Taiwan Semiconductor: A High-Tech Stock With a Promising Dividend Base

Yes, we would all like to enjoy the growth of high-tech stocks, as they continue to dominate the S&P 500. But for prudent investors, high-tech suggests high risk, and that's not good.

Is there a stock that allows us to reach for the big returns without taking on a lot of risk?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) offers big-tech types of gain and has a five-year dividend yield on cost of 8.52%. Regarding capital gains, this 10-year chart shows the company has delivered a six-fold increase in its share price:

describes itself as "the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 50% market share in 2018 (according to IC Insights). TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public as an ADR in the U.S. in 1997."

It claims its scale and high-quality technology generate robust operating margins, and despite being in the highly competitive foundry business, that its shift to the fabless business model has given it tailwinds. It also boasts of global customers, including such notable companies as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

GuruFocus gives it these overall ratings:

Predictability (of revenue and earnings growth): 3 out of 5

Financial strength: 8 out of 10

Profitability: 9 out of 10

Valuation: 2 out of 10







In the latest annual report to investors, Chairman Mark Liu and CEO C.C. Wei noted that the 5G protocol (and the internet of things that goes with it) is an important driver of growth: "We expect a faster worldwide penetration of 5G smartphones with higher silicon content over the next several years. The need for higher power efficiency, speed and more complex functionalities in 5G smartphones will lead to increasing use of TSMC's leading edge technologies." To support its opportunities in this area, it raised its 2019 capital spending to $14.9 billion.

Overall, we're left with the impression that Taiwan Semiconductor is a strong company with opportunities for growth.

Next, we analyze the company's dividend quality and reliability to try to determine if that 8.52% yield on cost is realistic. We use data from the Dividend & Buy Back section of the summary page:

GuruFocus Taiwan Semiconductor dividend table More

Dividend yield

The table tells us the current yield is 2.77%.

What does that mean? First, it is modestly higher than the S&P 500 average. Second, the green bar shows it is paying a higher dividend than most of its peers. GuruFocus reports that its dividend is higher than 81% of the 434 companies in the semiconductor industry.

The red bar indicates the dividend yield is not as high as it has been in the past. According to GuruFocus, the current yield is well below its 10-year high: "NYSE:TSM' s Dividend Yield % Range Over the Past 10 Years: Min: 1.95 Med: 3.31 Max: 10.18." The maximum may have occurred when the share price plunged, along with the rest of the market, earlier this year.

Dividend payout ratio

At 94%, the dividend payout ratio is relatively high; it means that 94% of its earnings are going to dividends.

In some cases, we would question the sustainability of the dividend, however, the 94% level appears to be a blip. In the preceding nine years before 2019, the payout ratio varied between 39% and 59%, which is a comfortable range.

Where did that blip come from? The company offers no explanation in its reporting. However, we know that the payout ratio is calculated by dividing dividends per share by earnings per share before non-recurring items.

This chart shows the relationship between dividends per share and earnings per share:

GuruFocus Taiwan Semiconductor dividends and earnings chart More

We find the answer in that relationship: During 2019, the dividends per share kept increasing while the earnings line flattened out. At the end of 2019, the dividend was $2.05 while the earnings (per share) were $2.26, a 21-cent difference. A year earlier, the difference was 97 cents.

Dividend growth rate

The chart showed a strong upward trend for dividends from 2016 and, over the past three years, the dividend growth rate has been 18.6% per year.