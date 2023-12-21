Taiwan Searches for Three Sailors After Submarine Mishap

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s military said it is searching for three sailors after they fell off a submarine, an incident that comes as Taiwan builds up its fleet to deter China from invading.

Six officers and crew were swept off the vessel while carrying out a repair during a mission on Thursday, the Defense Ministry in Taipei said in a statement. Three people were rescued, and the military was conducting search-and-rescue operations for the others.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the incident happened.

Taiwan has been updating its aging sub fleet due to concern over China’s military threat. In September, it unveiled a prototype of its first submarine assembled at home.

Taiwan’s navy previously had only four submarines: two World War II-era vessels from the US used for training and two bought from the Netherlands in the 1980s. The incident Thursday appeared to involved one of the vessels from the Netherlands.

