Taiwan Traders Unperturbed as Pelosi Visit, Xi Call Spur Tension

(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of expected volatility in the Taiwan dollar fell to the lowest since February as traders remained calm ahead of the planned call between US and Chinese leaders amid fresh tensions over Taiwan.

The one-month Taiwan dollar implied volatility dropped to 4.98 on Tuesday, the lowest since February 25, with the currency continuing to consolidate near a two-year low.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will speak on Thursday amid tensions spurred by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan. Beijing has been warning Pelosi not to be the first sitting speaker since Newt Gingrich to visit the self-governing island, which it considers part of its territory.

“I am not so concerned about this event risk as I don’t think both US and China want to stage up conflict at this point in time,” said Stephen Chiu, chief Asia FX & rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. However, he expects the Taiwan dollar to weaken as he sees the market getting complacent on the Federal Reserve and the greenback’s peak.

The Taiwan dollar has been hit by outflows from the equity market amid concerns that a possible recession in the US due to aggressive Fed rate hikes would hurt the nation’s tech sector.

The Taiwan dollar fell 0.1% to 29.94 per greenback at 9:59 am local time. It had fallen 29.98 on July 19, the lowest since 2020.

Traders are closely watching the Fed decision Wednesday where it’s widely expected to hike rates by 75 basis points. They’re also waiting to see if Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan would materialize.

“If US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan as planned in August, it will spark risk aversion and weigh on both the offshore yuan and the Taiwan dollar,” said Qi Gao, strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore.

