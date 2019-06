TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan on Monday urged China to "repent" for the bloody Tiananmen crackdown on a pro-democracy movement and push for democratic reform ahead of 30th anniversary of the event, which remains all but taboo in China.

"China has to sincerely repent on the event and June 4th and aggressively push for democratic reforms," self-ruled Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement.





