Taiwan tensions raise fears of US-China conflict in Asia

DAVID RISING
·7 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — After sending a record number of military aircraft to harass Taiwan over China’s National Day holiday, Beijing has toned down the saber rattling but tensions remain high, with the rhetoric and reasoning behind the exercises unchanged.

Experts agree a direct conflict is unlikely at the moment, but as the future of self-ruled Taiwan increasingly becomes a powder keg, a mishap or miscalculation could lead to confrontation while Chinese and American ambitions are at odds.

China seeks to bring the strategically and symbolically important island back under its control, and the U.S. sees Taiwan in the context of broader challenges from China.

“From the U.S. perspective, the concept of a great power rivalry with China has driven this back up the agenda,” said Henry Boyd, a Britain-based defense analyst with the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

“The need to stand up to China is a strong enough motivating factor that not taking this fight would also be seen as a betrayal of American national interests.”

China claims Taiwan as its own, and controlling the island is a key component of Beijing’s political and military thinking. Leader Xi Jinping on the weekend again emphasized “reunification of the nation must be realized, and will definitely be realized” — a goal made more realistic with massive improvements to China’s armed forces over the last two decades.

In response, the U.S. has been increasing support for Taiwan and more broadly turning its focus to the Indo-Pacific region. U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price on Tuesday emphasized that American support for Taiwan is “rock solid,” saying “we have also been very clear that we are committed to deepening our ties with Taiwan.”

Washington’s longstanding policy has been to provide political and military support for Taiwan, while not explicitly promising to defend it from a Chinese attack.

The two sides came perhaps the closest to blows in 1996, when China, irked by what it saw as increasing American support for Taiwan, decided to flex its muscle with exercises that included firing missiles into the waters some 30 kilometers (20 miles) from Taiwan’s coast ahead of Taiwan’s first popular presidential election.

The U.S. responded with its own show of force, sending two aircraft carrier groups to the region. At the time, China had no aircraft carriers and little means to threaten the American ships, so it backed down.

Stung by the episode, China embarked upon a massive overhaul of its military, and 25 years later, it has significantly improved missile defenses that could easily strike back, and equipped or built its own aircraft carriers.

The U.S. Defense Department’s recent report to Congress noted that in 2000, it assessed China’s armed forces to be “a sizable but mostly archaic military” but that today it is a rival, having already surpassed the American military in some areas including shipbuilding to the point where it now has the world’s largest navy.

Counting ships isn’t the best way to compare capabilities — the U.S. Navy has 11 aircraft carriers to China’s two, for example — but in the event of a conflict over Taiwan, China would be able to deploy almost the entirety of its naval forces, and also has land-based anti-ship missiles to add to the fight, said Boyd, a co-author of IISS’s annual Military Balance assessment of global armed forces.

“China’s concept of operations regarding Taiwan is that if they can delay the U.S. presence in the fight, or restrict the numbers that they’re able to put into the fight because we’re able to hold their forward assets at some level of risk, they can beat the Taiwanese before the Americans show up in enough force to do something about it,” he said.

Taiwan’s own strategy is the mirror image — delaying China long enough for the U.S. and its allies to show up in force. It has significant military forces itself, and the advantage of fighting on its home turf. A recent policy paper also notes the need for asymmetric measures, which could include things like missile attacks on mainland China ammunition or fuel dumps.

Taiwan’s defense department’s assessment of China’s capabilities, presented to parliament in August and obtained by The Associated Press, says China already has the ability to seal Taiwan’s ports and airports, but currently lacks the transport and logistical support for large-scale joint landing operations — though is improving by the day.

In a new strategic guidance policy last week, U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, identified China as the “most significant” long term challenge.

“For the first time in at least a generation, we have a strategic competitor who possesses naval capabilities that rival our own, and who seeks to aggressively employ its forces to challenge U.S. principles, partnerships and prosperity,” the paper said.

China, over its National Day weekend at the beginning of the month, sent a record 149 military aircraft southwest of Taiwan in strike group formations — in international airspace but into the island’s buffer zone, prompting Taiwan to scramble its defenses.

On Monday China announced it had carried out beach landing and assault drills in the mainland province directly opposite Taiwan.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman the government's Taiwan Affairs Office, justified the actions as necessary, saying Wednesday they were provoked by “Taiwan independence forces” colluding with “external forces.”

“With every step the Chinese are trying to change the status quo and normalize the situation through this salami slicing," said Hoo Tiang Boon, coordinator of the China program at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore. "They know Taiwan cannot do anything about it, and the danger is that possibility of miscalculations or mishaps do exist.”

Taiwan and China split in 1949 amid a civil war, with Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalists fleeing to the island as Mao Zedong’s Communists swept to power.

In a 2019 defense white paper, Beijing said it advocates “peaceful reunification of the country” — a phrase repeated by Xi over the weekend — but is also unequivocal in its goals.

“China must and will be reunited,” the paper reads. “We make no promise to renounce the use of force, and reserve the option of taking all necessary measures.”

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, meantime, has been making the case for more global support, writing in the most recent edition of Foreign Affairs magazine that “if Taiwan were to fall, the consequences would be catastrophic for regional peace and the democratic alliance system.”

“A failure to defend Taiwan would not only be catastrophic for the Taiwanese," she wrote. "It would overturn a security architecture that has allowed for peace and extraordinary economic development in the region for seven decades.”

U.S. law requires it to assist Taiwan in maintaining a defensive capability and to treat threats to the island as a matter of “grave concern.”

Washington has recently acknowledged that U.S. special forces are on the island in a training capacity, and it has been stepping up multi-national maneuvers in the region as part of a stated commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific.” They included an exercise involving 17 ships from six navies — the U.S., Britain, Japan, Netherlands, Canada and New Zealand off the Japanese island of Okinawa earlier this month.

Washington also signed a deal last month in concert with Britain to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, which China said would “seriously damage regional peace and stability.”

“The Americans are trying to bring in the allies on a united front,” said Hoo. “There’s a growing internationalization of the Taiwan issue.”

Right now, neither side's armed forces feels fully prepared for a conflict over Taiwan, but in the end it may not be their decision, Boyd said.

“It's not going to be up to the military," he said. “It's going to be up to the politicians.”

_____

Associated Press writers Matthew Lee in Washington and Huizhong Wu in Taipei, Taiwan contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Racist President Told Racist Joke Before Meeting Vietnam’s Prime Minister: New Book

    A new book by former U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Ted Osius claims Trump asked if Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc's name was pronounced "Fook You"

  • China floods: Nearly 2 million displaced in Shanxi province

    Rainfall may have been heavier than the Henan floods in July and rescue efforts remain a major challenge.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • U.S. solar group seeking tariffs refuses to reveal its members

    The filing by the group American Solar Manufacturers Against Chinese Circumvention (A-SMACC) is the latest development in a long-running clash between the small U.S. domestic solar manufacturing industry and a much larger contingent of U.S. solar project builders over Asian imports. U.S. manufacturers are eager to stamp out low-priced foreign competition, while installers rely heavily on cheap imports to make their businesses profitable.

  • Olympic champion cut from Korean team amid tripping probe

    Two-time Olympic champion Shim Suk-hee has been cut from South Korea’s short track speedskating team after a reported text message exchange that suggested she may have intentionally tripped a teammate during the 2018 Winter Games. The Korea Staking Union on Wednesday said it’s preparing to launch an investigation and had barred the 24-year-old Shim from competing in the International Skating Union short track World Cup series beginning next week. The Seoul-based Dispatch online news outlet last week revealed what it described as text messages exchanged between Shim and her coach during the last Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

  • The largest COLA hike in 40 years is coming to Social Security in 2022 — what that means for your retirement

    ‘We are talking about an inflation rate that almost all Social Security recipients have never experienced'

  • Meet Jeff McConney, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg's right-hand man who has been quietly testifying in the Manhattan DA's criminal inquiry

    McConney, the Trump Organization's controller, is Allen Weisselberg's second-in-command and has worked at the company for decades.

  • Air Force reveals commercial evacuation flight from Afghanistan was nearly hijacked

    Multiple individuals aboard one of the evacuation flights leaving Kabul, Afghanistan, “intended” on hijacking the plane, the Air Force revealed.

  • Trump's Latest Jan. 6 Riot Meltdown Gets Brutal Fact-Check, Courtesy Of Adam Schiff

    The California lawmaker serves the former president with a blunt reminder.

  • Russia Throws Tantrum Over ‘Crazy’ American Women in Government

    Alex Wong/Getty ImagesOn Tuesday, talks between Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov ended with a dramatic threat to potentially shutter all Russian diplomatic missions if the U.S. didn’t lift all sanctions against Moscow. Nuland’s response? A resounding “Nyet,” much to Ryabkov dismay.But Russia’s attitude towards Nuland goes beyond her politics: Apparently, Moscow’s misogynists would rather not deal with a woman at all.Russian state media l

  • China: Military drills, flights were needed to defend Taiwan

    China's recent increase in military exercises and warplane missions near Taiwan — which have raised concerns around the region — were necessary to defend the nation's sovereignty and territory, a Chinese official said Wednesday. China's military flew 56 planes off the southwest coast of Taiwan on a single day earlier this month, a single-day record that capped four days of a sustained pressure campaign involving 149 flights. Taiwan views China’s moves as advertising its threat to bring the island it claims as its own territory under its control by military means as necessary.

  • Taiwan says don't get too close as China defends military drills

    Taiwan's defence ministry warned China of strong countermeasures on Wednesday if its forces got too close to the island, as Beijing defended its incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone as "just" moves to protect peace and stability. Military tensions with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, are at their worst in more than 40 years, Taiwan's defence minister said last week, adding China will be capable of mounting a "full scale" invasion by 2025.

  • Analysis-With an eye on China, Japan's ruling party makes unprecedented defence spending pledge

    An unprecedented election pledge by Japan's ruling party to double defence spending underscores the nation's haste to acquire missiles, stealth fighters, drones and other weapons to deter China's military in the disputed East China Sea. The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) included a goal of spending 2% of GDP - about $100 billion - or more on the military for the first time in its policy platform ahead of a national election this month. Experts don't expect new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to double spending anytime soon, given Japan's debt-saddled public finances and a pandemic-stricken economy.

  • Rep. Adam Schiff dismissed Matt Gaetz as a 'congressbro' and said it was 'like spring break in there' when Gaetz and other Republicans stormed a secure facility

    Schiff wrote that once they were "bored and stuffed with pizza" after the disruption, "Gaetz and his confederates left the bunker to vote."

  • Marine who blasted military leaders over Afghanistan withdrawal expected to plead guilty

    A Marine officer who posted a video criticizing military leaders over the chaotic pullout of U.S. forces from Afghanistan will plead guilty to charges but will argue for favorable discharge, according to one of his lawyers.

  • Jon Stewart Explains Why Donald Trump Has ‘Very Good Chance’ Of Winning In 2024

    The former "Daily Show" host pointed out the "actual danger" which is "not flashy or sexy."

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects case involving Trump-aligned lawyer Eastman

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a California Republican club's challenge to a private organization's cancellation of a 2017 event at a city-owned property in Pasadena that was to have featured a conservative lawyer later aligned with former President Donald Trump. The justices turned away the Pasadena Republican Club's appeal of a lower court ruling that found that the cancellation of attorney John Eastman's planned appearance did not violate the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, which bars government discrimination on free speech or religious grounds.

  • U.S. calls Cambodia opaque over Chinese activity at navy base

    The United States on Wednesday accused Cambodia of lacking transparency about Chinese construction activities at its biggest naval base, and urged the government to disclose to its people the full scope of Beijing's military involvement. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Wednesday made public what it said were satellite images https://bit.ly/2YK7bUW showing construction in August and September of three new buildings and the start of a new road. U.S. embassy spokesperson Chad Roedemeier in a statement said that any foreign military presence at Ream would violate Cambodia's constitution and undermine regional security.

  • North Korea offered a good look at its new hypersonic missile as Kim Jong Un vowed to build 'invincible military'

    Experts said that while North Korea has offered a clearer view of its new missile, it's hard to know what it can actually do.

  • Overwhelmed by illegal pot, Oregon county declares emergency

    A county in southern Oregon says it is so overwhelmed by an increase in the number and size of illegal marijuana farms that it declared a state of emergency Wednesday, appealing to the governor and the Legislature's leaders for help. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners said law enforcement officers and county and state regulators and code enforcers are overwhelmed and warned of an “imminent threat to the public health and safety of our citizens from the illegal production of cannabis in our county.” Illegal marijuana grows have been a persistent problem throughout the West, even in states like California that have legalized pot.