industrial hub of Shenzhen. It will also use natural ventilation, have a green roof and collect rainwater for irrigation -- but that’s not unusual these days.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow t

  • OpenLine: Resettlement of Afghan Refugees (P3)

    Carrie Sharp discusses with Louisa Saratora of Tennessee Office for Refugees about the upcoming resettlement of Afghan refugees in Nashville on this episode of OpenLine.

  • French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

    The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In a joint statement issued after U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by telephone for 30 minutes, the two leaders agreed to launch in-depth consultations to rebuild trust, and to meet in Europe at the end of October. They said Washington had committed to step up "support to counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel conducted by European states" which U.S. officials suggested meant a continuation of logistical support rather than deploying U.S. special forces.

  • Taiwan Aug export orders seen rising for 18th consecutive month: Reuters poll

    The median forecast from a poll of 18 economists expects export orders to jump 20.7% from the year-ago period. Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asia's exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months. The island nation's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, rose 21.4% in July to $55.3 billion year-on-year.

  • OpenLine: Resettlement of Afghan Refugees (P4)

    Carrie Sharp discusses with Louisa Saratora of Tennessee Office for Refugees about the upcoming resettlement of Afghan refugees in Nashville on this episode of OpenLine.

  • The 2022 Polestar 2 Features a Reasonable Price, Cozy Interior, and Clever Suspension Design

    The “guiding light” in the EV space has found the Goldilocks zone with an electric vehicle that offers equal parts torque and opulence.

  • ADB: Asia below pre-pandemic levels as variants slow rebound

    Developing economies in Asia will likely grow at a slower pace than earlier expected due to prolonged COVID-19 outbreaks and uneven progress in vaccinations, the Asian Development Bank said in a report Wednesday. The regional lender lowered its outlook for economic growth to reflect renewed coronavirus outbreaks as variants spread, prompting fresh pandemic precautions. The Manila, Philippines-based ADB expects 7.1% growth in 2021, falling to 5.4% in 2022.

  • The pandemic has turned United Airlines into a thriving freight company

    United has embraced cargo flights more enthusiastically than any other passenger airlines. Now it's looking to hold onto its freight revenue post-pandemic.

  • Stocks Climb After Fed as Evergrande Angst Eases: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks rose Thursday after U.S. shares weathered the prospect of a reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus as early as November and as some of the concerns over China Evergrande Group eased. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerk

  • Carlyle CEO says firm is committed to China

    Carlyle Group Inc Chief Executive Kewsong Lee said on Wednesday that the U.S. private equity firm will remain a long-term investor in China despite "bumps" that have unnerved some investors. Beijing authorities have rolled out restrictions in the last few weeks on companies, including those in the technology sector, to control big data and break down monopolistic practices. The crackdown has sparked investor concerns over policy changes and wiped off hundreds of billions of dollars in market value from some of China's largest companies including Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Tencent Holdings Ltd. Investor concerns this week that property developer China Evergrande could default on its massive debt pile have added to the market jitters.

  • German president asks country to confront its colonial past

    Germany's president called on Germans to face the country's cruel colonial past as he opened a new museum in the capital's center that will be home to two of Berlin’s state museums. The Ethnological Museum and the Museum for Asian Art both contain artifacts that were looted from countries in Africa and elsewhere. “Especially the countries in Africa have lost an immense part of their art through the raids of the Europeans,” President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said at the official opening ceremony of the Humboldt Forum.

  • This Spy’s Rich MAGA Ex-Lover Couldn’t Save Her From Election Fail

    IRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty ImagesConvicted Russian agent Maria Butina, who served over a year in a U.S. prison and received a hero’s welcome upon her return to Moscow in 2019, faced an embarrassing setback in her attempt to be elected to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament in Russia. News organizations assumed that Butina was a shoo-in as a candidate in the rural region of Kirov Oblast. She ran under the helm of President Vladimir Putin's ruling party, United Russia, which was dec

  • 1,175-carat uncut diamond unveiled in New York City believed to be world's third largest

    The 1,175-carat diamond was recovered from a Botswanan mine in June. It was shown by Lucara Diamond Corp. and HB Antwerp in New York City on Monday.

  • French patch up dispute with Biden over submarine deal, agree to send ambassador back to DC

    Pres. Joe Biden and French Pres. Emmanuel Macron agreed to meet in person next month. Macron agreed to send France’s ambassador back to Washington.

  • Brazil Pledges Third 100 Basis-Point Hike as Inflation Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Brazil’s central bank pledged to deliver a third

  • Dollar hits one-month high as traders eye Fed rates liftoff

    The dollar hit its highest in a month on Thursday and pressed the euro towards major support levels, after the Federal Reserve set the stage for rate hikes next year -- far sooner than its developed market peers are expected to move. The U.S. yield curve flattened and Fed funds futures markets moved to price a 50% chance of a hike in October and to fully price a 25 basis point rate hike in December. "Powell didn't give any specifics about the start of the taper, he said there was broad agreement in the end of taper, one which 'concludes around the middle of next year,'" said John Briggs, strategist at NatWest Markets.

  • NASA restructuring focus, leadership for human spaceflight

    NASA restructuring focus, leadership for human spaceflight