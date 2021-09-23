Taiwan seeks entry into key trade pact before China

·2 min read
Taiwan flag
Taiwan considers itself as an independent nation, but China regards it as a breakaway province

Taiwan has filed an application to join a key Asia-Pacific trade pact just days after China submitted an application.

But it warned that its bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) could be put at risk should China join first.

The two places have a complicated relationship.

Taiwan considers itself as an independent nation, but China regards it as a breakaway province.

On Thursday, Taiwan's chief trade negotiator John Deng told reporters that if China joined the CPTPP first, "Taiwan's case to become a member will be at risk, this is fairly obvious".

The unanimous approval of all 11 members is needed for new countries to join the pact.

On Thursday, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters that he welcomed Taiwan's application to join the pact, said a Kyodo News report.

The CPTPP was initially created by the US to counter China's influence - but the US later pulled out under then US President Donald Trump.

It is one of the largest of its kind, linking a wide swathe of countries across the region.

China has not yet commented on Taiwan's application - though it has in the past often insisted that Taiwan be excluded from many international bodies or to be labelled as part of China.

This has sometimes resulted in Taiwan joining under different names. For instance, its team competes under the name of Chinese Taipei in the Olympics.

Taiwan has also applied to join the CPTPP under the name it uses in the World Trade Organization (WTO) - the Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen

Both China and Taiwan's applications come after the US, UK and Australia recently announced a controversial security deal, in an effort seen to counter Chinese influence in Asia-Pacific.

The Aukus pact will allow Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines for the first time, using technology provided by the US and the UK.

China has criticised Aukus, with foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian saying the alliance risked "severely damaging regional peace... and intensifying the arms race".

The original Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) was promoted by then-President Barack Obama as an economic bloc to challenge China's increasingly powerful position in the Asia Pacific.

After Mr Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Japan led negotiations to create what became the CPTPP.

The CPTPP was signed in 2018 by 11 countries, including Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan and New Zealand.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan says 'risk' to its Trans-Pacific trade pact bid if China joins first

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -There is a "risk" to Taiwan's application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) if China joins first, Taiwan's government said on Thursday, flagging a potential political roadblock. Taiwan formally applied to join on Wednesday, less than a week after China, the world's second largest economy. Taiwan is excluded from many international bodies because of China's insistence that it is part of "one-China" rather than a separate country.

  • Taiwan applies to join Pacific trade deal days after China

    Taiwan has applied to join a major trans-Pacific trade deal, officials confirmed Thursday, days after China said it also wanted to become a member of the agreement.

  • Michael Cohen Predicts Why He Thinks Trump Would Back Out Of A 2024 Run

    "He cannot stomach the notion of being a two-time loser, but he will continue to grift until the very last second."

  • German auto giants place their bets on hydrogen cars

    Battery power may be the frontrunner to become the car technology of the future, but don't rule out the underdog hydrogen. That's the view of some major automakers, including BMW and Audi, which are developing hydrogen fuel-cell passenger vehicle prototypes alongside their fleets of battery cars as part of preparations to abandon fossil fuels. It is already betting billions on hydrogen fuel in sectors like steel and chemicals to meet climate targets, and closely-fought elections this month could see the Greens enter the coalition government and further push the technology.

  • California governor signs legislation to protect warehouse workers

    The new provisions require all companies using warehouse labour to disclose productivity quotas to employees and government agencies and bar use of algorithms that prevent employees from taking rests and bathroom breaks, thereby endangering their health and safety, the governor's office said. The California State Senate this month approved the bill in a 26-11 vote. "We cannot allow corporations to put profit over people," Newsom said in a statement, signing the measure into law.

  • What are trade deals – and why does the UK want one with the US?

    Britain is able to set its own trade policy as a result of its exit from the European Union, and Boris Johnson has hailed a pact with the US as a key post-Brexit prize. Here’s what you need to known about deals and their potential impact on the UK economy.

  • Evergrande debt troubles seem particular to China -U.S. Fed's Powell

    A potential default by Evergrande, Asia's biggest junk-bond issuer, drove a steep selloff on Wall Street and widened spreads on U.S. high-yield bonds on Monday, although markets have steadied since then. "But I wouldn't draw a parallel to the United States corporate sector."

  • Boris: 'Kermit the Frog was wrong, it's easy to be green'

    In a characteristically colorful speech before the United Nations, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cast UN climate talks in Glasgow in November as a last chance for humanity, and also made a reference to a Muppets song.

  • China Evergrande chairman says to ensure home deliveries and wealth products redemption

    Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group said it held an internal meeting late on Wednesday night, in which its chairman urged company executives to ensure the quality delivery of properties and redemption of wealth management products. There is mounting political pressure on the company to act as homebuyers and retail investors grow increasingly angry of having sunk their savings in the properties and wealth management products of highly indebted Evergrande. With $305 billion in liabilities, Evergrande is struggling to meet its debt obligations and investors worry that the rot could spread to creditors including banks in China and abroad.

  • Australia sets conditions for China joining Pacific pact

    China must end a freeze on contacts with senior Australian politicians if it hopes to join a trans-Pacific trade pact, Canberra's trade minister said Wednesday, setting de facto preconditions for accession.

  • Japan to double COVID-19 vaccine donations to other countries to 60 million doses

    Japan plans to give other countries 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday, doubling the target from the previous pledge of 30 million doses. "Today, I am pleased to announce that, with additional contributions, Japan will provide up to approximately 60 million doses of vaccine in total," Suga said in a pre-recorded video message at the U.S.-hosted Global COVID-19 Summit. Of the first 30 million, Japan has already provided about 23 million doses mostly to Asian countries including Taiwan, Vietnam and Indonesia.

  • Rescue Crews Search for Missing Ex Navy SEAL, 74, After Half Brother Found Dead by Yellowstone Lake

    Mark O'Neill and Kim Crumbo were reported missing by a family member on Sunday, after they failed to return home on time from a four-night trip to Yellowstone National Park

  • Evergrande: Shares in crisis-hit firm jump as debt deadline looms

    The debt-laden developer is due to make a $83.5m interest payment on an overseas bond on Thursday.

  • Covishield is now approved for UK travel, but that isn’t necessarily good news for Indians

    People who have been dosed with Covishield, the Indian-made version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, will finally be considered fully vaccinated by the UK government, but that does not necessarily include Indians. The UK today (Sept. 22) announced that a broader range of brands of vaccines that are already approved in Britain will be accepted from international travelers. The new rules are implemented from Oct. 4, at which point the UK will also simplify its color-coded list for international travel.

  • With Gucci bags and Dyson appliances, Evergrande wooed retail investors

    Lured by the promise of yields approaching 12%, gifts such as Dyson air purifiers and Gucci bags, and the guarantee of China's top-selling developer, tens of thousands of investors bought wealth management products through China Evergrande Group. Now, many fear they may never get their investments back after the cash-strapped property developer recently stopped repaying some investors and set off global alarm bells over its massive debt. Some have been protesting at Evergrande offices, refusing to accept the company's plan to provide payment with discounted apartments, offices, stores and parking units, which it began to implement on Saturday.

  • China: What is Evergrande and is it too big to fail?

    The world's most indebted real estate developer is in crisis, spooking global investors.

  • Senators: Bipartisan police overhaul talks end with no deal

    Bipartisan congressional talks on overhauling policing practices have ended without an agreement, top bargainers from both parties said, marking the collapse of an effort that began after killings of unarmed Black people by officers sparked protests across the U.S. “It was clear that we were not making the progress that we needed to make,” Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., told reporters Wednesday. Talks had moved slowly for months, and it had became clear over the summer that the chances for a breakthrough were all but hopeless.

  • Rescue crews are searching Yellowstone for a former Navy SEAL after his half brother was found dead in the park

    Kim Crumbo, 74, and his half-brother, Mark O'Neill, 67, were reported missing after they failed to return from a trip Yellowstone's Shoshone Lake.

  • Australia says trade pact would benefit EU in Indo-Pacific amid submarine deal fallout

    An Australian-EU trade deal would be mutually beneficial and allow EU members a greater presence in the Indo-Pacific, said Australia's trade minister, as Canberra tries to repair ties with Paris after the scrapping of a $40 billion submarine deal. Australia last week cancelled a deal with France's Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines and will instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology after striking a trilateral security partnership with those two countries. The cancellation has angered France, which accused both Australia and the United States of stabbing it in the back, and it recalled its ambassadors from both Canberra and Washington.

  • Malaysia to seek China's view on Australia's nuclear sub pact

    Malaysia on Wednesday said it plans to seek China's position on the new defence partnership between the United States, Britain and Australia, days after sounding the alarm that the pact could trigger a nuclear arms race in the region. The alliance, known as AUKUS, will see Australia get technology to deploy nuclear-powered submarines as part of the agreement intended to respond to growing Chinese power, especially in the strategically important South China Sea. Indonesia and Malaysia https://reut.rs/3hYHgQq warned that it would lead to an arms race in the region amid a burgeoning superpower rivalry in Southeast Asia, while the Philippines has backed the pact https://reut.rs/3zxeSKQ as a means of maintaining the region's balance of power.