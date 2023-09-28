Taiwan unveils first domestically-made submarine

Taiwan on Thursday unveiled its first domestically-constructed submarine. Photo by Wang Yu Ching/ Taiwan's President Press Office/UPI

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Taiwan on Thursday unveiled its first domestically constructed submarine as part of an effort to bolster its naval defense against China.

The diesel- and electric-fueld submarine was made for $1.5 billion but officials said it still must complete several tests before the Taiwanese navy can take control of it in 2024.

"Even if there are risks, and no matter how many challenges there are, Taiwan must take this step and allow the self-reliant national defense policy to grow and flourish on our land," Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said at the unveiling ceremony.

The submarine, called "Haikun" or "Narwhal," was made by Taiwan shipbuilder CSBC Corp., and is about 230 feet long and in the class of 2,500-3,000 tons.

Taiwan officials said they would like to build another homemade sub by 2027 which would give the island four submarines for its defense.

Taiwan purchased two Chien Lung-class submarines from the Netherlands in the 1980s.

Tsai said that expanding its stable of submarines will help the navy increase its "asymmetric combat power" but that the island must also take other steps to keep its defense capabilities up to date.

While Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, sees itself as separate from China, the communist country views Taiwan as a breakaway territory and has increased expressed interest in reunification by force.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning on Thursday said the investment in naval defense was a waste of Taiwan's taxpayer funding.

"Creating cross-strait antagonism and confrontation will only undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Ning said.