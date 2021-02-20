Taiwan scrambles air force again after Chinese exercises in South China Sea

FILE PHOTO: A pilot prepares to take off on a F-CK-1 Ching-kuo IDF at an Air Force base in Tainan

By Ben Blanchard

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's air force scrambled for a second straight day on Saturday after a dozen Chinese fighter aircraft and bombers carried out drills close to Taiwan-controlled islands in the disputed South China Sea, the defense ministry in Taipei said.

Beijing, which claims Taiwan as Chinese territory, has carried out repeated air missions in the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defense identification zone in recent months, mostly near the Pratas Islands.

After nine Chinese air force aircraft flew near the Pratas Islands on Friday, the Taiwanese Defence Ministry said it tracked 11 aircraft on Saturday - eight fighter jets, two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers and an anti-submarine aircraft, also near the islands.

It said Chinese naval forces were also involved but gave no details.

Taiwan's air force warned the Chinese aircraft to leave and deployed missile systems to monitor the activity, the ministry said.

China has not commented on the last two days of activities. It previously said such manoeuvres were a response to "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's main international backer and weapons supplier, and to safeguard Chinese sovereignty.

The Pratas Islands sit in the top part of the South China Sea and are also claimed by China.

Lying roughly between southern Taiwan and Hong Kong, they are only lightly defended by Taiwan and are considered by some security experts as vulnerable to Chinese attack due to their distance - more than 400 km (250 miles) - from mainland Taiwan.

Chinese aircraft fly in the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defense zone on an almost daily basis, though the last such large-scale activity was on Jan. 24 when 12 Chinese fighters were involved.

Taiwan on Friday unveiled a reshuffle of senior security officials including the appointment of a new, U.S.-trained defense minister, to help bolster military modernisation and intelligence efforts in the face of what it sees as a rising Chinese threat.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by David Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Israel expands nuclear facility previously used for weapons material

    Satellite images show significant expansion of desert site over past few years Benjamin Netanyahu speaking last week. Israel has a policy of deliberate ambiguity about its nuclear arsenal. Photograph: Menahem Kahana/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock Israel is carrying out a major expansion of its Dimona nuclear facility in the Negev desert, where it has historically made the fissile material for its nuclear arsenal. Construction work is evident in new satellite images published on Thursday by the International Panel on Fissile Material (IPFM), an independent expert group. The area being worked on is a few hundred metres across to the south and west of the domed reactor and reprocessing point at the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center, near the desert town of Dimona. Pavel Podvig, a researcher with the programme on science and global security at Princeton University, said: “It appears that the construction started quite early in 2019, or late 2018, so it’s been under way for about two years, but that’s all we can say at this point.” The Israeli embassy in Washington had no comment on the new images. Israel has a policy of deliberate ambiguity on its nuclear arsenal, neither confirming nor denying its existence. The Federation of American Scientists estimates that Israel has about 90 warheads, made from plutonium produced in the Dimona heavy water reactor. Avner Cohen, a leading expert on the Israeli nuclear programme called the new images “intriguing” and noted that the footprint of the Dimona site had remained essentially unchanged for decades. The nuclear facility is reported to have been used by Israel to create replicas of Iran’s uranium centrifuges to test the Stuxnet computer worm used to sabotage the Iranian uranium enrichment programme in Natanz. But that more than 10 years ago, long before the current expansion began. Israel built the Dimona reactor in the 1950s with extensive, clandestine help from the French government. By the end of the decade there were an estimated 2,500 French citizens living in Dimona, which had its own French lycées but all under the cover of official deniability. According to The Samson Option, by the investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, French workers were not allowed to write home directly but had their letters sent via a phoney post-office box in Latin America. Dimona’s role in Israel’s nuclear weapons programme was first disclosed by a former technician at the site, Mordechai Vanunu, who told his story to Britain’s Sunday Times in 1986. Before publication, he was lured from Britain to Italy by a female Israeli agent and abducted by Mossad. Vanunu spent 18 years in prison, 11 of them in solitary confinement, for revealing Dimona’s secrets.

  • Shares rise as cyclical stocks provide support; yields climb

    A gauge of global equity markets snapped a three-day losing streak to inch higher on Friday as investors sold technology shares and rotated into economically sensitive cyclical stocks in anticipation the U.S. economy will boom on pent-up demand once the coronavirus pandemic is subdued. Oil prices fell from recent highs as Texas energy companies began preparing to restart oil and gas fields shuttered by freezing weather, while U.S. Treasury yields climbed. A battle continues between tech-led growth stocks and cyclicals, companies that are heavily affected by economic conditions, said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

  • FKA twigs is exactly right – why do we still ask abuse victims why they didn't leave?

    Twigs told an interviewer this week ‘We have to stop asking that question’ – pointing to a much-needed reframing of how we think about abuse FKA twigs: ‘People say it can’t have been that bad, because else you would’ve left. But it’s like, no, it’s because it was that bad, I couldn’t leave.’ Photograph: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. Flipping the narrative on abuse Why did you drink so much? Why did you wear such a short skirt? Why didn’t you call the police? Why did you put yourself in that situation? Why did you stay so long if it was really that bad? Why didn’t you just leave? It’s a familiar refrain isn’t it? Whenever a woman accuses a man of abuse there’s an immediate chorus of victim-blaming. The accuser is put under a microscope: her history’s dug up, her actions are scrutinized, her motivations are analysed. A standard narrative emerges: the woman is somehow responsible for what a man did to her. On Thursday, the British musician FKA twigs went on CBS This Morning for her first TV interview since she accused the actor Shia LaBeouf of “relentless” physical, emotional and verbal abuse in a lawsuit filed last December. (LaBeouf has denied the allegations.) And, sure enough, it wasn’t long before interviewer Gayle King asked one of the usual “why” questions. “Nobody who’s been in this position likes this question,” King acknowledged. “[A]nd I often wonder if it’s even appropriate to ask … why didn’t you leave?” Twigs replied: “We have to stop asking that question … I’m not going to answer that question any more. Because the question should really be to the abuser: why are you holding someone hostage with abuse? People say it can’t have been that bad, because else you would’ve left. But it’s like, no, it’s because it was that bad, I couldn’t leave.” Twigs’s use of the word “hostage” is important. “Coercive control is akin to hostage taking,” notes Jess Hill, the author of See What You Made Me Do, an award-winning investigation into domestic violence. “Most people still think of domestic violence and abuse as a set of discrete incidents: assaults, put-downs, threats. But when it comes to coercive control, we’re talking about a system of abuse that operates like a cobweb, each strand pulling tighter and tighter until it feels there truly is no way out. This is not just abuse or ill treatment; it is entrapment.” Perpetrators of abuse make it clear that leaving will “carry such serious consequences that it is actually safer to comply and to stay”. Statistics bear that out. The first 90 days after leaving is the most dangerous time for a victim of domestic abuse. Up to 75% of domestic violence homicides happen at the point when the woman is trying to leave or after she has already left. Women stay to stay alive. And yet we are still asking victims of abuse why they didn’t just leave. As if it’s as simple as just hailing a taxi and heading off to a whole new life. Twigs has a career, a profile, a support network, money. She has far more resources than many victims of intimate partner violence. And yet she’s still not sure how she managed to leave the situation she was in. “I honestly wish I could say that I found some strength and I saw this light,” twigs said in a recent Elle interview. “I wish I could say, ‘[It is] a testament to my strong character,’ or ‘It’s the way my mother raised me.’ It’s none of that. It’s pure luck that I’m not in that situation any more.” She’s speaking out about her experience, she says, because she wants to show people that if it could happen to her it could happen to anyone. And indeed, one in four women and one in 10 men in America experience intimate partner violence. Worldwide, almost a third of women who have been in a relationship report some form of abuse and, globally, as many as 38% of murders of women are committed by a male intimate partner. While it’s depressing that we’re still asking why victims of abuse don’t just leave, the good news is that the conversation around abuse is slowly growing more sophisticated. Hill notes that “what FKA twigs is doing in her answer to Gayle King is actually part of the massive paradigm shift that is going on right now around coercive control”; there is growing awareness that abusers don’t just harm their partners but entrap them with controlling behaviour. New laws addressing coercive control have been introduced or proposed everywhere from California to the UK to Australia. While these laws are not a panacea – indeed some activists are worried they may have unintended consequences – the fact that they are being considered is a very good thing. It points to a much-needed reframing of how we think about abuse. Women can be seen but not heard, says Japan’s ruling party After the head of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee resigned for sexist remarks (women talk too much, apparently), Japan’s Liberal Democratic party (LDP) decided to do a little damage control and show the world how much it cared about gender equality. So the LDP generously proposed allowing small groups of women to attend its board meetings – as long as they stayed quiet. No prizes for guessing how that was received. Where is Princess Latifa? We need answers There have been concerns over the welfare of Princess Latifa, the 35-year-old daughter of Dubai’s ruler, ever since she tried to flee the emirate in 2018. These have been reignited by disturbing videos that emerged this week in which the princess says she’s being held hostage by her family. The UN has now called for proof that she’s still alive. All New Zealand schools to offer free period products It’s part of a move to address period poverty and stop girls who can’t afford sanitary products from skipping school. Florida women dress as ‘grannies’ to try and get Covid vaccine The women (ages 34 and 44) apparently wore bonnets, gloves, and glasses to pass themselves off as vaccine-eligible but it seems officials saw through their disguise. The week in lockdownarchy We’re a year into the pandemic and many would do just about anything for a change of scenery. Indeed a man wanted by the English police handed himself in to avoid having to spend any more time quarantined with the people he lives with. He apparently turned up at the police station saying he wanted to go back to jail for a little “peace and quiet”.

  • US urges Myanmar junta to yield power after protester death

    Developments since the Feb 1 military coup in Myanmar

  • India police: 3 police, 3 rebels killed in Kashmir fighting

    Anti-India rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Friday killed two police officers in an attack in the disputed region’s main city, officials said. The violence came a day after diplomats from more than 20 countries stationed in India's capital concluded a two-day visit to the region. Police said militants sprayed bullets at two policemen near a police station in Srinagar city.

  • China has acknowledged four of its soldiers were killed during an Indian mountain border clash last year for first time

    The death of the soldiers, the youngest of whom was 19, came as China and India fought in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020 over a de facto border.

  • Military training jet hard landing closes runway at Mather Airport

    A military jet had a hard landing Thursday morning at Mather Airport, closing one of their runways, according to Beale Air Force Base. The Air Force T-38 Talon experienced a gear-up landing around 9 a.m. Two people were on board, but no injuries were reported in connection with the landing. The incident is still under investigation. No other details were released. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.

  • Italian doctors remember night that ushered in Europe's first COVID-19 lockdown

    A year ago, Laura Ricevuti and Annalisa Malara, both doctors at Codogno hospital in Italy, had a hunch that something was different about a patient in the intensive care ward. Their decision to take matters into their own hands wound up triggering a national emergency - they had identified the first case of COVID-19 in the area that would become Europe's first lockdown zone. A previously healthy 38-year-old man, now known as Mattia, his first name, or "patient one", had gone to the hospital with a high fever, cough and shortness of breath on Feb. 18, 2020.

  • Astros manager Dusty Baker, after receiving his COVID-19 vaccine, urging others to join him

    One person Dusty Baker can't convince to get vaccinated, however, is his 89-year-old mom.

  • GameStop frenzy sparks fresh investment in stock-trading apps

    The recent trading frenzy centered on GameStop Corp and other “meme” stocks is sparking a wave of investor interest in start-ups aiming to mimic the success of Robinhood Markets Inc, whose no-fee brokerage app has helped drive a trading boom. Public.com, a direct competitor to Robinhood that boasts a host of blue-chip backers, said on Wednesday it had raised $220 million, valuing it at $1.2 billion on the private market. Another well-heeled rival, Stash, said earlier this month it had raised $125 million, while Webull Financial LLC, backed by Chinese investors, is also raising fresh funds after enjoying an influx of new users.

  • 'Lift sanctions first,' Iran says to US offer of renewed nuclear talks

    Tehran repeated its assertion on Friday that the United States must lift sanctions before Iran will return to the 2015 nuclear accord, but said it was ready to comply “immediately” once this was done. When sanctions are lifted, "we will then immediately reverse all remedial measures. Simple," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter. Since the election of President Joe Biden, Washington has offered to revive talks with Tehran aimed at restoring the agreement to limit Iran’s nuclear activity, which former president Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned in 2018 before reimposing tough economic sanctions. In response, Iran reduced its compliance with the accord by increasing its stockpiles of low-enriched uranium, enriching it to a higher level and installing more advanced centrifuges. The United States said this week it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to an agreement at the same time after earlier insisting that Iran must honour its compliance commitments before Washington re-engages. “Remember, Trump left the room and tried to blow it up,” tweeted Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in response on Friday. “Gestures are fine. But to revive P5+1, US must Act: LIFT sanctions,” he said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the deal is formally known. “We WILL respond.” However, on Friday White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden's administration had "no plan to take additional steps" such as lifting sanctions in advance of having a "diplomatic conversation". In a bid to break the deadlock, a senior European Union official said on Friday that the EU hoped to arrange an informal meeting between all the original signatories to the agreement: Iran, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and Germany, and the European bloc. The EU has not yet scheduled the meeting or sent invitations but reviving the agreement is an urgent priority for world powers, Reuters reported the official as saying. "I don't think Iran will say no to any practical attempt for an informal meeting, with all the countries around the table, that would be a basis for putting the JCPOA back on track," the official said, adding that the United States had already responded positively to the idea of an EU invitation to talks.

  • Biden approves major disaster declaration for Texas amid deadly winter storm

    Emergency funding provided to assist state recovery efforts

  • Ivanka Trump told Marco Rubio she won't be running for his Senate seat in 2022, report says

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's permanent move to Florida earlier this year fueled speculation she would run for state office.

  • An Exclusive Peek Into China’s Forbidden City In Honor of the Chinese New Year

    Consisting of nearly 1,000 buildings, this sprawling complex was visited by historical figures such as Marco Polo and Richard NixonOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • U.S. extends travel restrictions at land borders with Canada, Mexico through March 21

    U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least March 21, the one-year anniversary of the restrictions to address COVID-19 transmission concerns, the U.S. government said Friday. The new 30-day extension is the first announced under President Joe Biden and comes as the White House has been holding meetings about potentially tightening requirements for crossing at U.S. land borders in North America, officials said.

  • What does NFL’s new salary cap floor mean for the Bears?

    The NFL announced the salary cap floor has increased to $180 million, and here's how that'll affect the Bears in 2021.

  • Biden promises to ‘restore justice and humanity’ to immigration as Democrats unveil Citizenship Act

    President Joe Biden said Donald Trump’s “misguided policies have exacerbated the already broken immigration system and highlighted the critical need for reform” as the president announced the introduction of his sweeping immigration legislation in Congress. The president’s US Citizenship Act, ushered into Congress by Senator Bob Menendez and US Rep Linda Sanchez, proposes an eight-year path to citizenship for 11 million immigrants and grant green cards to migrant farmworkers, young people who arrived in the US as children, and immigrants with temporary protected status.

  • Eagles expected to explore the QB market after trading Carson Wentz to Colts

    Eagles expected to explore the QB market after trading Carson Wentz to Colts

  • VW’s Potential Porsche Listing Signals Auto Upheaval Just Starting

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG’s potential listing of Porsche would be a strategic watershed moment and indicate the unprecedented upheaval of the auto industry may only just be beginning.The German industrial giant and other incumbents have navigated a global pandemic far better than initially feared, posting robust profits and ample amounts of cash flow. Even still, their valuations are stubbornly low compared to Tesla Inc.No automotive CEO has lamented this as openly and frequently as Herbert Diess, who routinely makes headlines by emphasizing the urgency with which VW must move to transform itself. Exploring a Porsche listing is a nod to that need and will be a litmus test of sorts for its future.“There’s a loss of power due to the low valuation, which Diess has complained about in the past, and that’s a significant disadvantage,” said Bankhaus Metzler analyst Juergen Pieper. “An IPO of Porsche would be the silver bullet.”VW’s preferred shares rose as much as 1% shortly after the start of regular trading in Frankfurt.Porsche’s appeal is obvious to investors. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Michael Dean reckons the 911 maker could stand up a 110 billion-euro ($133 billion) valuation in an initial public offering, roughly 20 billion euros more than investors value VW at now.But getting such a deal done won’t be simple because of the institutional hurdles that have stood in the way of other attempts Diess, 62, has made to shake up VW since he became CEO in 2018. Major decisions must be approved by the company’s dominant and oft-at-odds shareholders led by the Porsche and Piech family and German state of Lower Saxony, which tends to side with powerful labor unions.‘Old-Auto’What Tesla’s meteoric rise has done, however, is send a clear signal to Diess that extreme measures must be taken to get the capital markets to come around to “old-auto” companies. VW’s review of options for Porsche comes on the heels of Daimler AG deciding to spin off its truck unit after years of management opposition to such a move. Its shares have advanced 13% since then and are hovering around a three-year high.Even after the spinoff boost, Daimler is worth about $86 billion, almost matching the valuation of NIO Inc., which brought in roughly one-tenth the revenue last year.Investors have taken a dim view of carmakers’ ability to keep up with new entrants unencumbered by sprawling production networks centered around combustion engines. Ford Motor Co. put this reality in stark relief this week when it announced plans to go from selling zero electric vehicles last year in Europe to only offering all-electric passenger cars by the end of the decade.It’s clear VW will spare no expense in its efforts to catch up to Tesla, having budgeted a bigger slice of its 150 billion-euro spending budget for investment in electric cars and software in the next five years. As strong as earnings are now, they’ll be strained by all the costs associated with retiring some operations.“VW’s balance sheet may not be fit to ensure both accelerated investments in electric and autonomous vehicles and finance an accelerated downsizing of legacy issues,” Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois said in a note.Ferrari-LikeProceeds from listing Porsche could go a long way, since its brand power and luxury cachet are on par with Ferrari NV, one of the rare recent success stories among traditional auto companies. Fiat Chrysler spun off the supercar maker in 2015, and the shares have soared 282% since the IPO.The Porsche 911 alone probably exceeds Ferrari’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, according to Dean, the Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. It also has a strong electric story to tell, with the Taycan model that debuted in 2019 portending a shift to about half of sales being battery-powered by 2025.Porsche will add a more spacious version of the Taycan to the lineup later this year, then roll out a battery-powered version of the Macan crossover in 2022 that will be based on a new dedicated EV platform being co-developed with Audi.Nothing NewThe idea of a separate listing for Porsche isn’t new as such. Three years ago, Lutz Meschke, chief financial officer of the sports-car maker, pointed out the value potential during an informal briefing at a research-and-development center outside Stuttgart, only to be reprimanded by VW headquarters.The opposition inside VW’s boardroom appears to have eased in the wake of an industry transformation many predicted for years but is now is gaining traction at an unprecedented pace. Roughly 10% of passenger vehicles purchased in Europe in the fourth quarter were battery-electric. In December, the share was about 14%.Still, a Porsche listing is anything but certain. VW embarked on an asset review half a decade ago, aiming for more decentralized and agile reporting lines and simplify its unwieldy conglomerate structure. Results of the reform efforts have been modest so far, with attempts to separate niche brands such as Ducati and Lamborghini undermined by key stakeholders. The downsized 2019 IPO of trucks unit Traton SE was almost derailed by internal wrangling.“You’d think that the Italian business would have been an easier sell internally, and the fact that that didn’t happen begs the question why Porsche would happen,” RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan said by phone. “It is frustrating for traditional car companies. Tesla can use equity currency to finance growth and grow into their backyard.”(Updates with VW shares trading in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iran spokesman says Tehran confident about lifting of U.S. sanctions despite wrangling

    Iran and the United States have been at odds over who should take the first step to revive the 2015 accord. Iran insists that the United States must first lift former President Donald Trump’s sanctions while Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance with the deal.