Taiwan's new COVID-19 cases slow, but curbs to stay in coming weeks

FILE PHOTO: The spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tucheng district of New Taipei City
·2 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's new COVID-19 infections have decreased and the outbreak can be controlled, the health minister said on Monday, as he urged the public to follow restrictions, which will stay in place in the coming weeks.

The island reported 347 domestic COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 73 cases added to the totals for recent days, as it continues to readjust its infection numbers amid delays in reporting positive tests.

That marked the second consecutive day in which new cases were below 400, after a rare uptick in domestic cases concentrated in Taipei and its nearby cities.

The increase, which peaked this month, prompted the government to tighten curbs, including banning in-restaurant dining and gatherings.

"The pandemic is heading towards a stage where it can be controlled," Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told a daily news briefing, saying new cases continued to decline.

Chen said "aggressive measures" would remain in place for the one to two weeks, including fines for people not wearing face masks outside and a halt to wedding banquets and wakes.

He said more stations for rapid COVID-19 tests would be set up in Taiwan's outlying islands, where medical resources are relatively limited.

Taiwan's parliament approved on Monday an extra T$420 billion ($15.20 billion) in stimulus spending to help the economy deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The island is ramping up its vaccination campaign but has so far given shots to fewer than 2% of its more than 23 million people, though millions of additional doses are on their way.

The government said on Sunday it had signed deals with two local companies to provide up to 20 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccines.

But the administration is facing pressure to speed up purchases, and has said local governments, companies and religious groups can buy them, though need to go through the central government for authorisation.

Taiwan's Cabinet said on Monday that Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua would act as coordinator for requests from companies.

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn, said on Saturday his charity plans to apply to import five million doses of BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine into Taiwan.

BioNTech declined to comment.

Taiwan has accused China, which claims the island as its own territory, of blocking a deal earlier this year for BioNTech shots, which Beijing denies.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds married in secret wedding ceremony at Westminster Cathedral

    Boris Johnson married his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, in a private ceremony on Saturday, becoming the first Prime Minister to marry in office for nearly 200 years. Mr Johnson, 56, and Ms Symonds, 33, married at Westminster Cathedral, in central London, where their son, Wilfred, was baptised last year. The ceremony came days after the couple were reported to have sent "save the dates" to family and friends for a celebration of their marriage on July 30, 2022. Downing Street declined to comment on the ceremony, with some senior members of Mr Johnson's staff unaware of the wedding until after it had taken place. A member of staff at the Catholic cathedral, which is around a mile from Downing Street, said they had only discovered the identity of the couple a day before the wedding.

  • 100 years after Tulsa Massacre, fight remains for insurance companies to pay up

    Exclusive: President Biden is journeying to Tulsa, where Black families were denied financial restitution from insurance companies after the 1921 massacre. A century later, the issue is still not settled on the massacre of the wealthy Black Greenwood district in Tulsa, Oklahoma. One hundred years ago, Black families in Tulsa were denied financial restitution from insurance companies after the massacre that occurred between May 31 and June 1, 1921.

  • 2 killed, 20 or more injured in Florida banquet hall shooting

    The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert. Three people got out of an SUV and opened fire into a crowd outside with assault rifles and handguns, police said.

  • Doc Rivers provides an update on Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers provides an update on young guard Matisse Thybulle.

  • Dollar near 2-month high vs yen, Chinese yuan scales 3-year high

    The dollar held near a two-month high against the yen on Monday after a key measure of U.S. inflation showed stronger price gains than expected, keeping alive expectations of an eventual tapering in the Federal Reserve's asset buying. The Chinese yuan, which has been supported by a strong economic recovery, extended a recent rally to three-year highs even as Chinese authorities appeared to try to curb its rise. The U.S. inflation data released on Friday also briefly drove the greenback higher against other currencies that day, though the currency ran out of steam ahead of a long weekend in New York and London.

  • NVIDIA Expects Its New Cryptocurrency GPU to Make $400 Million in Fiscal Q2

    Yes, $400 million is a big number, but crypto still represents a small piece of NVIDIA's total operation.

  • Texas' fix after blackout doesn't dwell on climate change

    Texas' biggest fix to February's deadly winter blackout that left more than 4 million people without power puts new attention on projections by the state's climatologist but does not dwell on climate change after a deep freeze buckled the state's unprepared electric grid. A far-reaching bill sent Sunday night to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott would require some power generators to winterize against extreme cold following one of the most massive blackouts in U.S. history. Experts praised some reforms as significant but say concessions to Texas' powerful oil and gas industry still leaves the grid vulnerable.

  • Beijing's Hong Kong office slams intimidation of judge in tycoon Jimmy Lai's case

    Beijing's office that oversees matters in Hong Kong has warned of threats made to a judge who sentenced media tycoon Jimmy Lai and other democracy activists for their roles in an unauthorised assembly on Oct. 1, 2019. A representative for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO) said the presiding judge had received threatening phone calls, which the office said would not be tolerated. "This is a serious threat to the personal safety of judges, a flagrant challenge to the judicial system in Hong Kong and a gross violation of the rule of law and order in Hong Kong," Xinhua quoted a statement by HKMAO as saying late on Sunday.

  • INDY 500 NOTEBOOK: Loose wheel ends Rahal's race

    One minute, Graham Rahal was a serious Indianapolis 500 contender. Rahal entered the pits with the lead as Lap 119 approached but when he returned to the oval, a loose left rear tire fell off. The pit-row miscue sent the No. 15 Honda spinning hard into the second turn wall as the tire bounced into the front of Conor Daly's oncoming car.

  • Apple issued a serious warning to all iPhone users – read it right here

    Apple earlier this week released iOS 14.6, a seemingly minor update without all of the bells and whistles that accompanied the iOS 14.5 release in late April. Still, the latest iOS update has numerous security fixes, which is to say that you’d be well advised to update your iPhone immediately, even if your device is …

  • EXCLUSIVE: Witness says attacker 'had a deathtrap' on SFPD officer

    "Some people are not safe for society:" The man who attacked her allegedly said the day before he "specializes in killing Asian people." His criminal record shows he has assaulted officers before, in other parts of California. This attack happened in Chinatown.

  • Asian markets fall after disappointing economic data from Japan, China

    Major Asian stock markets fell Monday after Japan reported weaker-than-expect growth in factory output and Chinese manufacturing growth was flat.

  • China easing birth limits further to cope with aging society

    China’s ruling Communist Party will ease birth limits to allow all couples to have three children instead of two in response to the population's rising age, a state news agency said Monday. The announcement follows census data that showed China's working-age population shrank over the past decade while the number of people older than 65 rose, adding to strain on the economy and society. The ruling party has enforce birth limits since 1980 to restrain population growth but worries the number of working-age people is falling too fast.

  • The fun is over. Will Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks win another game in the series?

    The Clippers outscored the Mavs 213-159 since being down 30-11 in the first quarter of Game 3.

  • Tarzan actor Joe Lara, diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara among seven presumed dead in Tennessee plane crash

    All passengers are presumed dead

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn said the US should have a coup like Myanmar, where the military overthrew the democratically elected government

    At a QAnon conference in Dallas, an attendee asked Flynn about the coup in Myanmar, where hundreds of civilians have been killed by the military.

  • A soldier who photographed World War II in Europe describes 6 of his photos that reveal the 'insanity of war'

    After nearly 80 years and more than a half-million photos, Tony Vaccaro still vividly remembers the pictures he broke US Army rules to take.

  • Down Under leaders minimize China spilt, urge virus probe

    The leaders of New Zealand and Australia downplayed their differences over China and urged more investigation into the origins of the coronavirus Monday after their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year. The two leaders also indicated an Australian-born mass murderer would remain imprisoned in New Zealand. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern in the tourist resort of Queenstown.

  • Canada lowers flags after discovery of bodies at school site

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked Sunday that flags at all federal buildings be flown at half-staff to honor more than 200 children whose remains have been found buried at what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. The Peace Tower flag on Parliament Hill in the nation's capital of Ottawa was among those lowered to half-staff. “To honor the 215 children whose lives were taken at the former Kamloops residential school and all Indigenous children who never made it home, the survivors, and their families, I have asked that the Peace Tower and all federal buildings be flown at half-mast,” Trudeau tweeted.

  • South Africa returns to stricter lockdown, virus 'surging'

    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday that his country will return to stricter lockdown measures in the face of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases that indicate the virus is “surging again” in Africa's worst-affected nation. Positive cases in South Africa in the past seven days were 31% higher than the week before, and 66% higher than the week before that, Ramaphosa said in a live TV address. “We do not yet know how severe this wave will be or for how long it will last,” Ramaphosa said.