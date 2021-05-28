Taiwan targets COVID-19 vaccination for 60% of population by Oct

The spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tucheng district of New Taipei City
Yimou Lee
·2 min read

By Yimou Lee

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan aims to cover 60% of its population with at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine by October, the health minister said on Friday, adding that the island's infection rate was not good, despite its pandemic curbs.

Battling a spike in domestic cases, Taiwan announced 555 new infections on Friday, after months in which the virus was well under control, and has called its second highest alert to limit gatherings and shut entertainment venues.

"If we turn on all the firepower for vaccination, the coverage for the first shot could reach 60%," Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told a daily news briefing.

Authorities will use a combination of imported and home-made vaccines to reach that fraction of a population of more than 23 million by the end of October, he said, adding that even coverage of 40% would be effective to curb the outbreak.

Taiwan has received fewer than one million doses of nearly 30 million on order, as global supply shortages constrict vaccine deliveries. It has also blamed China for blocking a deal for vaccines from Germany's BioNTech SE.

With just about 1% of its population vaccinated, Taiwan is seeking urgent help from allies, such as the United States, to secure vaccines as domestic criticism mounts over the shortfall.

Current curbs, such as limits on gatherings, were effective, Chen said, but the rise in new infections remained high.

"This is not a very good situation...We are not seeing a downward trend," Chen said, referring to daily new infections that have hovered above 400 in the past week.

"There are hidden patients in the community," he added. "We need to speed up rapid tests in hot spots."

Infections are heavily concentrated in the capital, Taipei, and the neighbouring city.

Japan held out the prospect of timely help, saying it would consider sharing its vaccine doses with other countries after a ruling party panel urged that a portion of its AstraZeneca Plc stocks be provided to Taiwan.

The first 150,000 doses of more than 5 million ordered from Moderna Inc will arrive in Taiwan later on Friday.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Ben Blanchard and Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • JD Logistics shares gain in Hong Kong stock debut

    JD Logistics CEO Yu Rui said in an interview with reporters Friday that the funds raised from its IPO will go to expanding its logistics network, including in smaller cities in China, and worldwide. “We will focus on the supply chains and improve our services,” Yu said.

  • Study seeks origins of ghost nets that haunt Hawaii's shores

    HONOLULU (AP) — “Ghost nets” from unknown origins drift among the Pacific's currents, threatening sea creatures and littering shorelines with the entangled remains of what they kill. Lost or discarded at sea, sometimes decades ago, this fishing gear continues to wreak havoc on marine life and coral reefs in Hawaii. Now, researchers are doing detective work to trace this harmful debris back to fisheries and manufacturers — and that takes extensive, in-depth analysis on tons of ghost nets.

  • Cathie Wood says Elon Musk will eventually prove positive for bitcoin - and predicts central banks will begin adding crypto to their balance sheets

    "He has encouraged a lot more conversation, a lot more analytical thinking. And I do believe he's going to become a part of the process," Wood said.

  • Japan to consider sharing COVID-19 vaccines amid calls to help Taiwan

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan said on Friday it would consider sharing COVID-19 vaccines with other countries as a ruling party panel urged that part of its stock of AstraZeneca Plc doses be provided to Taiwan, which hailed the move and urged a swift decision. Taiwan is battling a spike in domestic infections and has vaccinated only about 1% of its people, while Japan has secured more than 400 million doses, or double what its adult population needs. "We think it's important to ensure fair access to safe and effective vaccines in every country and region towards achieving universal health coverage," Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference.

  • Tennis-Serena needs to be more creative, add variety to game - Wilander

    Serena Williams needs to be creative and add variety to her game if the 39-year-old American wants to tame the current power-hitters on clay, seven-time Grand Slam singles winner Mats Wilander told Reuters ahead of this week's French Open. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. Williams reached four Grand Slam finals in 2018 and 2019 but has failed to get past the last 16 at Roland Garros in her last three appearances.

  • Jailed Journalist in Russia Says He Falsely Confessed After Electric Shock Torture

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo via YoutubeCrimean journalist Vladyslav Yesypenko is languishing in a Russian prison after saying he was subjected to a series of grueling torture sessions.His crime? Working as a freelance contributor to the U.S.-sponsored Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL)—one of the news media organizations that has long been a thorn in the Kremlin’s side.RFE/RL, an editorially independent media company funded by a grant from the U.S. Congress, is the largest target on the Kremlin’s list of inconvenient sources of information. It provides independent coverage that drastically differs from that of state-controlled media, including covering anti-government protests, and has the biggest audience of any international media outlet operating in Russia. RFE/RL’s popularity and journalistic independence does not sit well with the Kremlin or the slew of its dedicated propagandists. Russian state media constantly represents the organization as a nefarious tool of U.S. intelligence agencies.Russian TV Circus: Biden Desperately ‘Begged’ for Putin TalksThe case of Vladyslav Yesypenko, who worked for the Ukrainian service of RFE/RL, falls squarely into the Kremlin’s agenda of eliminating independent media coverage that is not controlled by the Russian regime. In March, he was apprehended by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) after covering an event honoring Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko in the city of Simferopol on Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014. Yesypenko did not resist arrest, but was nonetheless thrown on the ground, face down, while his vehicle was searched. His wife, Ekaterina Yesypenko, believes that this was done in order to plant a grenade that was allegedly “found” in her husband’s vehicle. In a gut-wrenching video, she proclaimed her husband’s innocence and demanded his immediate release.During Yesypenko’s first closed-door court appearance, the journalist declared that he was beaten and tortured with electric shocks in order to procure a false confession, which he promptly refuted and requested to withdraw during the same hearing. Yesypenko reported that his jailers threatened to kill him and make his death appear as a suicide, unless he agreed to confess to the crimes he says he did not commit.After two days of torture, Yesypenko says was forced to say that he spied on behalf of Ukraine. Before he was allowed to see an attorney, Russian state TV journalists arrived to videotape the confession. Yesypenko was given a written text to read aloud and forced to answer questions in the way his jailers demanded. In addition to claims of “spying,” Yesypenko faces charges of illegally manufacturing firearms because of the grenade that he claims suddenly appeared in his car at the time of his apprehension. The reporter denies making or possessing such a device, and a fingerprint analysis failed to locate Yesypenko’s fingerprints on the weapon. If convicted on firearms charges, Yesypenko could remain in a Russian prison for up to six years; if convicted of espionage, he could face up to 20.The targeting of Yesypenko is only one of many ways the Kremlin is attempting to force RFE/RL out of Russia. The organization’s bank accounts have been frozen, and it faces oppressive fines by Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor in excess of $2.4 million, as a consequence of being labeled a “foreign agent” and refusing to comply with requirements for labeling its news content. Since October 2020, Roskomnadzor has ordered broadcasters designated as foreign agents to add a lengthy statement to news reports, social media posts, and audiovisual materials specifying that the content was created by an outlet “performing the functions of a foreign agent.” As an editorially independent organization, RFE/RL refused to publicly label itself as an agent of the U.S. government.To date, appeals of exorbitant fines filed by RFE/RL have been summarily rejected by Russian courts. This month, Russian court bailiffs arrived at RFE/RL’s Moscow bureau to notify the organization about the commencement of enforcement proceedings against the company for its rapidly multiplying fines. If the fines continue being imposed at the present rate, they will likely reach approximately $33 million by the end of 2021. And if they’re not paid, Russian authorities have the power to place RFE/RL into insolvency and to block access to the news organization’s media sites. The general director of RFE/RL’s Moscow bureau, Andrei Shary, could face a prison sentence of up to two years and personal bankruptcy.Top Kremlin Mouthpiece Warns of ‘Inevitable’ War With U.S. Over Another Ukraine Land GrabYesypenko’s arrest brought sheer terror and heartbreak to his family, which is haunted by a history of political repressions. Yesypenko’s sister, Larisa Krupina—a journalist herself—told The Daily Beast that her great-grandfather was sent into exile to the Urals, along with his wife and children. After years of forced hard labor, Yesypenko’s great-grandparents died in exile. Their grandfather was accused of being “an enemy of the people” and shot for allegedly making anti-Soviet statements. Larisa recalled her brother’s 45th birthday, when Vladyslav told her, “All of our lives are still ahead of us, but our grandfather was shot when he was only 42! Those were such terrible times.”But terrible times are back with vengeance, as Putin’s Russia is returning to the ways of the past. “We could not even imagine that those terrible Stalin times would return, that totalitarianism, the dark legacy of the Soviet Union, is still alive,” Larisa told The Daily Beast. “Taking our great-grandfather and grandfather was not enough. Now they want to take Vlad. And the methods are painfully similar. Ridiculous accusations, lack of access to independent defense lawyers, inhumane torture. Back to 1937, as though the last 84 years never happened.”The Russian government’s unprecedented actions will have a profound chilling effect on what little is left of the independent media in the Russian Federation. “This is the culmination of years of efforts by the Kremlin to limit our access to the Russian audience. They now apparently view us and other independent media outlets as so threatening that we should not even be allowed to maintain a physical presence in Moscow,” RFE/RL President Jamie Fly told The Daily Beast.To incapacitate RFE/RL and deter Russian citizens from working for the media outlet, the organization’s local freelancers have been designated as individual “foreign agents,” forcing them to identify themselves as such in all electronic communications, and to file extensive financial declarations with the authorities. In the Wednesday’s broadcast of his nightly show, state TV host Vladimir Soloviev demanded that all RFE/RL freelancers be publicly named and labeled as individuals receiving funds from foreign governments. To make matters worse, Russian authorities are instigating bogus criminal prosecutions against RFE/RL reporters—aiming to destroy not only their livelihoods and reputations, but their lives and liberty.Putin Invites Belarus Plane Hijacker for TeaIn public statements, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, described RFE/RL as “mouthpieces for U.S. government propaganda.” On state TV news talk show 60 Minutes last Wednesday, Nikolai Starikov, chairman of the ultra-conservative Great Fatherland Party, baselessly claimed that RFE/RL is directly affiliated with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The host of 60 Minutes, Evgeny Popov, chimed in and slammed RFE/RL as “the garbage dumpster of the State Department”—an expression he frequently uses on air and in his social media posts.Still, the media outlet remains undeterred in its commitment to reporting in Russia.“RFE/RL’s journalism and content production in Russia are the products of an expansive network of brave contributors,” Fly said. “We have worked with freelance journalists in Russia for decades, and we will do all that we can to ensure the safety and security of those who work with us—no matter what the Kremlin does to undermine the rights of these Russians to provide a public service to their fellow citizens.”Domestic and international support is what gives strength and hope to Yesypenko and his family. His wife, Ekaterina, told The Daily Beast that moments of dark desperation are overcome by messages of support that are pouring in day and night, for which the family is eternally grateful. The journalist’s mistreatment has received worldwide condemnation, including from the U.S. State Department, the European and International Federations Of Journalists, and Reporters Without Borders, among others.Despite what he has gone through, the journalist is still trying to cheer his family up in a series of letters—even promising his young daughter he would eventually write her a story about prison to explain everything that had happened. “I can only imagine the characters in it,” Vladyslav’s wife said, as she marveled at her husband’s strength and sense of humor.“Our 6-year-old daughter aged a lot over the last two months,” Ekaterina shared. When the child saw the video of her father’s arrest, she refused to be led away from the television set. “I want to see the rest of it,” she demanded, “I want to see daddy get up and fight back.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • You Might Already Own One of these 8 Vintage Items That Are Worth a Lot of Money

    These valuable vintage items are selling for more than ever

  • Black Lives Matter co-founder resigns from movement amid ‘misused’ donations controversy

    She had received criticism from conservatives as well as fellow black activists, who are now asking for an investigation

  • Town where Trump repeatedly demanded election probe says it has no evidence at all of fraud

    Trump and his supporters are yet to find any success in their allegations of elections fraud

  • Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT to force Game 6

    Nick Suzuki scored 59 seconds into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Thursday night, rebounding after blowing a three-goal lead to force Game 6 in the Original Six first-round matchup. Cole Caufield intercepted Alex Galchenyuk's pass in Montreal’s zone and moved in with Suzuki on a 2-on-0. Suzuki made a pass to Caufield after crossing into Toronto’s zone, got the puck back from his rookie teammate and beat Jack Campbell to the blocker side.

  • An ex-girlfriend of the San Jose shooter said he was violent and experienced severe mood swings

    "Several times during the relationship he became intoxicated, enraged and forced himself on me sexually," she wrote.

  • Nigeria: Thirty bodies found after boat accident in Kebbi state

    About 150 people were on the vessel and at least 20 have reportedly been rescued.

  • Biden backs enormous Trump-era Alaska oil drilling project opposed by environmentalists

    In a move that shocked environmentalists, the Department of Interior defends a plan to extract hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve

  • Doctor who spent months in jail for growing marijuana to treat dying wife pardoned by Pennsylvania governor

    Pennsylvania legalized medical marijuana in 2016—two years after Dr Paul Ezell went to prison

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • The Conservative Party received tens of thousands of pounds from non-existent companies

    An investigation by Insider has revealed nearly £30,000 in donations were received by the Conservative Party from companies that were no longer trading.

  • Libyan townsfolk hope unity rule will end their isolation

    In Libya's Bani Walid, flags of ousted autocrat Muammar Gaddafi still fly in some places and streets are ragged with neglect, but its residents have new hope for their town and country. During a recent visit by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, head of a new unity government, people waved olive branches as his armoured motorcade passed through the town, which has long been isolated by political disputes. Dbeibeh was appointed in March, sworn in by Libya's divided parliament after his selection via a U.N. talks process, a step widely seen as offering the best chance for peace in years - slender though it might be.

  • Twitter goes wild over doctored clip of Ted Cruz eating a fly on Hannity

    Commentators and Twitter users were abuzz with speculation about the Texas senator swallowing a fly

  • Mass. teens blamed after fights break out at Hampton Beach

    Police said word to meet at the beach was shared across social media platforms but there is no indication the fights were planned.

  • Ghosn testifies to French investigators in Renault probe

    For hours, French investigators on Thursday questioned fugitive former auto magnate Carlos Ghosn in the Lebanese capital as a witness in a probe over Renault’s pollutant emissions, according to two Lebanese officials. A prosecution official and a judge said the French questioned Ghosn before leaving Beirut later in the day. The officials said Lebanese investigators sat through the questioning of Ghosn.