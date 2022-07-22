Taiwan Set to Ban Crypto Purchases Using Credit Cards: Report

chenning.Sung
Sandali Handagama
·1 min read

Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) is looking to stop the use of credit cards for crypto purchases, according to local media reports.

  • The FSC told Forkast News on Friday that it had issued a letter to the local banking association in early July, which asked credit card agencies to stop bringing on crypto platforms as merchants.

  • In the letter, the regulator had reportedly warned of the risks associated with virtual assets, and is giving credit card firms three months to to comply with the new requirements.

  • The FSC also said that credit cards cannot be used for online gambling, stocks, futures, options and other transactions, according to the report.

  • In recent months, regulators around the world have been speeding up crypto rules as global crypto markets took a big hit this year, with several prominent entities liquidating, and billions of dollars leaving the industry.

  • After China's crackdown on crypto in 2021, Taiwan saw a rush of activity and was slated to emerge as the region's new crypto hub. However, the local crypto industry has gone quiet since.

Read more: Can Taiwan Become Asia’s Crypto Haven? Not Yet

Recommended Stories

  • Taco Bell Sued After Store Manager Allegedly Attacked 2 Customers with Scalding Water

    Two Taco Bell customers say they sustained serious burns when a manager at a Dallas store poured scalding water on them as they complained about an incomplete

  • Taiwan cuts credit cards from being used to buy crypto

    Taiwan’s financial regulator is asking banks and credit card companies not to allow credit cards as a means of payment for virtual assets services, local media reported Thursday. See related article: Taiwan has a chance to develop crypto amid China’s clampdown, Filecoin Foundation director says Fast facts Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission Friday told Forkast that […]

  • Don't forget these summer party must-haves starting at just $17

    Level up your summertime party with these party essentials for as little as $17.

  • Protesters March in Colombo After Sri Lankan Security Forces Clear Protest Site

    Protesters marched from a major rail hub in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Friday, July 22, hours after security forces arrested protesters at the presidential secretariat, according to Sri Lankan media.Footage by journalist Aanya Wipulasena shows protesters marching from Fort Railway station.According to the Sri Lankan Daily Mirror, at least nine protesters were arrested and others were injured as the police and military moved in on protesters in the early hours.The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka condemned the actions of security forces, labelling it a “brutal and despicable attack on the peaceful protesters,” in a statement. Credit: Aanya Wipulasena via Storyful

  • Jubilee fails to lift retail sales as shoppers tighten purse strings

    Sales dipped in June by 0.1%, the Office for National Statistics said.

  • Freed from San Quentin and facing deportation, a prison activist seeks Newsom's pardon

    After a lifetime in the U.S., a Cambodian-born parolee faces imminent expulsion unless California’s governor grants him clemency.

  • Mr. 'Big Short' Makes a Serious Accusation

    Michael Burry, who bet on the collapse of subprime credit, does not hesitate to give his opinion on market developments.

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That ‘In-The-Know’ Bigwigs Are Pouring Money Into

    Every investor – from the most experienced legends of Wall Street to the most amateur of retail traders – keeps a close eye on the market, looking for some sign or signal to indicate just the right trades. Following the corporate insiders is one way to find an advantage. These are the company officers whose positions put them ‘in-the-know’ on their companies’ inner workings. That knowledge gives these bigwigs an inside track when it comes to trading their own stocks – and to keep the trading flo

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Just where is the stock market going, that’s the question investors are trying to answer. The answer isn’t fully clear, though; markets have fallen for most of this year, but the last few days have seen the best trading in weeks. The problem is, investors and economists aren’t sure if we’re at a true bottom or just in the midst of a bear market rally. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but the history of bears and rallies can offer some suggestions. Looking back to the end of the Second World

  • This carmaker figured out how to beat the chip shortage—most others haven’t been so lucky

    "Semiconductors [are] back in full supply, for at least Volvo cars, that is. We're positioned very well for a very strong second half to the year," Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan said.

  • ‘Our long-term outlook for the stock market remains bullish’: Here are 2 stocks that Oppenheimer likes

    By now, we all know the litany of market woes and headwinds: inflation, which has been grabbing all the headlines; the Fed’s turn to rate hikes and monetary tightening in response to inflation; the continued list of interconnected issues, including supply chain tangles, the Russia-Ukraine war, high oil prices. Recent news and market stats have only reinforced the short-term gloom. Q1 showed a GDP decline of 1.6%, and preliminary data shows a similar decline for Q2, which would put the US into a

  • 2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Things were even worse for the growth stock-driven Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100. Both the Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 have lost nearly a third of their value. Following a miserable six months, two Nasdaq 100 stocks stand out for all the right reasons and can confidently be bought hand over fist by long-term investors.

  • Carnival Stock Tumbles After New Share Sale. What the Market Is Worried About.

    The cruise line operator is raising $1 billion in shares for general corporate purposes, which may include settling maturing debt.

  • As Snap melts down, its founders make sure to protect the people who matter: themselves

    Snap Inc. has never been an investor-friendly company as long as those investors weren't their founders, and the parent company of the Snapchat app made that even clearer Thursday.

  • Three Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- After five weeks in hiding, the disgraced founders of Three Arrows Capital spoke extensively about the spectacular implosion of their once high-flying hedge fund, saying their bungled crypto speculation unleashed cascading margins calls on loans that should never have been made.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports i

  • 10 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Roth IRA stocks to buy and hold for long term. You can skip our detailed analysis of retirement accounts and their rising demand, and go directly to read 5 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term. Over the years, a growing number of people […]

  • Mortgage applications have cratered to their lowest point since 2000. Here's what it means and why you should care

    The biggest story in markets today is that mortgage demand is at its lowest point since George W. Bush was just starting his first term as president.

  • How Much Savings Does It Take to Feel Financially Healthy? Here's What Americans Say

    Are you in a financially healthy place? If you're able to cover your living costs with ease, you don't have unhealthy debt like a credit card balance hanging over your head, and you're consistently socking money away in savings, then it's fair to assume that you're in a pretty good spot. Following a budget is a great way to track your spending and see where your money is going month after month.

  • Here's Why You Might Want to Make $0 in Dividend Income (for Now)

    As great as it sounds to get paid every quarter from your dividend-paying stocks, in the long run, it might be even better if you opt to make a grand total of zero. If it sounds confusing how taking less money today could ultimately lead to getting more value, read on, as you're about to learn one of the most important tricks for compounding your wealth. Let's take a look at Omega Healthcare Investors, (NYSE: OHI) a real estate investment trust (REIT) that operates assisted living facilities and skilled nursing properties.