Taiwan has voted for democracy. Now it needs these key US weapons to defend it

On Saturday, Taiwan voted for resistance.

In electing Lai Ching-te from the incumbent Democratic Progressive Party to succeed term-limited president Tsai Ing-wen, the 20-million-strong Taiwanese electorate voted to continue Tsai’s policy of unwavering opposition – political and military – to Chinese aggression.

While that’s good news for Taiwan’s thriving democracy, Lai’s victory – somewhat leavened by a divided parliament – comes with risk. China escalated its pressure on Taiwan in the lead-up to the election. Pundits expect the Chinese military to further escalate through Lai’s May inauguration … and beyond.

For Taiwan, independence means resistance. But resistance requires military preparation. And that depends in large part on the United States.

The United States, unfortunately, has become an unreliable ally. Forty-four million Ukrainians appreciate this better than most, but Ukraine’s recent woes weigh on Taiwan, too. When pro-Russia Republicans in the US Congress decided to withhold aid to Ukraine, they may not have appreciated that recalcitrance also hurts Taiwan.

After all, both Ukraine and Taiwan depend on the same American-made munitions. And expanded production of those munitions hinges more on aid to Ukraine than on aid to Taiwan.

When Russia widened its war on Ukraine in February 2022, the US government – then under unified control of President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party – swiftly began enacting into law aid packages eventually totaling $75 billion.

But that aid ran out in recent weeks. And now that the opposition Republican Party narrowly controls the US House of Representatives, it has blocked further aid. Billions of dollars that US manufacturers were counting on to pay for new production facilities – for missiles, rockets and shells – are in limbo.

One of the starkest lessons of Russia’s war on Ukraine has been just how much ammunition a grinding mechanized war requires. In nearly two years of hard fighting, Ukrainian forces have fired: several million 155-millimeter artillery shells; tens of thousands of missiles including anti-tank Javelins and anti-aircraft Stingers; thousands of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System rounds; and hundreds of missiles for Patriot air-defense batteries.

Supplying all of those munitions first required the United States to dip into its own arsenal – and then to pay private companies to ramp up production in order to replenish American stocks and continue the flow of munitions to Ukraine. In that way, much of the $75 billion the United States has “given” to Ukraine actually has gone to American firms and, by extension, American workers.

Taiwan benefits, too. The island nation uses many of the same US-made weapons as Ukraine: 155-millimeter artillery, Javelins, Stingers, GMLRS and Patriots. And if Ukraine’s vast appetite for ammunition is any indication, Taiwan will need millions of shells and thousands of rockets and missiles to have any chance of holding off a Chinese invasion.

It’s obvious now that, prior to 2022, the United States was not ready to build all those munitions on short notice. In that regard, Ukraine has done Taiwan a favor – and compelled the United States to invest in its own industrial base.

That investment is incomplete. The US Army estimated it could expand production of 155-millimeter shells from 28,000 a month in 2022 to 60,000 a month in 2024 to 100,000 a month by the end of 2025.

But according to the Army, the 100,000-round goal “is largely contingent on the approval of Pres. Joe Biden’s request to Congress for fiscal year 2024 emergency supplemental funding, which has $3.1 billion for 155-millimeter artillery production and facility modernization.”

That supplemental funding has been on hold ever since Republicans in the US House decided to link fresh aid to Ukraine to unprecedented changes to US immigration and asylum laws. House speaker Mike Johnson, a Christian fundamentalist from Louisiana who backed former president Donald Trump’s failed effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, has gone as far as saying he wants the border “closed.”

A trio of US Senators – a Democrat, a Republican and an independent – have been negotiating new restrictions on immigration that have the backing of Biden, key Democratic lawmakers and Senate Republicans. But it’s unclear whether Johnson will bring the proposed reforms to a vote in the House once the negotiators finalize the reforms, likely this month.

That’s because it’s not clear that Johnson values Ukraine’s independence and America’s standing as an ally more than he values immigration as a wedge political issue. And he and his anti-democratic cohorts in the House might not appreciate that withholding aid from Ukraine not only endangers Ukraine, it endangers Taiwan, too.

The Taiwanese have voted to continue standing up to China. But they might not be able to stand for very long if they can’t get American weapons fast and in sufficient quantity. And the surest way for the United States to arm Taiwan is to arm Ukraine, too.

Who’s going to explain this to Republicans?

