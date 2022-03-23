Taiwan weighs extending compulsory military service beyond 4 months

Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng speaks at a rank conferral ceremony for military officials, in Taipei
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan is considering extending compulsory military service beyond the current four months, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday, as the war in Ukraine renewed a discussion about how best to respond to China's military threats.

Taiwan has been gradually shifting from a conscript military to a volunteer-dominated professional force, but China's growing pressure against the island it claims as its own, as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have prompted debate about how to boost civil defence.

Answering lawmakers' questions in parliament, Chiu said that proposals to extend military service were still under consideration, and that there would "definitely" be a plan put forward this year.

"We must consider the enemy situation and our defensive operations in terms of military strength," he said.

Any changes would not come into effect until a year after they are proposed, Chiu added.

Previously, governments under the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and the main opposition Kuomintang had cut compulsory service from more than two years to the current four months, moves made to please younger voters as tensions eased between Taipei and Beijing.

Taiwan's military is dwarfed by that of China's, but strategists hope superior training could help give them the edge in a conflict. The government is also working on a programme to reform reservist training.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is overseeing a broad modernisation programme, championing the idea of "asymmetric warfare", to make the island's forces more mobile and agile.

Lee Shih-chiang, head of the ministry's strategic planning department, speaking at the same session as Chiu, said he expected the first batch of U.S.-made MQ-9 Reaper drones, which can be armed with missiles and operate at long ranges, will enter service with Taiwan by 2025.

China has stepped up its military activities near the island in recent years, seeking to pressure Taipei to accept Beijing's sovereignty claims.

China does not recognise Taiwan's democratically elected government or any claims of Taiwanese sovereignty, and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under Chinese control.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

    STORY: This is Tetyana Chornovol. A former nationalist member of parliament, who is now fighting in frontline trenches.Working as an anti-tank guided missile operator, just north of Kyiv.Here, she describes her most recent hit."I switched it on and saw tanks on the screen. They just entered within the range of my missile. I took aim and destroyed the first tank. Interestingly, the rocket was flying for quite some time. Perhaps the tanks registered the rocket's launch and managed to turn back but I shot it right at the fuel tanks and the ammunition load has detonated. The tank literally flew off the road and now it is somewhere in the road ditch in the forest. After that we came under fire, not for long, all during this time Russian military vehicles were turning back and escaping. So one destroyed tank was enough to stop the attack, for the column to turn back and run away.”A high profile anti-corruption campaigner, Tetyana, who is also a former journalist, was one of the leaders in the Euromaidan protests.She turned to politics in 2014 and was elected a member of the nationalist and conservative People’s Front party.But now she’s part of a unit tasked with engaging and destroying Russian tanks and armoured vehicles to stop its approach on the Ukrainian capital. Tetyana is a war widow herself. Her husband, Mykola Berezovyi, served as a volunteer fighter in the right wing paramilitary Azov Battalion.He was killed during fighting in eastern Ukraine in 2014.