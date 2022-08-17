Taiwan's air force flexes muscles in face of Chinese war games

A F-16V lands at the air base in Hualien
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aleksander Solum and Ann Wang
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

By Aleksander Solum and Ann Wang

HUALIEN, Taiwan (Reuters) - Taiwanese F-16 fighters roared into the night sky on Wednesday in a show of force in front of the media, demonstrating the military's determination to defend the democratically governed island in the face of days of Chinese war games.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out military exercises around the island after a visit earlier this month by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was followed by five U.S. lawmakers on Sunday and Monday.

Pelosi's visit infuriated China, which responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over Taipei for the first time, and sending warships and fighter jets close to Taiwan, though the scale of the activities has now greatly reduced.

On a government-organised trip to the key Hualien air base on Taiwan's mountainous east coast, the first to a military facility since the Chinese exercises began, reporters watched ground crew demonstrate how they rapidly upload weapons onto F-16s, including Boeing Co's Harpoon anti-ship missiles.

Defence ministry spokesperson Sun Li-fang told reporters at the base that while they condemned China's actions, this was a good chance for Taiwan's forces to hone their skills.

"We will seize this opportunity to test all the training we normally do, and through this improve our current methods and raise our combat effectiveness," he said.

"The Republic of China's forces are confident, capable, and determined to defend the safety of the Republic of China," Sun added, using Taiwan's formal name.

While Taiwanese fighters, including Hualien's F-16s, have been repeatedly scrambling since early this month, the ministry has stressed Taiwan's "calm" response and there have been no clashes.

"I won't say there's a lot of change but our frequency to scramble is higher and the tension is higher," said F-16 pilot Django Lin.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has said they are not seeking to provoke or escalate tensions.

The Hualien base, which has hangers cut out of the side of a mountain, has two pilots on duty at any one time sitting in their flight suits and able to be in the air within six minutes.

The fighters on display were the Lockheed Martin Corp F-16V, Taiwan's most up-to-date combat jet.

Taiwan has been converting 141 F-16A/B jets into the F-16V type, and has additionally ordered 66 new F-16Vs, which have new avionics, weapons and radar systems to better face down the Chinese air force, including its J-20 stealth fighters.

The F-16Vs can also carry Raytheon Technologies Corp's advanced AIM-9X Sidewinder air-to-air missiles.

Taiwan's government says that as the People's Republic of China has never ruled the island, it has no right to claim it or decide its future, which can only be set by Taiwan's people.

(Reporting by Aleksander Solum and Ann Wang; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan accuses China of exaggeration with islands footage

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan accused China of exaggeration on Tuesday after the Chinese military published footage of the strategically located Penghu islands, where there is a major Taiwanese air base, saying it was not true Chinese forces had come near the islands. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has carried out military exercises around the island this month after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was followed by five U.S. lawmakers on Sunday and Monday. The Chinese military unit responsible for the area adjacent to Taiwan, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command, released on Monday video of the Penghu islands, apparently taken by a Chinese air force aircraft.

  • China sanctions seven Taiwanese 'independence diehard' officials

    BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China on Tuesday imposed sanctions including an entry ban on seven Taiwanese officials and lawmakers it accused of being "independence diehards", drawing condemnation from the democratically governed island. The sanctions come after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan this month, a trip that China said had sent a wrong signal to what it views as pro-independence forces. China considers Taiwan its own territory and not a separate country.

  • Taiwan's president meets U.S. lawmakers

    STORY: Taiwan continues to express to the international community that the island is committed to maintaining the stable status quo in the Taiwan Strait, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday (August 15).The Chinese military unit responsible for the area adjacent to Taiwan, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command, said it had organized multi-service joint combat readiness patrols and combat drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan on the same day.China's recent military exercises around Taiwan have seriously interfered with the region's stability and peace, Tsai added during her meeting with the U.S. lawmakers.

  • US Congress Forces Joe Biden Toward Risky Faceoff With China Over Taiwan

    (Bloomberg) -- US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip was only the most high-profile in a series of moves by Congress that are forcing President Joe Biden to test Beijing’s red lines -- whether he wants to or not. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsWells Far

  • Taiwan, China hold opposing military drills amid tensions

    Taiwan is staging military exercises to show its ability to resist Chinese pressure to accept Beijing’s political control over the self-governing island, following new rounds of threatening drills from China. The exercises Wednesday off the southeastern county of Hualien follow days of Chinese missile firings and incursions into Taiwan’s sea and airspace by ships and planes from the People’s Liberation Army, the military wing of China’s ruling Communist Party. “We strongly condemn Communist China’s continuous military provocations around Taiwan’s sea and air that undermine regional peace," Taiwan Defense Ministry spokesperson Sun Li-fang told reporters at Hualien Air Force Base.

  • Man who broke into home killed in shootout with brother-in-law, Lexington police say

    The Colorado man brought a rifle that he used during the home invasion along with extra ammo, a ballistic vest, and more, Lexington police said.

  • Former Australia PM says secret powers were needed in crisis

    Scott Morrison said Wednesday that giving himself extra powers when he was Australia’s prime minister was necessary during the coronavirus crisis, as criticism rose the moves were deceptive and undemocratic. Current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is seeking an opinion from the solicitor-general on the legality of some of Morrison’s moves. The expectation early in the COVID-19 crisis was that as prime minister, he was responsible for everything — “every drop of rain, every strain of the virus, everything that occurred over that period of time,” Morrison said.

  • Air Force tests ICBM after delay over tensions with China

    The Air Force on Tuesday said it had successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) nearly two weeks after postponing the launch amid increased tensions with China over Taiwan. The unarmed Minuteman III, which is capable of holding a nuclear payload, was launched at 12:49 a.m. Pacific Time from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., with its reentry vehicle landing roughly 4,200…

  • Billions Could Die From Starvation Globally in a Nuclear War Between the U.S. and Russia

    New study says that if two major sides take part in even the smallest nuclear exchange, it will be bad news for the climate and crops.

  • Full Circle Florida | August 14, 2022 Part 1

    ABC Action News Anchor Paul LaGrone sits down with Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren about his recent suspension by Governor Ron DeSantis.

  • Shootout with police at Memphis hotel leads to man arrested, officials say

    When police arrived, the suspect fired shots at responding officers and barricaded himself inside a hotel room at the location.

  • Woman, 26, stabbed in broad daylight in front of shoppers

    The 26-year-old was attacked outside the Great Western Arcade in Birmingham city centre, police said.

  • South Korean leader: Seoul won't seek own nuclear deterrent

    South Korea’s president said Wednesday his government has no plans to pursue its own nuclear deterrent and called instead for more diplomacy in the face of growing North Korean nuclear weapons capabilities, even as the North test-fired two suspected cruise missiles. The launches were detected from North Korea’s western coast hours before South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol used a news conference to urge Pyongyang to return to diplomacy aimed at exchanging denuclearization steps for economic benefits.

  • EXPLAINER: Why US lawmakers' Taiwan trips keep riling China

    Taiwan is high on the summer travel list for U.S. members of Congress on their August recess this year

  • Russians Who Fled Putin Seek Shelter and Redemption in Georgia

    While some Georgians are skeptical of an enclave of Russians taking root in their country—where swaths of its territory remain under Russian occupation—the government has welcomed the émigrés with open arms, hoping to benefit from Russia’s brain drain.

  • China: Millions hit by power cuts amid heatwave

    Factories are shut in the south-western Sichuan province and residents of a big city face blackouts.

  • Iran delivers deadline response to draft nuclear deal

    Tehran still has concerns about economic guarantees and sanctions relief. But, according to a Western official, the safeguards investigation may be moving toward resolution.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis announces 3 initiatives for Florida teachers

    Gov. Ron DeSantis announces three initiatives Tuesday aimed at teachers.

  • Oil Swings With Recession Fears, Iran Talks Dominating Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared early losses on Wednesday after China signaled it would take steps to boost a flagging economy, and as traders awaited further news about the potential resumption of the Iran nuclear deal.Most Read from BloombergIn Defeat, Cheney Vows to Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Block TrumpAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate Bill‘Next Generation’ Mod

  • Biden signs inflation act, hands pen to Manchin

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a $430 billion bill that is seen as the biggest climate package in U.S. history, designed to cut domestic greenhouse gas emissions as well as lower prescription drug prices and high inflation. At a White House event, Biden was joined by Democratic leaders including Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, whose support was crucial to passage of the Inflation Reduction Act along party lines, after he blockaded much larger measures pushed by the White House. "Joe, we never had a doubt," Biden said of Manchin.