Taiwan Sept exports set to rise for 15th straight month: Reuters poll

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports likely rose for a 15th straight month in September, a Reuters poll showed, boosted by strong demand for electronics goods as the global economy traces its path back to recovery.

Taiwan, a global hub for chip production and a key Apple Inc supplier, is one of Asia's major exporters of technology goods, and the trade data is seen as an important gauge of world demand for technology gadgets.

Last month's exports were seen rising 25% on the year, a Reuters poll of 21 analysts showed, slowing slightly from 26.9% in August.

The export forecasts ranged widely between a rise of 12% and 29%, reflecting uncertainties over the global economic recovery and the ongoing supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Separately, the consumer price index (CPI) was expected to rise 2.20% from a year earlier, compared with an increase of 2.36% in August.

The inflation data will be released on Wednesday, followed by the trade data on Friday.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Rashmi Aich)