Taiwan threatens to take China to WTO in new spat over fruit

Sugar apples are displayed in a market in Recife
·2 min read

TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Taiwan threatened to take China to the World Trade Organization on Sunday after Beijing said it would suspend sugar apple and wax apple imports from the island on pest concerns, in the latest spat between the two over fruit.

Relations between Taipei and Beijing, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, are at their lowest in decades, with China increasing political and military pressure to get the island to accept its sovereignty.

China's customs administration said it had repeatedly detected pests called "Planococcus minor" in sugar apples, also known as sweetsops or custard apples, and wax apples from Taiwan. It asked its Guangdong branch and all directly affiliated offices to stop customs clearance of those products from Monday.

Taiwan's Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung said China had behaved unilaterally without providing scientific evidence, and criticised the announcement for coming during the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival, celebrated by Taiwan and China.

"We cannot accept this," Chen told reporters in Taipei about the decision, which he said his office had only received at 9 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Sunday.

Taiwan has told China it will take the country to the WTO under the body's dispute resolution mechanism if Beijing does not respond to Taipei's request to resolve the issue under their existing bilateral framework before Sept. 30, he added.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu tweeted that, following its military threats, China was now "weaponising trade" and the move should cast doubt over its application last week https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-officially-applies-join-cptpp-trade-pact-2021-09-16 to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, a free trade group.

"China wants to join the high-standard CPTPP? Is this a joke?" Wu said.

Sugar apples and wax apples are Taiwan specialities, although most are consumed domestically. The island is also known for its mangoes.

This is the second time this year China has stopped fruit imports from Taiwan.

In February, China banned imports of pineapples https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-taiwan-pineapple-idUSKCN2AT2DY from Taiwan, citing "harmful creatures" that could come with the fruit. Taiwan had said there was nothing wrong with the pineapples and accused Beijing https://www.reuters.com/world/china/forbidden-fruit-taiwan-urges-people-eat-more-pineapples-after-china-ban-2021-02-26 of playing politics.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tony Munroe in Beijing and Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Edmund Klamann)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba’s Jack Ma forced to prop up UK payments business

    Jack Ma has been forced to prop up Alibaba’s UK payments arm after Chinese tourism collapsed in the wake of the Covid crisis.

  • Two Afghans who trekked to France have lessons for evacuees

    Nassrullah Youssoufi and Abdul Wali were among more than 1 million refugees and migrants who reached Europe in 2015. The two Afghans don't know each other, but they share a fear-driven past: escaping their homeland on foot, bus, train or ferry and landing in a new country where they had no rights, not even the right to stay. Years later, the men live in France legally, one working as an asylum court interpreter in the capital and the other at a restaurant in the country's northeast.

  • LSU kicks out students not complying with vaccine mandate

    Louisiana State University has booted at least 78 students who did not comply with the school's vaccine mandate, according to a university spokesman.

  • Philippines divers clear plastic waste from corals for World Cleanup Day

    Divers in the Philippines pulled plastic bags, drinks bottles and fishing nets from a coral reef on Saturday, joining an annual cleanup that aims to highlight the impact of garbage on the world's oceans. About a dozen divers cleared rubbish from the reef and nearby beaches as they marked World Cleanup Day in Batangas province, a popular spot for snorkelling and diving south of the capital, Manila. "For every fishing line or net that you remove, you could actually prevent a turtle from dying or getting caught in it or eating a plastic bag," organiser Carmela Sevilla told Reuters, holding up a mesh bag full of garbage.

  • She's the face of Afghan morning news. Here's what her career looks like under Taliban rule.

    Afghan journalists have to strike what may be an impossible balance: Appearing in public and on air to report without provoking the ire of the Taliban.

  • Taliban replaces women's ministry with ministry of virtue and vice

    The Taliban on Friday rebranded Afghanistan's women's ministry with the "Ministries of Prayer and Guidance and the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice," Reuters reports.Why it matters: When the Taliban was last in power, it maintained severe rules limiting girls' and women's autonomy, and barred them from education and work. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDuring that period, its Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Preve

  • China Roundup: Beijing is tearing down the digital 'walled gardens'

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. This week, China gets serious about breaking down the walled gardens that its internet giants have formed for decades. Two major funding rounds were announced, from the newly established autonomous driving unicorn Deeproute.ai and fast-growing, cross-border financial service provider XTransfer.

  • Wisconsin Launches Probe Into Methane Plume Spotted From Space

    (Bloomberg) -- Wisconsin is investigating a methane plume that was spotted by a satellite last week. The state launched a probe after being contacted by Bloomberg News about a plume of methane detected in southwest Wisconsin by Kayrros SAS, which relied on a Sept. 10 satellite observation from the European Space Agency. The geoanalytics company estimated an emissions rate of 30 tons of methane an hour was needed to generate the release.“The DNR was made aware of a potential methane plume in Sout

  • Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

    A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum.

  • US threatens sanctions against officials in Tigray conflict

    The White House on Friday threatened to impose sanctions against Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other leaders involved in a conflict gripping the Tigray region, where 10 months of fighting have left hundreds of thousands of people facing famine. A new executive order allows the U.S. Treasury Department to sanction leaders and groups seen as fueling the violence if they don't take steps soon to stop the fighting. Abiy's office responded Friday in a letter addressed to President Joe Biden that said Ethiopia would not “succumb to consequences of pressure."

  • 10 Stocks That Raised Their Dividend in 2021

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks that raised their dividend in 2021. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks That Raised Their Dividend in 2021. Dividend investing is not straightforward. That’s why expert income investors look at […]

  • New York Restaurant Hostess Attacked After Asking Guests to Show Proof of Vaccination

    Police charged three Texas tourists with assault and criminal mischief

  • People of color suffer a heavy toll from environmental dangers

    In August 2015, Steve Benally walked out of his Halchita, Utah, home on the Navajo Nation and heard a warning: Don't use the water. The Gold King Mine near Silverton, Colorado, had spilled toxic wastewater into the Animas River watershed. The big picture: Benally would lose his harvest and suffer from secondary health effects, highlighting just one of the environmental dangers some Native Americans, Black Americans and Latinos face from pollution and poor government oversight.Get market news wor

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has streamlined its business through two bold moves this year. It spun off DirecTV, AT&T TV, and U-verse into a new stand-alone company in August. AT&T retained a 70% stake in the "new" DirecTV, while the private investment firm TPG bought the remaining 30%.

  • 'My heart bled for them': Director Justin Chon's 'Blue Bayou' aims to change the fate of American adoptees facing deportation

    In a shotgun home in the Louisiana bayou, a Korean adoptee’s small-town world is rocked when he finds out that in the 30 years he’s lived in America, he is not considered a citizen and is at risk of deportation. Justin Chon, the writer, director and star behind “Blue Bayou” plays the character Antonio LeBlanc, a financially struggling New Orleans-based tattoo artist who was adopted from South Korea when he was 3.

  • As the US defense budget inches closer to $800 billion, critics say more money doesn't buy what the military really needs

    Progressives already compromised on Biden's budget, but to have Republicans tack on $24 billion is "just unacceptable," Rep. Ro Khanna told Insider.

  • Elon Musk praises Chinese automakers amidst regulatory scrutiny

    An unusually scripted Elon Musk issued conciliatory and complimentary comments to Chinese automakers during a pre-recorded appearance at China’s World New Energy Vehicle Congress, striking a pose that is worlds away from his commentary style in the United States. “I have a great deal of respect for the many Chinese automakers for driving these [EV and AV] technologies,” he said, the reflection of a ring light just visible in the window over his left shoulder. Then again, perhaps Musk doesn't need any external coaxing; China is one of the most lucrative markets for electric vehicles in the entire world, accounting for around one-fifth -- or $6.66 billion -- of Tesla’s overall sales last year, according to regulatory filings.

  • COVID-hit Chinese city tells residents to stay home as holiday starts

    A city in southeast China hit by COVID-19 told residents on Saturday to stay home and closed various venues, as infections spread in the country's latest hotspot during a key holiday travel season. The government of Xiamen, in a series of notices, told residents not to leave home unnecessarily, closed parks, scenic spots and sports venues, and halted mass activities including tours, fairs and performances. The measures - short of a full lockdown - came on the first of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holidays, a peak travel season across China.

  • Joe Burrow’s Bengals jersey heads to the Hall of Fame

    "Burrow" and HoF" already appearing in the same sentence together, no biggie.

  • Prince Andrew is being failed by his legal team's strategy, fear courtiers

    Royal courtiers fear the Duke of York is being failed by the strategy pursued by his London-based legal team, amid growing concern that his “wall of silence” is increasingly damaging the monarchy.