Taiwanese voters oust mayor who sought presidency

1 / 2

Taiwan Politics Recall Vote

Mayor Han Kuo-yu speaks to the media in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Saturday, June 6, 2020. Residents of the Taiwanese port city of Kaohsiung voted Saturday to oust their mayor, whose failed bid for the presidency on behalf of the China-friendly Nationalist Party earlier this year brought widespread disapproval among residents. (Kyodo News via AP)

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Voters in the Taiwanese port city of Kaohsiung on Saturday ousted their mayor, whose failed bid for the presidency on behalf of the China-friendly Nationalist Party earlier this year brought widespread disapproval among residents.

The number of votes to recall Han Kuo-yu far exceeded the 574,996 needed to remove him. Han accepted the result in a statement to supporters and media after the threshold was passed.

But he blamed the media in part for the result, saying he had been subjected to “constant smears, rumors and attacks." He has one week to leave office, unless he decides to appeal.

The success of the recall vote — Taiwan's first — was hailed by commentators as the latest sign of politicians being held accountable in the island's robust democracy. It is also a further blow to the Nationalists, who moved their government to the island after Mao Zedong's Communists swept to power in mainland China in 1949.

The party's continued association with China's demand for eventual unification between the sides has continuously hurt it at the polls, but a failure to generate popular candidates has also resulted in recent major defeats.

The measure to remove Han needed the support of 25% of the city’s more than 2 million eligible voters. Just over 22,000 voted to oppose his recall.

Han won a surprise victory in 2018 in what had long been a stronghold of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, which rejects China’s demand that it recognize Taiwan as a part of China.

His decision to take a leave of absence to seek the presidency just months after taking office drew heavy criticism and a petition campaign was launched to seek his recall.

Han was blasted for his contacts with China’s ruling Communist Party and lost in January's presidential election to DPP incumbent Tsai Ing-wen by a whopping 57% to 38%, with a third-party candidate taking the remaining percentage.

Strong Taiwanese disapproval of the heavy crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory of Hong Kong and questions about how Han had acquired expensive properties on his modest civil servant’s salary also helped Tsai to the landslide win.

China has shunned Tsai since shortly after her 2016 inauguration, shutting the already diplomatically isolated island out of international forums and stepping up its threat to conquer the island by military force. She has, however, received strong support from the Trump administration amid sharply deteriorating relations between Beijing and Washington.

  • 'Boogaloo' arrests in Nevada portray extremists using protests to incite civil war 
    Yahoo News

    'Boogaloo' arrests in Nevada portray extremists using protests to incite civil war 

    Two men charged with conspiring to incite violence and civil unrest at protests over the killing of George Floyd previously sought to do the same thing at protests against coronavirus lockdowns, in both instances seeking to promote their extremist agenda, federal prosecutors say. Federal agents arrested the men, Stephen Parshall and Andrew Lynam, along with a third man, William Loomis, before they allegedly planned to disrupt a Black Lives Matter protest in Las Vegas. According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Nevada, all three, who are white and have U.S. military experience, “self-identified as part of the 'boogaloo' movement,” a disparate yet growing collection of extremists, including far-right militias, radical gun rights activists, white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

  • Trump says the economy will cure the 'very sad problem' of police killing blacks
    Yahoo News

    Trump says the economy will cure the 'very sad problem' of police killing blacks

    Over the past two days, President Trump has twice been asked how he plans to address the systemic racism in U.S. police departments spotlighted by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and both times he has made clear that he believes the solution is a healthy economy. In a Thursday radio interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, Trump was asked about his reaction to the fact that just 36 percent of African-Americans say they trust local police, compared with 70 percent of whites. “Well, I think it's a very sad problem,” Trump replied.

  • 'They pepper-sprayed him to death': Mom of dead prisoner speaks out
    NBC News

    'They pepper-sprayed him to death': Mom of dead prisoner speaks out

    The Justice Department inspector general has launched an investigation into the death of a federal inmate who lost consciousness after corrections officers pepper-sprayed him at a New York detention center. Jamel Floyd, 35, died Wednesday after a fracas at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, the federal Bureau of Prisons said. Floyd “became increasingly disruptive and potentially harmful to himself and others," the bureau said, prompting officers to deploy pepper spray to subdue him.

  • Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as COVID-19 kills 'a Brazilian per minute'
    Reuters

    Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as COVID-19 kills 'a Brazilian per minute'

    President Jair Bolsonaro threatened on Friday to pull Brazil out of the World Health Organization after the U.N. agency warned Latin American governments about the risk of lifting lockdowns before slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus throughout the region. A new Brazilian record for daily COVID-19 fatalities pushed the county's death toll past that of Italy late on Thursday, but Bolsonaro continues to argue for quickly lifting state isolation orders, arguing that the economic costs outweigh public health risks. Latin America's most populous nations, Brazil and Mexico, are seeing the highest rates of new infections, though the pandemic is also gathering pace in countries such as Peru, Colombia, Chile and Bolivia.

  • Venezuela's Guaido reappears after claim he hid in French embassy
    AFP

    Venezuela's Guaido reappears after claim he hid in French embassy

    Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido reappeared in the street in videos distributed Saturday by his team and parliamentary allies, after foreign minister Jorge Arreaza claimed he had taken refuge in the French embassy in Caracas. Guaido, the parliamentary speaker who is recognized as interim president of Venezuela by 50 countries, was referring to the accusation by the United States of "narcoterrorism" against the socialist government of Nicolas Maduro. The videos -- which did not specify the date or location they were filmed -- were released after Arreaza on Thursday said Guaido was hiding in the French embassy, and demanded he be handed over to "Venezuelan justice."

  • Cops Are Finally Being Disciplined—but Is Anybody Buying It?
    The Daily Beast

    Cops Are Finally Being Disciplined—but Is Anybody Buying It?

    Nearly two weeks into protests against the killing of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis police custody, a slew of different cities across the country have been forced to confront the brutal methods used by their own police officers as videos emerged of harrowing incident after harrowing incident. In New York City, where earlier this week authorities had praised the police department's “restraint” amid protests despite video evidence to the contrary, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced that two officers involved in violent encounters with protesters—including one woman who was violently pushed to the ground and a man who was pepper sprayed after his mask was pulled down—have been suspended without pay.

  • Defense News

    China could lose 95% of ballistic, cruise missiles under strategic arms control pact, says new analysis

    China could stand to lose almost all of its ballistic and cruise missiles if it were to sign a new strategic arms control treaty, according to a new regional security assessment. The analysis, titled “The End of the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty: Implications for Asia,” is one of the chapters of the annual Asia-Pacific regional security assessment published by the International Institute for Strategic Studies think tank. IISS' report was released June 5 and covered regional security topics such as Sino-U.S. relations, North Korea and Japanese policy.

  • 10-foot great white shark kills surfer in Australia
    Associated Press

    10-foot great white shark kills surfer in Australia

    A 60-year-old surfer was attacked and killed by a 3-meter (10-foot) great white shark off the coast of northern New South Wales state on Sunday, officials said. The man received a bite to the back of his thigh and was brought to the shore by other surfers who had fought off the shark, a surf rescue group, Surf Life Saving NSW, said in a statement. “A shark biologist assessed photographs and confirmed a white shark was responsible for the fatal attack,” the state's Department of Primary Industries said.

  • 'Are you serious? I'm working!': Cops arrest essential workers alongside protestors as calls grow to end NYC curfew
    The Independent

    'Are you serious? I'm working!': Cops arrest essential workers alongside protestors as calls grow to end NYC curfew

    Calls have grown in recent days for New York City officials to end a curfew amid protests against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, as reports show police arresting essential workers alongside demonstrators. The 8pm curfew has caused confusion and further disruption in the city, despite Mayor Bill de Blasio designating on-demand food delivery workers essential — as some workers and industries have been labelled throughout the coronavirus pandemic. In one incident captured on camera Thursday night, New York City police officers appeared to detain a food delivery worker shortly after 8pm.

  • Tropical Storm Cristobal aims at Gulf Coast
    Yahoo News Video

    Tropical Storm Cristobal aims at Gulf Coast

    Tropical Storm Cristobal in the southern Gulf of Mexico is beginning on a path expected to take it to the Gulf Coast along with the heavy rains that have caused flooding and mudslides in Mexico and Central America.

  • Trump praises success against coronavirus in states that are seeing cases spike
    Yahoo News

    Trump praises success against coronavirus in states that are seeing cases spike

    In a White House Rose Garden press conference meant to highlight the gain of 2.5 million jobs in May after two months of devastating job losses, President Trump lamented that “many of our states are closed or almost closed” because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 110,000 Americans. “I hope that the lockdown governors — I don't know why they continue to lock down,” Trump said, presumably referring to states like New York and New Jersey that have taken a more cautious approach to lifting restrictions on large social gatherings and some forms of commercial activity.

  • Minneapolis businesswoman stands with protesters, even after her store burned down
    NBC News

    Minneapolis businesswoman stands with protesters, even after her store burned down

    After Moore's clothing store and small recording studio were destroyed on May 30, she's been trying to pick up the pieces while also supporting the fight for justice and equality, visiting the site of the memorial where Floyd's life ended with thousands of other peaceful demonstrators. Traci Kerney, Moore's cousin and business partner, echoed the sentiment. When I arrived to the scene and to see what was taking place, initially you feel the hurt behind what you're witnessing,” Kerney said of the night when their store burned down.

  • Reuters

    Ten shot dead in attack on Mexican drug rehab center

    Ten men were killed on Saturday when gunmen opened fire on a drugs rehabilitation center in the Mexican city of Irapuato, the government of Guanajuato state said. Guanajuato, a region in central Mexico, has become one of the principal flashpoints of surging gang violence which President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has promised to quell. The state government said in a late Saturday statement that according to preliminary findings, three unidentified assailants shot up the rehab center in Irapuato, an industrial hub south of the state capital, also named Guanajuato.

  • The 20 Best Podcasts About All Things Tech
    Popular Mechanics

    The 20 Best Podcasts About All Things Tech

    From the sounds behind the Star Wars franchise, to the history of the worst video game ever invented, these tech podcasts are must-listens for the 21st century. From Popular Mechanics

  • 'Kettling' of Peaceful Protesters Shows Aggressive Shift by New York Police
    The New York Times

    'Kettling' of Peaceful Protesters Shows Aggressive Shift by New York Police

    It was about 8:45 p.m. in Brooklyn on Wednesday, 45 minutes past the city's curfew, when a peaceful protest march encountered a line of riot police, near Cadman Plaza. Hundreds of demonstrators stood there for 10 minutes, chanting, arms raised, until their leaders decided to turn the group around and leave the area. What they had not seen was that riot police had flooded the plaza behind them, engaging in a law enforcement tactic called kettling, which involves encircling protesters so that they have no way to exit from a park, city block or other public space, and then charging them and making arrests.

  • 65% of Americans Believe Racial Profiling is Commonly Used: Study
    The National Interest

    65% of Americans Believe Racial Profiling is Commonly Used: Study

    While only 16% of Americans favor cutting funding for police departments, the Cato Criminal Justice National Survey found that Americans across racial and political backgrounds support a variety of policy changes that reformers say would help mend fences between police and the communities they serve. It's true that Americans of different racial backgrounds have vastly different perceptions of police. Strong majorities of African Americans believe police are too quick to resort to deadly force (73%) and aren't held accountable for misconduct if it happens (64%).

  • Corrupt Cop Linked to Trump Tower Lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya Exposes Russian Ops
    The Daily Beast

    Corrupt Cop Linked to Trump Tower Lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya Exposes Russian Ops

    LONDON—A corrupt former police officer who was caught working with Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya has revealed in a Swiss court how Russia's complex foreign influence campaign targets justice systems in Western countries. The former consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor's Office was sacked and convicted after his entanglement with Veselnitskaya and the Russian prosecutor general's office was exposed. On the visit to the spectacular Kamchatka Peninsula and Lake Baikal, the official, who is identified only as Victor K., reportedly admitted that he spent a week fishing, enjoying the rugged countryside, and hunting for bear, including from a helicopter, with officials from the Russian prosecutor general's office.

  • Taiwanese voters oust mayor who sought presidency
    Associated Press

    Taiwanese voters oust mayor who sought presidency

    Voters in the Taiwanese port city of Kaohsiung on Saturday ousted their mayor, whose failed bid for the presidency on behalf of the China-friendly Nationalist Party earlier this year brought widespread disapproval among residents. The number of votes to recall Han Kuo-yu far exceeded the 574,996 needed to remove him. Han accepted the result in a statement to supporters and media after the threshold was passed.

  • UN nuclear watchdog has 'serious concern' at Iran denying inspections
    AFP

    UN nuclear watchdog has 'serious concern' at Iran denying inspections

    Iran has now accumulated enriched uranium at nearly eight times the limit of a 2015 deal and has for months blocked inspections at sites where historic nuclear activity may have occurred, the UN watchdog said Friday. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) noted "with serious concern that, for over four months, Iran has denied access to the Agency... to two locations," according to an IAEA report seen by AFP. The report said the IAEA has questions as to the possible "use or storage of nuclear material" at the two sites and that one of them "may have been used for the processing and conversion of uranium ore including fluorination in 2003".

  • Biden Says ’10 to 15 Percent’ of Americans ‘Not Very Good People’ While Slamming Trump’s Divisiveness
    National Review

    Biden Says ’10 to 15 Percent’ of Americans ‘Not Very Good People’ While Slamming Trump’s Divisiveness

    Former vice president Joe Biden estimated Thursday that about “10 to 15 percent of the people out there” are “just not very good people” and accused President Trump of dividing the nation, adding that as president he would bring Americans together. “The words a president says matter, so when a president stands up and divides people all the time, you're going to get the worst of us to come out,” Biden said during a Young Americans discussion with a group of black supporters that was moderated by actor Don Cheadle. The former vice president's remarks evoked memories of Hillary Clinton's claim during the 2016 campaign season that half of Trump supporters could be put in a “basket of deplorables,” a comment that provoked outrage from Trump, his supporters, and other Republicans.

  • Denver police fire pepper balls at man yelling that his pregnant fiancée is in car
    NBC News

    Denver police fire pepper balls at man yelling that his pregnant fiancée is in car

    The Denver Police Department is investigating an incident from last week that was caught on video and has gone viral showing officers spraying pepper balls at a man who is screaming that he has a pregnant woman in his car. Videos of the incident, which happened early Saturday morning, shared on Twitter and YouTube shows the man getting out of his stopped car to yell at officers: "You shot up a car with a pregnant woman in it, with f--king tear gas." The man is outside of the car on the driver's side, and the passenger's side, where a woman is sitting, is closest to the officers.

  • Panama reinstates some curbs on people movement to fight coronavirus
    Reuters

    Panama reinstates some curbs on people movement to fight coronavirus

    Panama's government on Saturday said it would reimpose curbs on the movement of people in two provinces with the highest incidence of coronavirus following the latest increases in new infections in the Central American country. From Monday, Panama will re-apply restrictions to stem the transit of people in the provinces of Panama, which includes the capital city, and Panama Oeste, the government said. Nadja Porcell, director general of health, said in a televised address that the country was tightening its containment measures because the public was failing to uphold sanitary guidelines amid a recent surge in internal travel.

  • COVID-19 Is a Symptom of a Bigger Problem: Our Planet’s Ailing Health
    Time

    COVID-19 Is a Symptom of a Bigger Problem: Our Planet’s Ailing Health

    Hundreds of thousands have died, healthcare systems are buckling, and the future is uncertain for millions of people whose livelihoods are collapsing. Humanity's dysfunctional relationship with nature has caused this wider disease. COVID-19 is a zoonotic virus—meaning it spilled over from wild animals to humans—and evolved into a pandemic due to the now well-established risk cocktail of the 21st century: ecosystem destruction, species loss, global warming, colliding with risky human behavior like illegal wildlife trade.

  • Fact check: Huntington Beach photos comparing coronavirus protest, BLM protest are real
    USA TODAY

    Fact check: Huntington Beach photos comparing coronavirus protest, BLM protest are real

    The claim: A Black Lives Matter protest at Huntington Beach had heavy police presence with smaller crowds while a coronavirus protest in the same area had a larger crowd with light police presence A recent Facebook post compares two photos allegedly from recent protests in Huntington Beach, California. The first photo that claims to come from a beach closure protest appears to have larger crowds with no police, while a Black Lives Matter protest in the same area is shown to have a smaller crowd with police blocking off a main intersection. The bottom of the photo is captioned, “1.

  • Two Buffalo policemen charged for shoving 75-year-old protester
    BBC

    Two Buffalo policemen charged for shoving 75-year-old protester

    The two officers were enforcing a curfew in the city as a result of protests since the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis last month. Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe, members of the Emergency Response Team, were suspended without pay after footage of the incident outside the City Hall went viral. Fifty-seven of their colleagues - the entire unit - later resigned from the team in response to the officers' suspension.