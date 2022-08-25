Is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) a Good Investment Choice?

The Mercator International Opportunity fund, an investment management company, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund invests mainly in overseas companies that deliver long-term returns. Fund’s Class I Shares returned -29.07% and Class A Shares returned -29.10% in the second quarter. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

In the letter, The Mercator International Opportunity Fund discussed stocks like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM). Headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is a manufacturer and distributor of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. On August 19, 2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) stock closed at $87.20 per share. One-month return of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) was -14.51%, and its shares lost 42.78% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has a market capitalization of $452.226 billion.

“Another example of this buyers’ strike is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) (1.81%), down 40% from its high and trading at less than 15 times forward earnings. When TSM announced better-than-expected earnings growth of 67% in the second quarter with no slowdown in sight, the stock barely gained a few percentage points. No matter how good the news, buyers are not showing up. Yet.” electronics-6055226_1280

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is not on the list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the first quarter, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) was held by 72 hedge funds compared to 81 in the previous quarter.

