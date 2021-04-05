Taiwan train crash: 'Can you let me hug her again?'

·6 min read
Mourning near the train crash
Family members mourned their loved ones at the Taiwan crash site over the weekend

From a father cradling the motionless body of his six-year-old daughter, to a woman who lost her entire family, Taiwanese media has been dominated by the heartbreaking stories of survivors of Friday's train crash.

At least 50 people died and more than 200 were injured when the Taroko Express 408 carrying nearly 500 passengers crashed and derailed after hitting a construction vehicle that had fallen onto the tracks.

As funeral services and mourning ceremonies take place in the country, some survivors and rescuers have shared their experiences of the island's worst rail disaster in decades.

'We were not even meant to be on that train'

Chung Hui-mei's family wasn't meant to be on the train on Friday.

They had booked tickets for an earlier train that day - but had missed it. So they got standing tickets for the Taroko Express 408 - all the seats had been sold out already.

The family of four had been eager to get to the town of Hualien to mark the Tomb Sweeping Festival - a traditional Chinese festival when people pay their respects to the dead.

Ms Chung recalls that as the train neared their station, she heard the train conductor sound the horn. It meant he had "known that there was a situation ahead... but he didn't slow down the train," she later told reporters.

Seconds later - exactly 6.9 according to an investigation - the train slammed into a lorry that had slipped onto the tracks. Investigators said the train was only 250m (820ft) away from the lorry when it slid down, and that the driver - who died in the crash - would not have had time to react.

Relatives of the victims grieve near the site a day after the deadly train derailment at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 3, 2021.
Relatives of the victims mourned their loved ones in a ritual
Mourning ritual
A day after the crash, relatives of victims grieved near the site where the train derailed

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, Ms Chung crawled around the carriage, frantically searching for her husband and 22-year-old son under a pile of debris and suitcases. She found them - but neither was breathing.

As she called out desperately for her daughter, she suddenly heard the 20-year-old girl respond weakly from under a tangled mass of metal parts: "I'm here."

Ms Chung struggled to move the debris, but stopped when she heard another person speak up from underneath the rubble: "Auntie, please can you stop doing that? It's hurting me."

Soon after, her daughter stopped responding and fell silent.

'Can you let me hug her again?'

On Friday, six-year-old kindergartener Yang Chi-chen boarded the Taroko Express 408 along with her father and nine-year-old sister. She never made it out.

They were heading to the city of Taitung for a family holiday to celebrate a Children's Day holiday that weekend.

The family had been sitting in the front carriage - one of three that sustained the worst damage in the crash.

Mr Yang was the first of his family to be found, according to emotional accounts shared by rescuers.

The 42-year-old had limped out of the carriage, and rescuer Damo Lee had been tasked with carrying him the rest of the way.

Mr Lee recounts that after he hoisted Mr Yang on his back, the man had weakly whispered into his ears repeatedly: "I still have two girls on the train, please can you help get them out quickly?"

Mr Lee said later in a Facebook post that he had assured Mr Yang that his team would do their best, and put him somewhere safe to sit and rest.

Just as the rescue worker turned back to the wreckage, he saw a colleague carrying the near-lifeless body of a young girl, whose "limbs were limp, and who had no blood in her face". It turned out to be Chi-chen.

Mr Yang then called out: "Can you let me hug her again?"

Mr Yang
Mr Yang asked if he could hug his six-year-old daughter one last time
A general view during a prayer event held for victims of the deadly train derailment, at a funeral parlour in Hualien, Taiwan, April 4, 2021.
Prayer events were held for victims of the train crash at a funeral parlour in Hualien

The elder Yang daughter was also later found, and is now in intensive care after suffering brain trauma and a cracked skull.

On Saturday, at a Taoist mourning ritual held at the accident site, Mr Yang was overcome with emotion and spoke a little to reporters. "We had just wanted to have a fun trip... I hope she can be my daughter again (in the next life)," he said.

Later, as family members of the victims performed the ritual and called for the souls of the dead to return home, Mr Yang was heard wailing Chi-chen's name.

"Come home to Papa!"

'He saved me but he couldn't save himself'

Li Jia-hsing and his wife had been looking forward to visiting their hometown of Taitung for a break. The couple worked in construction in northern Taiwan, and could only return home for visits during public holidays.

They had been standing in the middle of the train at a spot that connected two carriages. When the train derailed, Mr Li immediately threw himself against his wife and pushed her to the side, in an apparent attempt to protect her from the impact.

It worked, and she survived - but her husband did not.

"He saved me, but he couldn't save himself," the woman, identified by her surname Yang, later told reporters from the hospital where she was being treated for injuries.

Before they had set off on their journey, Mr Li had rung up his older sister, reminding her to pick them up at the station.

On Saturday, at a funeral home in Hualien, Mr Li's sister told reporters that she did not think she would end up picking up his remains instead.

Calling out to her brother in a mourning ritual, she said: "Your sister has come to take you home."

'Olaf Girl' and a rescuer's emotional tribute

Other stories that caught the attention of local media included a mysterious woman dubbed "Olaf Girl".

The woman was among family members of victims who gathered at a Hualien funeral home over the weekend. She was seen quietly clutching an oversized stuffed toy - Olaf, the snowman from the Disney animated movie Frozen.

She declined interviews, but media reports later said the toy had been a Valentine's Day gift from her fiancé, Su Yu-ming, who had died in the crash.

Mr Su's family members told reporters that the couple had been dating for around three years, and were due to get married next month.

A woman holding a stuffed Olaf toy
The woman was seen clutching an oversized Olaf

Meanwhile an emotional tribute by a Red Cross volunteer surnamed Zeng to the victims - some of whom he pulled out of the wreckage - has also gone viral.

"To the curly-haired girl, listen to what Big Brother told you. Everything's okay now, you can close your eyes," he wrote in a Facebook post.

"I don't know your names," he continued, addressing other victims. "But I hope you can peacefully leave now, we've rescued everyone from the site.

"Don't think too much, we'll take care of things. I pray you have a good journey."

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar death toll mounts as crackdown on anti-coup protests intensifies

    The death toll in Myanmar continued to mount Saturday as security forces opened fired on anti-coup protesters amid the military's months-long crackdown on dissent. The big picture: More than 550 people, including 46 children have been killed since the Feb. 1 military coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group. Another 2,750 have been detained or sentenced. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOver 100 people were killed last Saturday in the bloodiest day since the coup. The latest: Security forces killed at least two people and injured seven others as they opened fire on protesters in Monywa, AP reported, citing local media and rights groups. Several people were taken into custody late Friday after speaking to CNN, per AP. Myanmar's military shut down all wireless internet services on Friday as it expanded its crackdown on media and communication services in the country, according to the Washington Post. The military crackdown has also intensified against ethnic minority groups in the country. Tens of thousands of people in areas controlled by the Karen ethnic group have been displaced since March 27, according to the Karen National Union, which has been fighting Myanmar's government for years, per AP. What they're saying: Dozens of international NGOs working in Myanmar released a statement Friday, calling for the "horrific acts of violence" to immediately stop. "We are deeply concerned by the dire humanitarian consequences of this crisis," the groups, including Oxfam International, Save the Children and World Vision, said."Obstacles to access vital health services for those injured, or persons with chronic disease, increase the risk of long term impairment, and represent a further challenge for Covid-19 response," the groups added. United Nations special envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told the UN Security Council Wednesday that "a bloodbath is imminent" in Myanmar and urged the council to act. Go deeper: State Department orders non-essential diplomats to leave MyanmarLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Infrastructure push is Biden's chance 'to reconnect with blue-collar America'

    The infrastructure funding in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan could create or save 15 million jobs in the next 10 years, with the majority of jobs going to blue-collar workers, according to a new analysis.

  • South Africa levels series vs. Pakistan despite Fakhar's 193

    South Africa held out to level the ODI series 1-1 with a 17-run win over Pakistan on Sunday that was much closer than it should have been because of Fakhar Zaman's brilliant 193 in a losing effort. Pakistan opener Fakhar's score came from 155 balls and he hit 18 fours and 10 sixes to give South Africa a big scare in the second one-day international. Pakistan was 205-7 at one stage before Fakhar really got going, but ultimately finished on 324-9 chasing 342 to win at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

  • Floods and landslides in Indonesia and East Timor kill more than 100

    Torrential rain sparked widespread destruction in eastern Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor.

  • Holiday, Bucks ink 4-year extension worth at least $134M

    Holiday agreed to a four-year contract extension that would be worth at least $134 million if he exercises his option for the final season. The Bucks announced the agreement Sunday. The announcement came one day after Holiday had a season-high 33 points as well as 11 assists and seven rebounds in a 129-128 victory at Sacramento.

  • Jordan Spieth breaks through for first win in 3 years just ahead of Masters

    Jordan Spieth had been lost in the woods for some time, but after a solid start to the season, he finally bagged his first win in three years.

  • Gundecha Brothers: Famous Indian music gurus accused of sexual assault

    The BBC spoke to several women who have accused three famous classical musicians of sexual abuse.

  • Florida governor clashes with "60 Minutes" over COVID vaccine rollout

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced a COVID-19 vaccine distribution partnership with Publix grocery stores weeks after the company gave $100,000 to his PAC, CBS' "60 Minutes" reported Sunday, citing campaign finance records. DeSantis and Publix deny any wrongdoing. Why it matters: DeSantis has been criticized for directing vaccines toward wealthy communities, with some who benefitted from the vaccine pop-ups also donating to the governor's political action committee, per Axios' Tampa Bay reporter Ben Montgomery. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Campaign finance reports obtained by 60 Minutes show that weeks before Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a partnership with Publix grocery stores to distribute the vaccine in its pharmacies, Publix donated $100,000 to his PAC. https://t.co/bS3ZBeET1W pic.twitter.com/BSUlpVbXSP— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 4, 2021 State Democratic leaders have asked the Department of Justice to investigate the allegations.Driving the news: The "60 Minutes" program highlighted reports of "vaccine favoritism," with Florida's poorer communities being left behind in the rollout, noting there's no Publix in Belle Glade in Palm Beach County.State Democratic Rep. Omari Hardy told the show "you have lots of folks who don't have cars" in the community and that it's a round trip of over two hours with 34 stops to the nearest Publix 25 miles away."Before, I could call the public health director. She would answer my calls. But now if I want to get my constituents information about how to get this vaccine I have to call a lobbyist from Publix? That makes no sense," Hardy added. "They're not accountable to the public." Of note: "60 Minutes" aired footage of CBS' Sharyn Alfonsi confronting DeSantis at a press conference south of Orlando last month over the donation report, which DeSantis called "wrong."Alfonsi narrated that Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said DeSantis "never met with her about the Publix deal."It cut back to her exchange with DeSantis, with Alfonsi saying: "The criticism here is that is pay for play, governor."DeSantis called the claim "a fake narrative," adding that he met with local officials to discuss options. "We can do more drive-thru sites, we can give more to hospitals. We can do the Publix. And they said, 'We think that would be the easiest thing for our residents."DeSantisFor the record: The donation is the latest in controversial political spending by associates and beneficiaries of Publix. Heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli donated about $300,000 to fund the rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot, Axios Tampa Bay's Montgomery and Selene San Felice report.The popular grocery chain employs 225,000 people and did $38.1 billion in retail sales in 2019, per Montgomery and San Felice, the reporters note.What they're saying: Publix said in a statement to CBS, "The irresponsible suggestion that there was a connection between campaign contributions" made to DeSantis and "our willingness to join other pharmacies" supporting Florida's vaccine rollout is "absolutely false and offensive.""We are proud of our pharmacy associates for administering more than 1.5 million doses of vaccine to date and for joining other retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia to do our part to help our communities emerge from the pandemic," the statement added.Representatives for DeSantis, Publix and CBS did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. Editor's note: This article has been updated to clarify that the nearest Publix to Belle Glade is 25 miles away.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 2 die after car plunges over Northern California cliff

    Two women died Saturday after a car they were in plunged over a Northern California ocean cliff and landed about 70 feet on the rocks below. Dozens of people who were visiting the scenic overlook near the Bodega Bay's Head Trail witnessed the Toyota SUV go down the cliff and land on its roof, Capt. Justin Fox of the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District said. By the time firefighters and a deputy got down to the vehicle, the women inside had died, he said. Their names have not been released. The cause of the crash was under investigation. California Highway Patrol Officer David de Rutte said investigators will look into several factors, including autopsy results, the vehicle, and witness statements.

  • Thandie Newton reveals she will use original spelling of her name from now on

    She has been known by an anglicised version of her name for the entirety of her hugely successful career. But Thandie Newton has revealed that she will now revert to the original, Zulu spelling of her name, declaring: “I’m taking back what’s mine”. Born Thandiwe, meaning “beloved,” the actress simply accepted that her name would be adapted as she embarked as a teenager on a career in the competitive and cut throat world of film. At the age of 48, she has reclaimed her heritage, declared that in future films, she will be credited as Thandiwe Newton, after the W was dropped from her first credit. “That’s my name,” she told Vogue magazine. “It’s always been my name. I’m taking back what’s mine.” Newton has previously considered reverting to her original name, but said in 2017 she did not think it worth the hassle, believing it was more important people recognised her work. "What's in a name? What's in a skin colour?” she said in an interview. “C'est la vie. C'est la guerre." But the world is a different place and Newton, a different woman. Last week, she expressed outrage over the Government’s contentious report over race disparity in the UK, taking to Twitter to suggest it could only be an April Fools joke. “There’s no way it can be real - it would be unethical insanity,” she wrote, urging young people of colour to share their responses to the report, which claimed systemic racism did not exist in the UK. Newton has lived with racism for her entire life. Born in London to a British father, Nick, and a Zimbabwean mother, Nyasha, a princess from the Shona tribe, she spent time in Zambia before the family relocated to Penzance, Cornwall, when she was three. On her first day at a Catholic school, a nun told her mother: “We’re very excited, we’ve never had one before” and she was later banned from a school photograph for wearing cornrows. Newton has acknowledged that her mixed race heritage meant that when she was younger, she had no sense of herself. “I was not considered anything,” she once said. “There was a lot that people could have been interested in in me when I was young. They didn’t want to express it, because they didn’t want to praise the black girl.” Forced to look abroad for work because of a lack of opportunities in the UK, she has said: “I can't do Downton Abbey, can't be in Victoria, can't be in Call The Midwife – well, I could, but I don't want to play someone who's being racially abused.” Elsewhere in the Vogue interview, Newton indicated that as she had become older, her mindset had changed, and that she had been inspired to use her personal experiences to be more outspoken. Discussing her role in Westworld, she said she loved how subversive it was. “Wherever I position myself now, I don’t want to be part of the problem, I want to be part of the solution,” she said. “I’m not for hire anymore. I’m not going to speak your story or say your words if I don’t feel they could’ve come from me.” The actress said she found that acting took more and more away from her “because I’m more connected to myself than I’ve ever been, whereas before… I couldn’t wait to get away from myself, truly, I had such low self-esteem.” The actress also discussed how she was abused by a director when she was 16 and the moment she realised she needed to seek help for an eating disorder. Newton responded to a now deleted tweet about the spelling of her name in 2016. “Thandiwe is a Zulu name meaning Beloved,” she said. “Thandie is an abbreviation. You don't have to pretend anything.” See the full feature in the May issue of Vogue available via digital download and newsstands on Friday April 9

  • Florida declares state of emergency as reservoir holding millions of gallons of radioactive wastewater 'could collapse' at any time

    Residents ordered to evacuate over fears for the pond in the Tampa Bay area, which stores 500 million gallons of water containing radium and uranium.

  • Win some, lose some: Six buzzer-beaters during UCLA coach Mick Cronin's two-year tenure

    During Mick Cronin's two years as UCLA coach, there have been clutch late baskets for and against the Bruins. Here's a look at all of them.

  • Cheney snags victories ahead of her next battle with Trumpworld

    Just two months after she survived an ouster attempt, the No. 3 House GOP leader has racked up a string of wins.

  • UNC interviews several basketball coach candidates, all within the Carolina family

    The list of people Bubba Cunningham interviewed was suggested by Roy Williams. Here’s who it includes.

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

  • George Floyd's girlfriend shared his opioids pain – Derek Chauvin refused to see it

    Courteney Ross’s testimony showed how police departments fail in their duty to protect those who battle addictionChauvin trial, week one: vivid testimony and focus on force Of all the accounts of George Floyd’s life and death heard in a Minneapolis courtroom this week, perhaps the least expected was his girlfriend’s description of their shared struggle with opioid addiction. Courteney Ross’s wrenching testimony gave a very human glimpse into the remorseless search for a fix and a mutual fight to shake off drug dependency. It was a story that would be recognised by millions of Americans sucked into the greatest drug epidemic in their country’s history by the pharmaceutical industry’s drive to flood the US with opioid painkillers. The defence lawyer for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer on trial for murder, saw something in Ross’s account too. An opportunity. Ross told of her boyfriend’s brush with death from an overdose just weeks before he drew his last breath under Chauvin’s knee in May last year. He took a pill she didn’t recognise. “His stomach really hurt,” she said. “He was doubled over in pain.” Ross said she noticed a white substance around Floyd’s mouth and got him to hospital, where he stayed for several days after apparently overdosing. It wasn’t the first time. Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, drew attention to the similarity between Ross’s description and the police account of Floyd’s condition as they arrested him: a man complaining that his stomach hurt and with white foam around his mouth. Nelson’s intent was to undercut the prosecution claim that Chauvin killed Floyd by keeping his knee on his neck for more than nine minutes as Floyd lay on the ground. The defence has made a simple calculation. Sow doubt in just one juror about the cause of death – after all the official autopsy showed Floyd had a mix of drugs in his system – and Chauvin could walk free. But if the defence claim is that Floyd was evidently overdosing, or at least under the influence of drugs, why did Chauvin and his fellow officers not act on that at the time? From video shown in court, it’s clear Floyd was in distress even before Chauvin put his knee on his neck. He was rambling and confused when officers arrived at the scene. The cashier who sold Floyd cigarettes shortly before his arrest told the trial he was evidently high, although friendly and not threatening. A portrait of George Floyd hangs on fortifications at the Hennepin county government center, where Derek Chauvin is on trial. Photograph: Nikolas Liepins/Rex/Shutterstock Even if the police did not immediately recognise that Floyd was under the influence of drugs or at risk of overdosing, it is clear he was having some kind of crisis, perhaps with his mental health. Chauvin and his fellow officers heard Floyd repeatedly cry out about stomach pain and saw foam around his mouth. Yet his cries for help were dismissed. There appeared to be an indifference to his welfare. Chauvin told his supervisor only that Floyd was “going crazy”. Why did the police not recognise that the man in their custody was in crisis? Was it because the officers did not want to see? Or because they weren’t trained to? Either way, those few minutes might have had a far less tragic outcome had they treated Floyd as a medical emergency. The paramedic who treated Floyd said that when he arrived, none of the police officers was offering the dying man any kind of first aid, even though he wasn’t breathing. Throughout, Floyd remained only a suspect who had to be subdued. One reform demanded by protesters in the wake of Floyd’s death is for a chunk of police budgets to be spent on putting social workers alongside officers. The video recordings show that before Chauvin and his fellow officers tried to force Floyd into a squad car, he was handcuffed and sitting against a wall. He was not a threat to anyone and his arrest was not a matter of urgency. That was the moment when a social worker could have been consulted or asked to the scene, if such a policy had existed. Almost certainly the outcome would have been different. Other police departments have learned the value of social workers and mental health experts in dealing with drug crises. One of the pioneers has been the city of Huntington in West Virginia, a state ravaged by the opioid epidemic which for many years had the highest overdose rate in the country. Among other things, the presence of a social worker as police dealt with people overdosing or having some other form of drug emergency helped officers see people addicted to opioids in a different light. A former county police chief in Huntington told me the presence of social workers had transformed his thinking and that of many of his officers, who previously could not see the point of rescuing someone from an overdose only to see them do it again. The former chief likened it to the revelation brought about earlier in his career by training in why some women remain in abusive relationships even after police are repeatedly called. There is enough that is worrying about Floyd’s state of mind and health on video footage played in court for Chauvin and the other officers to have sought medical help. Instead there seemed to be just a determination to make an arrest – even though Chauvin could just have written Floyd a ticket for using a counterfeit $20 bill. But then perhaps, like a lot of other officers who encounter drug users in crisis, Floyd was seen as an “addict” to blame for his own condition. Ross told a different story of Floyd sucked into the trap of opioids by sports injuries, and prescribed oxycodone for pain. The medicine included the powerful narcotic OxyContin, which did so much to drive the opioid epidemic. Over two decades its maker, Purdue Pharma, unleashed mass prescribing of painkillers on a scale not seen in any other country. “We got addicted and we both tried to break that addiction many times,” Ross said. Ultimately, Floyd failed to make that break, and was condemned for it. Chris McGreal is the author of American Overdose, the Opioid Tragedy in Three Acts

  • Egypt's first female ship's captain says she was wrongly blamed for Suez blockage

    Egypt’s first female ship captain says she was subject to a fake news campaign blaming her for grounding the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, despite at the time working on a ship that was hundreds of miles away. Marwa Elselehdar was working as a first mate in command of the Aida IV in Alexandria when the 220,000 ton Ever Given got stuck, blocking one of the world’s busiest shipping routes for six days. The 29-year-old is a celebrated feminist figure in Egypt. In 2015 she became both the youngest and the first female Egyptian captain to cross the newly-expanded Suez Canal. Two years later she was honoured by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during women’s day celebrations. Her Instagram - a collection of motivational messages and her life on board - boasts over 30,000 followers. But when the Ever Given became an online sensation, a rumour mill was telling the world that she was to blame. "I felt that I might be targeted maybe because I'm a successful female in this field or because I'm Egyptian, but I'm not sure," she told the BBC.

  • UNC interviews several basketball coach candidates, all within the Carolina family

    The list of people Bubba Cunningham interviewed was suggested by Roy Williams. Here’s who it includes.

  • Woman shot to death at southwest Houston intersection

    Police say the woman was shot multiple times at an intersection on Sunday afternoon and that a suspect has not yet been arrested.

  • Philippines turns up heat on China over boats massing in South China Sea

    Aides of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday criticised China for what they called territorial incursions by hundreds of its vessels, which his legal counsel warned could damage ties and lead to "unwanted hostilities". In some of the strongest words yet from Duterte's camp about China's conduct in the South China Sea, his lawyer Salvador Panelo called the prolonged presence of boats an unwelcome stain on relations that risked "unwanted hostilities that both countries would rather not pursue". China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.