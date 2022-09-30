Taiwan says U.S.-led 'Chip 4' group discussed supply chain resilience

A printed circled board and chips are pictured at the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) at Hsinchu Science Park in Hsinchu
Sarah Wu
·2 min read

By Sarah Wu

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The United States convened a preliminary meeting of a working group with East Asian countries to discuss semiconductor supply chain resilience and cooperation, a Taiwan official said on Friday.

"We exchanged views at a first preliminary meeting, and hope everyone can discuss how to collaborate in the future on supply chain problems like the ones we recently encountered," Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua told reporters in Taipei.

The global chip shortage, which over the past two years has wreaked havoc on supply chains and forced automakers to halt production, thrust chip powerhouse Taiwan into the spotlight and made supply chain management a bigger priority for governments around the world.

The preliminary meeting of the working group - which has been dubbed 'Chip 4' - also included representatives from South Korea and Japan, Wang said.

The group is home to critical players in the global semiconductor industry, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the world's largest contract chip maker, South Korean memory chip giants Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix, and key Japanese suppliers of semiconductor materials and equipment.

President Tsai Ing-wen last month told visiting U.S. lawmakers that Taiwan is committed to ensuring its partners have reliable supplies of semiconductors, or "democracy chips", and urged allies to boost collaboration amid intensified threats from China.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory. Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims.

South Korea's foreign ministry said the country's top representative in Taiwan attended a preliminary meeting of "the U.S. East Asian Semiconductor Supply Chain Resiliency Working Group" on Wednesday, hosted by The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT).

AIT, the de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kyung Kye-hyun, who heads Samsung's chip business, said earlier this month that his company has conveyed concerns about the proposed Chip 4 alliance, including the need for South Korea to seek China's understanding before any negotiations.

(Reporting by Sarah Wu; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee in Seoul; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Largest Tech ETF Sees Audit-Dispute End Boosting Inflows

    (Bloomberg) -- The firm behind the largest exchange-traded fund targeting Chinese tech is bullish on the prospects of a potential audit deal between Beijing and Washington, an agreement it says would prompt investors to flock back to beaten-down shares.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneTech Weighs on US Sto

  • Biden administration scales back some parts of student loan forgiveness plan

    Hundreds of thousands of people who thought they were getting student loan forgiveness are now out of luck.

  • Hurricane Ian fatalities: 2 die in Putnam County car crash on flooded road

    A man and woman were killed after their car crashed and overturned in a water-filled ditch. The FHP noted standing water on the road due to the storm.

  • Japan’s Kishida Orders Stimulus as Analysts Warn of Overspending

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed the government Friday to come up with an economic stimulus package by the end of October to help mitigate the impact of inflation, as economists warned against over-sized spending. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Maki

  • Apple senior exec leaves iPhone maker after remark in viral video

    The move comes after a TikTok video of the executive making a crude remark about women went viral. Bloomberg first reported Blevins' departure. In a video on TikTok published earlier this month, Blevins can be heard saying, "I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women, but I take weekends and major holidays off" in response to a question on what he did for a living.

  • At least 12 confirmed dead as the scope of Hurricane Ian’s devastation comes into focus

    At least 12 people have died after Hurricane Ian tore across Florida with such ferocity that President Joe Biden said it could be the deadliest in state

  • Ban on strikes on Russian territory applies only to U.S.-made HIMARS

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER, 2022, 20:43 Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova has said that the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on the non-use of American weapons for strikes on Russian territory applies only to HIMARS rocket artillery systems, and not to all types of weapons supplied by the U.

  • Top Diplomat Warns Russian ‘Army of Trojan Horsemen’ Hides Among Us

    (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations warned Thursday he is concerned that some men fleeing Russia to ostensibly avoid conscription might actually be Kremlin “Trojan horses” meant to wreak havoc later.“While genuine members of opposition should be considered for temporary protection in Europe and elsewhere, the army of Trojan horsemen of would-be Russian soldiers in Europe may pose a security threat, especially to neighboring cou

  • Top Cuban diplomat: ‘We will have to’ negotiate with the United States

    NEW YORK – Cuba’s top diplomat said Tuesday his country’s officials have no choice but to engage the United States in negotiations to normalize relations, despite a decade of diplomatic whiplash and mixed messages from Washington. In an interview with The Hill, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla responded to a question posed by former Obama…

  • Russia open to in-person talks with U.S. on nuclear arms treaty

    Russia said on Thursday it was studying the possibility of a face-to-face meeting between Russian and U.S. negotiators on a landmark nuclear arms control treaty. In a briefing in Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia was open to reviving inspections under the New START treaty and considering the possibility of in-person meetings of a joint commission of representatives from the United States and Russia. Physical inspections under the treaty have been suspended since 2020, initially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Putin could well use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Here’s how America can stop him

    Commentary from Fresno writer Daniel Jamison.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris commends US alliance with 'Republic of North Korea' in DMZ speech gaffe

    Vice President Kamala Harris accidentally commended "the Republic of North Korea" while visiting the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in South Korea on Thursday as her trip to Asia ended.

  • Putin seen as more dangerous as Russia-Ukraine war turns sour

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is becoming more dangerous and desperate as he faces growing pressure at home over the flailing war effort in Ukraine, observers of the conflict and Moscow say. Putin in the last week has renewed his threats of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine and moved to annex territories from Ukraine, while arguing…

  • U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iran oil exports, targets Chinese firms

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on companies it accused of involvement in Iran's petrochemical and petroleum trade, including five based in China, pressuring Tehran as it seeks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Washington has increasingly targeted Chinese companies over the export of Iran's petrochemicals as the prospects of reviving the nuclear pact have dimmed. Indirect talks on the accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have broken down.

  • US takes Russias nuclear threats seriously and sends signals to Kremlin

    THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:16 Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States of America, has pointed out that the US is not dismissing Russia's nuclear blackmail and is considering consequences for Russia seriously.

  • China signals no let-up in its aggressive diplomacy under Xi

    China signalled on Thursday no let-up in its combative approach to foreign policy in a third term for Xi Jinping as leader despite criticism from many Western diplomats that the so-called Wolf Warrior stance has been counterproductive. As relations with the West have soured over issues from trade and human rights to COVID-19, Chinese diplomats have often been confrontational on the public stage, including on social media, a stridency that some critics see as intended for a domestic audience that nonetheless hurts its foreign ties. "Going forward, Chinese diplomats will continue to overcome all obstacles, and always be the devoted guardians of the interests of our country and our people," said Ma, who is considered to be among contenders to replace Wang Yi as foreign minister in an upcoming leadership reshuffle.

  • Biden pushes limits of Taiwan policy, despite Chinese outrage

    President Biden is pushing the boundary of the United States stance on Taiwan in the face of China’s threats to retake the territory by force, despite efforts by senior advisers to soften the president’s message. Experts and analysts say the president’s repeated message that U.S. troops would defend the democratic island if Beijing invades reflect…

  • Defiance by Marshall Islands and Solomon Islands cast shadow over Biden’s Pacific Summit

    The administration pledges sweeteners to boost U.S-Pacific Island country ties.

  • How US is using strategic ambiguity to counter Putin’s nuclear threats

    Biden administration officials have tiptoed around offering specifics in response to the specter of Russia using nuclear weapons, deploying a form of strategic ambiguity in an attempt to avoid escalating the conflict. U.S. officials have in recent days repeatedly warned of severe consequences should Moscow deploy nuclear weapons in its war in Ukraine, though they…

  • Paraguay says 'excellent' Taiwan ties not conditional on new investment

    Paraguay's foreign ministry said on Thursday that the South American country's diplomatic ties with Taiwan were "excellent" and not conditional on extra investment, amid rising pressure from China to win over the island's few remaining allies. Paraguay is one of only 14 nations globally that retains diplomatic ties with Taiwan and the only South American country to do so.