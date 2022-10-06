Taiwan foresees more Chinese coercion, intimidation in Xi's next term

Yimou Lee
·2 min read

By Yimou Lee

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan expects China to increase its coercion and intimidation to achieve its goal of bringing the island under Beijing's control once President Xi Jinping assumes a third term in office, a senior Taiwanese minister said on Thursday.

Beijing's once-in-five years leadership reshuffle is set for the Communist Party congress that starts Oct. 16, where Xi is poised to break with precedent and secure a third leadership term.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has ramped up military and political pressure to assert sovereignty claims, including staging war games near the island in August after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.

Speaking to lawmakers, Chiu Tai-san, the head of Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council, said Xi will further consolidate his power at the party congress.

"Following that, the strength of the Chinese Communist Party will gradually expand, along with the continuous emphasis on promoting the reunification process in its development strategy," Chiu said.

"We believe that the Beijing authorities' work on Taiwan has entered the stage of strengthening the practice of the so-called 'anti-independence and promoting reunification'," he added

China will do this by using "coercion and intimidation", "grey zone" activities and international law to "interfere with and hinder Taiwan's interaction and cooperation with the international community to achieve its goals towards Taiwan", Chiu said.

Speaking at a parallel session in parliament, Taiwan's National Security Bureau Director-General Chen Ming-tong said Xi was using Taiwan as a way to stay in power.

"It has been his position that the Taiwan issue can't be passed onto the next generations anymore, so he's using the Taiwan issue as an excuse to extend his term," Chen said.

"As a result he can't just do nothing about Taiwan. However, if he settles the Taiwan issue then he has no excuse for another term."

As a result, Chen said, Taiwan must make preparations to make China "pay a great price" for attacking the island, including consequences for its economy and foreign relations.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, but has also pledged to work for peaceful "reunification" with Taiwan under a "one country, two systems" model.

All mainstream Taiwanese political parties have rejected that proposal and it has almost no public support, according to opinion polls.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not answer calls seeking comment. The country is in the middle of a weeklong national holiday.

China refuses to speak to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, re-elected by a landslide in 2020 on a promise to stand up to Beijing, believing she is a separatist. Tsai has repeatedly offered talks based on parity and mutual respect.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • Ross Stores Stock's Bearish Signal Has Never Been Wrong

    The shares just pulled back to the historically bearish 180-day moving average

  • Dallas Fed says inflation surge badly eroding many American's wage gains

    Americans' wages are losing ground to inflation at a steep rate, a report on Tuesday from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said, a finding that offers some support for the central bank's super-charged campaign to lower price pressures. "Despite the stronger wage growth due to the tightness of the labor market, a majority of workers are finding their wages falling even further behind inflation," economists for the Dallas Fed wrote. The paper said the average median decline in real wages over the last quarter century is 6.5%, with real wage declines typically ranging between 5.7% and 6.8%, highlighting the pain of the current period.

  • China has 'destroyed' tacit agreement on Taiwan Strait - minister

    China has destroyed a tacit agreement on military movements in the Taiwan Strait by crossing an unofficial "median line" running down the waterway, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday. While acknowledging the end of the tacit understanding on the median line, Chiu told Taiwan's parliament Taiwan would react if China crossed its "red line".

  • Climate Systems ‘Breakdown’ Looms as Coal Investments Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- The coal industry has backtracked on pledges to phase out existing plants and halt new investments, putting the planet on a trajectory that could lead to a “breakdown of our climate systems,” according to a study led by nonprofit Urgewald.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialOne Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo SaysMar-a-Lago Docu

  • China's Evolution Under Xi Jinping's Rule

    China has become less open and more conservative over the past decade. Foreigners are leaving, a slew of global brands have retreated, the Internet has constricted, identity is more regimented. All this has created a sense of loss, especially among those who came of age during the freer Hu decade. Bloomberg travels to Chongqing -- the megacity that put Xi on his path to power a decade ago -- to chronicle the changes and examine the consequences for China's next 10 years.

  • Taiwan says China seeking to 'normalise' military activities near island

    China is seeking to "normalise" its military activities close to Taiwan, including crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which poses a challenge like none seen before, the Taiwanese defence ministry said on Tuesday. China, which views the democratically-governed island as its own territory, carried out war games including firing missiles over Taipei in early August in response to a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China's military activities near Taiwan have continued at a much reduced level although Chinese military aircraft are still routinely crossing the Taiwan Strait's median line, which had previously served as an unofficial barrier between the two.

  • Terra Founder Do Kwon's Passport 'Invalidated,' S. Korea Says

    The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a public notice on its website Wednesday announcing it would invalidate Terra creator Do Kwon's passport.

  • WATCH: Why it's important to spend your money with Black-owned businesses in the Memphis-area

    WATCH: Why it's important to spend your money with Black-owned businesses in the Memphis-area

  • Elon Musk teases turning Twitter into ‘everything app’ like China's WeChat

    Elon Musk hinted at the creation of an “everything app” shortly after once again offering to buy Twitter for $44 billion. The world’s richest man, 51, first sought to buy the microblogging platform for said price in April. On Monday, the Tesla chief made the U-turn in a letter sent by his lawyer to Twitter’s legal team.

  • Authorities say an L.A. officer’s death was a ‘tragic accident.’ His family claims he was fatally beaten.

    Authorities released a report Tuesday describing the death of a L.A. police officer during a training exercise as a “tragic accident,” a day after his family said in a wrongful death claim that he was fatally beaten for uncovering "allegations that LAPD officers engaged in rape."

  • Trump sounds off on state and federal probes at conference for Latino conservatives

    Trump complained bitterly about the probes he’s facing and accused Biden of “destroying the rule of law” and neglecting deeper problems confronting the U.S.

  • Germany pleads for U.S. and EU to do more to help with energy crisis

    Germany’s top economic minister is urging the U.S. and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.

  • 4 family members kidnapped from California business found dead, sheriff says

    A person of interest was taken into custody Tuesday. He is in critical condition after attempting suicide, authorities said.

  • Climate Migration: Floods displace villagers in Indonesia

    The only road to the village was flooded and the water just kept getting higher, says Asiyah, 38, who like many Indonesians uses only one name. EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing series exploring the lives of people around the world who have been forced to move because of rising seas, drought, searing temperatures and other things caused or exacerbated by climate change. Java, home to some 145 million people and the Indonesian capital Jakarta, is the most populated island in the world.

  • Palau says committed to supporting Taiwan despite 'mounting aggressions'

    The president of Palau said on Thursday that his small Pacific island nation is committed to supporting Taiwan despite "mounting aggressions", offering his strong backing at a time Beijing is ramping up pressure against Taipei in the region. The Pacific is the site of a diplomatic tug-of-war between Beijing and Washington, and in 2019 China snatched away two of Taiwan's then-allies there, Kiribati and the Solomon Islands. Palau, which has a population of fewer than 20,000 people and is a close U.S. ally, is one of only 14 countries to maintain formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

  • The stock market is surging as the U.S. dollar retreats. It’s all about bonds.

    A closely followed U.S. dollar index accelerates its retreat from a 20-year high Tuesday, giving breathing room for a bounce by stocks and commodities.

  • Blake Masters Is the Most Dangerous Candidate in America

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/YouTubeThe most dangerous politician in America is about to take the debate stage.No, not former President Donald Trump—but Blake Masters, the GOP nominee for Senate in Arizona.When he faces off against the incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, Masters will likely be on his very best behavior. After running to the fringes of right-wing politics in his primary, he now needs to convince skeptical voters that he’s not actually as extreme as they think

  • Suspect who escaped Georgia State Patrol car in Columbus arrested in Talbot County

    Charles Quintin Barnes reportedly fled from a state patrol car and was captured eight days later on Butler Highway in Talbot County.

  • How a Mini Electric Hatchback Became One of China's Hottest EVs

    (Bloomberg) -- Zhejiang Leapmotor Technologies Ltd. has more than last week’s disastrous trading debut in Hong Kong to worry about. While the electric-vehicle maker’s T03 mini car is outselling the likes of Nio Inc. and Xpeng Inc. in China, it isn’t making a profit.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.One Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo SaysMar

  • Biden and DeSantis join together in Ian recovery effort

    President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Biden praised DeSantis' handling of the storm recovery as both men — who have battled over pandemic protocols and migration as the governor mulls a presidential bid — put aside politics for a few days. The state is struggling to recover from the wreckage of Hurricane Ian, which tore through southwestern Florida last week and left dozens dead.