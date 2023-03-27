Taiwan says sees no signs of PLA deployment before president's US trip

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visits a military base in Chiayi
Reuters
TAIPEI (Reuters) - There are no signs of any unusual military deployments by China's military ahead of President Tsai Ing-wen's visit to the United States and Central America this week, a deputy Taiwanese defence minister said on Monday.

China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, staged war games around the island last August following a trip to Taipei by then U.S.-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Tsai leaves for New York on Wednesday on a stopover on her way to Guatemala and Belize. On her way back to Taiwan, she will transit through Los Angeles, where she is likely to meet current House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Taking lawmakers' questions in parliament, Taiwan deputy defence minister Po Horng-huei said China has three to four warships operating around Taiwan every day, which has already become a "new normal".

If there are any changes in China's military deployment, Taiwan must be prepared for the worst-case scenario, he said.

"So far there is no sign of any special military deployment," Po added.

(Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Ben Blanchard and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

