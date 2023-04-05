Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy visit draws Chinese threats

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is in California Wednesday to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in a rare visit on U.S. soil despite threats of retaliation by China.

Tsai will meet with McCarthy at the Ronald Regan Presidential Library, marking the most sensitive stop on her transit through the U.S. and Central America amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing.

McCarthy, Tsai meeting draws Chinese threats

China threatened “resolute countermeasures” last week and again Monday over Tsai and McCarthy’s meeting, condemning the Taiwanese leader’s stops in the U.S. on her 10-day trip, and demanded that no U.S. officials meet with her.

Beijing “will closely follow the developments and resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said during a daily news briefing Tuesday.

China has repeatedly laid claim to Taiwan despite Taiwan maintaining its own democratic system of government since the two split after a 1949 civil war.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs pushed back on China’s claims to the island, calling its recent criticism increasingly “absurd.”

“Taiwan, the Republic of China, is a sovereign country, and has the right to make its own determination in developing relations with other countries in the world,” it said in a statement. “It does not accept interference or suppression by any country for any reason, and will not limit itself because of intimidation or interference.”

The longstanding “one China” policy maintained by the U.S. acknowledges Beijing’s claim of Taiwan as their territory but doesn’t endorse the claim. The U.S. remains an important military and other defense assistance provider for Taiwan.

No reason to 'overreact' over McCarthy-Tsai meeting

In response to Beijing’s reaction over Tsai’s visit, Biden administration officials have emphasized that Tsai's transits through the U.S. are not unusual, noting that Tsai and her predecessors have made similar stops in the past.

“This is not uncommon. It’s not official. And there’s no reason for them to react in any sort of aggressive manner because of it,” National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told reporters Wednesday when asked about Tsai’s visit with McCarthy.

Tsai’s “not meeting with any administration officials, nothing’s changed about our policies with respect to Taiwan. And again, no reason for them to overreact,” Kirby added.

Tsai’s visit with McCarthy marks the first known visit between a House speaker and a Taiwan leader on American territory since the U.S. broke off formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1979.

The high-profile meeting signals American support of the island, especially as McCarthy has maintained a hard stance against China.

What do we know about the meeting?

Details of the private meeting between the two leaders have remained under wraps. However, the meeting is expected to include additional Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

The Taiwanese president also drew Beijing’s attention during her other U.S. stop during her 10-day diplomatic trip, where she met with three U.S. senators – Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz – in New York.

