Taiwan Stocks Decline as US-China Tensions Sap Risk Appetite

Liau Y-Sing
·1 min read
In this article:
  Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan stocks fell after an expected visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi renewed concerns over an escalation of US-China tensions.

The benchmark Taiwan Stock Exchange Weighted Index declined as much as 2.1%. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. sank 3.1%.

China views Taiwan as its territory and has warned of consequences if Pelosi’s trip takes place. The visit may worsen the pressure on the island’s stocks, which have been hit by selling by global funds and fears of a US recession.

The benchmark equity gauge has climbed more than 7% since reaching the year’s low in July but remains almost 20% below the peak reached early this year.

