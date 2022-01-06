Taiwan troops simulate urban warfare with China

Reuters Videos

U.S. officials in recent weeks had warned that they expected an uptick in attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, in part because of the second anniversary of the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.A similar attack was foiled on Monday (January 3), when Iraqi air defences downed two drones as they approached a base hosting U.S. forces near Baghdad's international airport.Separately, another coalition official told Reuters that the coalition had carried out strikes against an "imminent threat" after they saw several rocket launch sites near the Green Village in Syria.While this official did not say which country in the coalition carried out the strikes or who was responsible for the launch sites, Iranian-backed militia forces have occasionally targeted U.S. forces in both Iraq and Syria.