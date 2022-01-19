Taiwan to shore up Honduras ties, VP to attend inauguration

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan Vice President William Lai will attend the inauguration of new Honduran president Xiomara Castro, Taiwan's presidential office said on Wednesday, seeking to shore up ties as China ramps up diplomatic pressure against the island.

Taiwan's government has said it would work with Castro to deepen relations on the basis of their longstanding friendship with the country, although Castro has floated the idea of ditching Taipei for Beijing.

Castro is the first female leader of the Central American country, one of only 14 nations with formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

China views democratically ruled Taiwan as one of its provinces with no right to the trappings of a state, a view Taiwan's government strongly disputes.

Presidential office spokesman Xavier Chang said President Tsai Ing-wen hoped the delegation could help boost relations with Honduras and show the world Taiwan's determination to participate on the world stage.

"Taiwan must also demonstrate to the international community that democratic Taiwan is a capable and responsible partner," he said.

Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan's high-profile de facto ambassador in Washington, will be part of the delegation for the Jan. 27 inauguration, Chang added.

Visits by senior Taiwanese leaders to allies in Latin America and the Caribbean are generally accompanied by layovers in the United States, where they often meet U.S. officials, to the anger of China.

Vice Foreign Minister Alexander Yui said there would be one-day transit stops in the United States, but declined to provide details, saying discussions were ongoing.

Asked whether Lai would meet U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also going for the inauguration, Yui said there would "definitely be an opportunity" to interact with other official delegations.

The United States has been eager for Honduras to retain relations with Taiwan, as it frets about growing Chinese influence in its backyard.

China has been stepping up pressure to win over Taiwan's remaining diplomatic allies, last month re-establishing ties with Nicaragua, and has openly said it is gunning to bring down the number to zero.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Sarah Wu; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US, allies pledge unity on Russia; to do what isn't as clear

    President Joe Biden has rallied European allies to pledge as one that they will take tough measures against Russia if it rolls troops into Ukraine. Militarily, for example, the United States, Turkey and Britain have stood out for supplying or agreeing to supply anti-tank missiles, armed drones, naval warships and other weapons, along with money to help Ukraine build its defenses.

  • "I was brainwashed": Norwegian mass murderer

    Breivik, a far-right extremist, killed 77 people in Norway's worst peacetime atrocity in July 2011. He killed eight with a car bomb in Oslo and then gunned down 69, most of them teenagers, at a Labour Party youth camp.Addressing the court, Breivik blamed his crimes on online radicalization, which he said had motivated his attacks."I was brainwashed," Breivik said.Breivik, who described himself as a parliamentary candidate, also said that he would continue his fight for white supremacy and Nazi dominance, albeit via peaceful means.Tuesday's hearing was Breivik's first public appearance since 2017.Breivik, 42, is serving Norway's maximum sentence of 21 years, which can be extended indefinitely if he is deemed a continued threat to society.The Telemark court in Skien, southwest of the capital Oslo, where Breivik is serving his sentence, is hearing the case this week after the Oslo state prosecutor's office last year rejected Breivik's application for early release. If his request for release is denied again, Breivik, who has changed his legal name to Fjotolf Hansen, can apply for a new probation hearing in a year's time.

  • Oaktree's Marks Says Inflation 'Excessive,' Higher Rates Overdue

    Oaktree Capital Co-Chairman and co-founder Howard Marks discusses the impact of higher U.S. inflation on markets and his firm's investment strategy. He speaks with Bloomberg's Erik Schatzker on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • NYC subway crime up 65% as Mayor Adams backtracks on dismissal of public concerns as 'perception of fear'

    New York City subway crime is up more than 65% in the first two weeks of 2022, according to police department statistics, as newly minted Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday backtracked statements he made about how the subway system was "safe" and public concerns were caused by a "perception of fear."

  • Fury over Hong Kong's mass cull of hamsters and small pets

    Hamsters sold at the Little Boss pet shop in Hong Kong tested positive for the Delta variant of Covid-19

  • NYC mayor says even he doesn't feel safe on subway system

    After a woman was pushed to her death in front of a New York City subway train beneath Times Square over the weekend, Mayor Eric Adams acknowledged to reporters Tuesday that even he didn’t feel entirely safe riding the rails. The Democrat recounted when he rode the train on Jan. 1, not long after taking the oath of office, he called 911 to report a fight near a subway station, encountered a yelling passenger and another passenger sleeping on a train. Adams, who has been in office for just over two weeks, is an avowed fan of the system, which became infamous for grime, graffiti and crime in the 1980s, but made a remarkable turnaround in recent decades that had mostly erased its bad reputation.

  • New York Attorney General: We Found ‘Significant Evidence’ of Trump Organization Fraud

    ReutersNew York Attorney General Letitia James asked a court late Thursday night to compel Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump to testify under oath, saying that her office’s investigation into the Trump Organization had uncovered “significant evidence” of fraud. James said in a tweet, “We have uncovered significant evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insu

  • Dozens of former Trump officials including John Kelley and Stephanie Grisham are formulating plans to thwart their former boss in 2022 and 2024

    Miles Taylor, a Trump official turned prominent anti-Trump critic, led a conference call with former officials, and told CNN that the participants were "overflowing with ideas" on how to stop Trump.

  • MSNBC Thanks 'Loyal Viewer' Trump After Hosts Read Insulting Statement Aloud

    "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough joked that the former president "can't quit us."

  • ‘Everything is gray except for the blood.’ Here’s what Russia really wants in Ukraine | Opinion

    As the Russians menace Ukraine by amassing at least 100,000 troops at the border, it is time to ask what Russian President Vladimir Putin is really after.

  • Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s glee at general’s Covid diagnosis sparks outrage

    Rightwing presenter called a ‘merchant of death’ after mockingly applauding as she revealed Gen Mark Milley’s positive testUS politics – live coverage Laura Ingraham highlighted people who have tested positive despite being vaccinated. One critic wrote: ‘Not sure when hate become a Christian value.’ Photograph: Mark J Terrill/AP The rightwing Fox News host Laura Ingraham has stoked outrage by announcing that the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff had tested positive for Covid-19 – and appl

  • Chef at American Embassy in Moscow forced out amid US, Russia tensions

    The Russian government is serving up a diplomatic food fight with the U.S. and hitting a surprising target: the stomachs of its top diplomats. Michelle Michalenko, the private chef for the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, wrote on Facebook that after 16 years in Russia, her visa was canceled and she was being forced out of the country. "Today, I wanted to share that due to the escalation in tensions, the Russian government...

  • Trump Caps MLK Day by Using Taxpayer-Funded Office to Promote Golf Course Renovations

    The former president spent the holiday calling a Black TV host a "racist" and using his office's letterhead to tout a real estate deal

  • New Evidence Shows Trump ‘Personally Implicated’ In Potential Fraud, Including Lying About the Size of His Manhattan Apartment

    New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion to compel testimony from the former president and his children that included a series of bombshell allegations

  • Conservative pundit Ann Coulter says Trump 'is done'

    Conservative pundit Ann Coulter is predicting the end of Donald Trump's hegemony in the GOP, saying the former president "is done.""Trump is done," Coulter, a onetime Trump booster turned critic, wrote in an email to The New York Times. "You guys should stop obsessing over him."Coulter's comments came in an article published in the Times on Sunday about the mounting tensions between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) amid speculation of a...

  • January 6 committee obtains phone records of Eric Trump and his brother's fiancé, Kimberly Guilfoyle, through subpoenas

    Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle are the first members of former President Donald Trump's family to be subpoenaed by the committee.

  • Indonesia names new capital that will replace Jakarta

    Lawmakers approve proposals to relocate the capital from Jakarta, which is sinking at an alarming rate.

  • Laura Ingraham clapped in celebration while reporting that Gen. Mark Milley, a target for Trump fans, has COVID-19

    Milley has long been a hate figure for Trump supporters, and Ingraham seized on news of his COVID-19 diagnosis on her Fox News show Monday.

  • Erdogan says cost concerns force U.S. rethink on EastMed gas pipeline

    The United States has pulled its support for a subsea pipeline that would supply natural gas from the eastern Mediterrean to Europe because it makes no economic sense, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying on Tuesday. Turkey has long opposed the project, which is backed by Greece, Cyprus and Israel and had also enjoyed the support of the former Trump administration in the United States.

  • Bannon Torches Fox News for Not Airing Trump’s Arizona Rally

    REUTERSSteve Bannon declared war on Fox News this week over the conservative cable behemoth’s lack of live coverage of Donald Trump’s unhinged Saturday evening rally in Arizona. “The Fox scam is over!” the former Trump strategist declared Monday on his War Room podcast.“Fox does not cover Trump at all, whatsoever,” Bannon complained of the Trump-allied network’s on-air handling of the former president’s lengthy Save America rally in Florence, Arizona.Trumpworld Assembles in Arizona to Spew Garba