Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Shares Declined on Concerns of Slowdown

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Emerging Markets Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined 11.30% (Institutional Shares), compared to an 11.57% decline for its principal benchmark, the MSCI EM Index. Global weakness in equities and bonds affected the fund’s performance in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Baron Funds discussed stocks like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) engages in the business of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. On November 1, 2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) stock closed at $61.58 per share. One-month return of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) was -17.32% and its shares lost 45.99% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has a market capitalization of $319.359 billion.

Baron Funds made the following comment about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Semiconductor giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) detracted from performance due to the global macroeconomic slowdown and softening demand for consumer electronics. We retain conviction that Taiwan Semi’s technological leadership, pricing power, and exposure to secular growth markets, including high-performance computing, automotive, and IoT, will allow the company to deliver strong revenue growth over the next several years." Photo by Yogesh Phuyal on Unsplash

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 72 hedge fund portfolios held Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) at the end of the second quarter which was 81 in the previous quarter.

