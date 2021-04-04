Taiwan train crash: Lorry boss offers 'deep remorse'

·3 min read
Train wreck and rescue crews
Rescue crews are still removing the train wreck from the tunnel, and fear they may still find more bodies

A construction site manager whose lorry slid on to a railway track and led to Taiwan's worst train disaster in decades has expressed "deep regret".

Lee Yi-hsiang, 49, said he was "deeply remorseful" and wanted to give his "most sincere apologies".

His flatbed lorry was parked on an embankment but slipped down it, causing the train to derail on Friday near the city of Hualien.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 injured in the crash.

Mr Lee was part of a team who regularly inspected Taiwan's mountainous eastern train line for landslides and other risks. He was also thought to the flatbed's operator.

He was questioned over the weekend by prosecutors and released on bail, but on Sunday he was taken back into custody because he was deemed a flight risk and had a previous conviction, Taiwanese media reported.

Reading a statement to news crews outside his house, Mr Lee said he would co-operate with crash investigators, and "take the responsibility I should take". He was then taken away by police.

The eight-carriage train was travelling from the capital Taipei to Taitung when it hit the flatbed and crashed inside a tunnel north of Hualien.

The train was packed with people travelling to celebrate a long-weekend holiday, and many of the nearly 500 passengers on board may have been standing because the train was so full.

Some survivors lost their whole families, AFP reports, and Taiwan declared three days of national mourning.

Crews are still slowly and carefully removing the train wreck from the tunnel. There are fears more bodies could be found.

Investigators have been going through the train's recording devices and CCTV footage from the front carriage, the chairman of the Taiwan Transportation Safety Board told AFP.

"According to the testimonies by some passengers, they heard the horn being sounded and it's believed the train driver had spotted an object on the track," Hong Young said.

He added that the train driver, who was among those killed, would have struggled to avoid the crash.

"It's believed the train driver might have only had 10 seconds at most to react and there was not enough distance to emergency brake," he said.

Relatives of train crash victims holding a memorial
Prayer ceremonies have been held for the victims of the crash, of whom the youngest was five years old

There have been mounting questions over how full the train was, and why there were no barricades on that section of the track.

This lead to Taiwan's transport minister, Lin Chia-lung, offering his resignation on Sunday. On Facebook, he wrote: "I should have accepted all the criticism over the past few days, but we have not done well enough."

The government has not accepted his resignation, however, and said he should stay in the position until the investigation was complete.

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Wright says family has been 'torn apart' by coronavirus

    The presenter's uncle Eddie died last month after battling COVID-19 for eight weeks.

  • Dinosaur-killing asteroid strike gave rise to Amazon rainforest

    The asteroid that killed off the dinosaurs gave birth to tropical rainforests, a study suggests.

  • Taiwan releases train crash suspect on bond

    As Taiwan reels from its deadliest rail disaster in decades, a court on Saturday released on bond the manager of a construction site whose truck authorities believe to have caused the crash.The disaster happened on Friday after an express train hit the truck, which had slid down a bank.At least 50 people were killed, including a driver. The French government says one of its citizens died. Taiwan says an American was also killed, and another missing.The construction site's manager is suspected of failing to properly engage the truck's brakes.Prosecutors had applied to a court to detain him on charges of causing death by negligence.The train, which was en route from the Taiwanese capital Taipei to the east coast city of Taitung, was carrying almost 500 people when it crashed.Many were tourists and people heading home at the start of a long weekend holiday for the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day.Workers on Saturday began moving the back part of the train away from the site.That section was relatively undamaged, having come to a stop outside the tunnel, while the more heavily damaged sections are still mangled inside.Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen visited survivors in hospital on Saturday.

  • Ethiopia says Eritrean forces have begun withdrawing from Tigray

    Eritrean forces began withdrawing from Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Saturday, the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.Why it matters: Opposition forces claimed in February that at least 50,000 civilians had been killed in the conflict that has now stretched for five months. Soldiers from neighboring Eritrea are accused of rape and destroying crops, per Human Rights Watch, and have systematically killed civilians, according to Amnesty International. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The foreign chiefs of the U.S., France, Germany, and other G7 countries on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's announcement and condemned "human rights abuses committed by all parties" in the conflict. "We are concerned about worsening food insecurity, with emergency conditions prevailing across extensive areas of central and eastern Tigray," the statement said.The big picture: The conflict between Ethiopia's federal government and leaders in the northern Tigray region is part of a broader struggle over who really holds power in Ethiopia, writes Axios' Dave Lawler. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Taiwan releases train crash suspect on bond, prosecutors lodge appeal

    HUALIEN, Taiwan (Reuters) -A Taiwan court on Saturday released on bond the manager of a construction site whose truck authorities believe caused a train accident that killed at least 51 people, as family members mourned the dead at the crash site. The crash on Friday was Taiwan's worst rail accident in seven decades, when an express train hit the truck that had slid down a bank beside the track from the building site. The train, with almost 500 people aboard, was travelling from Taipei, the capital, to Taitung on the east coast when it derailed in a tunnel just north of the city of Hualien.

  • Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest in deadly train crash

    Prosecutors in Taiwan on Saturday sought an arrest warrant for the owner of an unmanned truck that rolled onto a train track and caused the country's worst rail disaster in decades, killing 50 people and injuring 178. The train was carrying 494 people at the start of a long holiday weekend on Friday when it smashed into the construction truck, the Taiwan Railways Administration said. The crash occurred just before the train entered a tunnel, and many passengers were crushed inside the mangled train carriages.

  • Victims' relatives visit scene of crash in Taiwan

    Relatives of the victims of the fatal crash in Hualien visited the site on Saturday and paid homage to their loved ones in improvised ceremonies not far from the train where 50 people lost their lives. (April 3)

  • Video shows suspect knock elderly man to ground in NYC

    HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police are searching for the man caught on video knocking an elderly man to the ground in an unprovoked attack.

  • U.S. lifts Trump's sanctions on ICC prosecutor, court official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday lifted sanctions on International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda that drew international criticism after they were imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump. The move, announced by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, lifts the sanctions imposed on Bensouda over her investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. It also removes Phakiso Mochochoko, head of the ICC's Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division, from the Specially Designated Nationals list.

  • Site manager, transport minister accept responsibility for Taiwan train crash

    HUALIEN, Taiwan (Reuters) -The manager of a construction site whose truck slid onto rail tracks causing a catastrophic train crash in Taiwan accepted responsibility for the disaster on Sunday, as did the transport minister, although his offer to resign was rejected for now. In the island's worst rail accident in seven decades, 50 people have been confirmed dead after a packed express train carrying almost 500 passengers and crew slammed into a truck near the eastern city of Hualien on Friday, causing it to derail and the front part to crumple. Officials are investigating the manager of the construction site, Lee Yi-hsiang, whose truck is suspected of not having its brakes properly applied.

  • Relatives mourn Taiwan train crash victims

    Rescue and recovery efforts continued Sunday after Taiwan's worst rail accident in over seven decades. More than fifty people were killed after a train carying more than 500 passengers collided with a truck that slid down an embankment from a nearby construction site. More than 188 people were reported injured, and dozens were admitted to a hospital.Taiwan's transport minister inspected the site Sunday and said he would take responsibility for the accident. On Saturday, loved ones of the victims gathered near the site to mourn. Priest Sung Chih-chiang was there as a show of support… to the survivors. He told Reuters how one woman woke up after the accident to find that both her husband and son was not breathing, and had no heartbeat. She later found her daughter pinned underneath sheets of iron. As she tried to free her, her daughter's voice became quieter and quieter - until there was no more response. The accident happened on Friday, at the start of a long holiday weekend. It was packed with tourists and residents going home for the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day in which families clean the graves of their ancestors. The train was travelling from the capital Taipei, to the east coast city of Taitung.According to a government-issued casualty list, the youngest person confirmed to have died was a six-year-old girl; the oldest, a 79-year-old man.

  • Charlotte Hornets lose Gordon Hayward to a right foot sprain; how long is he out?

    Hayward suffered injury versus Indiana Pacers

  • A fake music festival in Belgium turned into chaos as police tried to disperse crowds of partygoers

    Videos show police using water and pepper spray to break up thousands of people who attended the fake music festival as an April Fools' Day joke.

  • Mother and 2-month-old child killed in Johnston County crash

    The fatal collision occurred between a sedan and a dump truck, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

  • A michelada-spiced sausage and grasshopper ice cream. Here are the best new ballpark foods

    A michelada-spiced sausage and grasshopper ice cream are among the innovative offerings that will make their debut at MLB ballparks this season.

  • Egypt's first female ship's captain says she was wrongly blamed for Suez blockage

    Egypt’s first female ship captain says she was subject to a fake news campaign blaming her for grounding the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, despite at the time working on a ship that was hundreds of miles away. Marwa Elselehdar was working as a first mate in command of the Aida IV in Alexandria when the 220,000 ton Ever Given got stuck, blocking one of the world’s busiest shipping routes for six days. The 29-year-old is a celebrated feminist figure in Egypt. In 2015 she became both the youngest and the first female Egyptian captain to cross the newly-expanded Suez Canal. Two years later she was honoured by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during women’s day celebrations. Her Instagram - a collection of motivational messages and her life on board - boasts over 30,000 followers. But when the Ever Given became an online sensation, a rumour mill was telling the world that she was to blame. "I felt that I might be targeted maybe because I'm a successful female in this field or because I'm Egyptian, but I'm not sure," she told the BBC.

  • Prince's arrest lays bare rifts at heart of Jordan's model royal family

    With no competing bloodlines or public rivalries, Jordan’s royal family have traditionally avoided the high-profile arrests, purges and coups seen in other monarchies in the Middle East. It is part of the regime's carefully-cultivated reputation as a Western-allied bastion of stability in a region often marked by chaos. But the house arrest of Prince Hamzah, and the detention of another junior member of the royal family and multiple other high-profile figures has dramatically pushed previously private rifts into the public eye. “Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander. God bless and keep them safe,” tweeted Hamzah’s American born mother, Queen Noor, on Sunday morning. While the Jordanian government denied that Hamzah had been arrested, a video shared with the BBC by his lawyer showed the prince saying he is “not allowed to go out, to communicate with people or to meet with them, because in the meetings that I had been present in — or on social media relating to visits that I had made — there had been criticism of the government or the king.”

  • I flew on Alaska for the first time since it stopped blocking middle seats and it was the closest to normal I've seen during the pandemic

    Alaska has largely restored the pre-pandemic amenities to which flyers were accustomed. But that also means the potential for more crowded planes.

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.