Taiwan says it spotted more Chinese balloons over strait, a day ahead of vote

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said on Friday it detected five Chinese balloons flying over the Taiwan Strait over the past 24 hours, one of which crossed the island, the latest in a spate of such balloons the ministry says it has spotted over the past month.

The ministry this month accused China of threatening aviation safety and waging psychological warfare on the island's people with the balloons, days before key Taiwanese elections on January 13.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee and James Pomfret; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)