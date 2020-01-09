How Taiwan's elections remind the world - and Hong Kong - that Chinese culture and democracy can co-exist

Taiwan is an Asian democracy of strategic interest to the US and China - Getty Images Europe

When the islanders on the windswept Taiwanese archipelago of Matsu go to the polls this Saturday, Lii Wen, the enthusiastic young candidate for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, knows he has little chance of winning a seat. But he still considers his electoral race a victory.

Matsu’s 13,000-strong population will make their free choice between the DPP and opposition Kuomintang (KMT) parliamentary and presidential candidates within sight of China, where many have extended family in Fujian province, a few short miles away, who are not afforded the same rights.

“Merely by holding elections in Matsu, it’s a testimony to how Chinese culture and democracy are not incompatible and it’s not what some in the Chinese Communist Party would want people to think,” said Mr Lii.

Elections in Taiwan, an East Asian democracy of 23 million, are a joyful affair. After Chiang Kai-shek, the Chinese Nationalist leader, fled the Communists and retreated to the island with his Kuomintang forces in 1949, he ruled mercilessly, pursuing critics and imposing martial law that was only lifted in 1987.

Elections in Taiwan are colourful events Credit: Ng Han Guan/AP More

Five election cycles since the first direct presidential poll in 1996, Taiwan now presents a dynamic, democratic alternative to China’s authoritarian police state, boasting one of the most free societies in Asia.

In contrast to its overbearing neighbour, which views Taiwan as its own territory to annex – by force if necessary – it enjoys a vibrant press and uncensored internet, has strong ties with the United States, and champions liberal values and human rights, moving recently to legalise same-sex marriage.

“A successful Taiwanese democracy shows that democracy can not only work in a Chinese-speaking country but it can thrive in a Chinese-speaking country. That is very important for 1.4 billion folks on the other side of the [Taiwan] Strait,” said Enoch Wu, another DPP candidate running in the capital, Taipei.

“That tells us that this part of the world can look very different for a lot of folks, not to mention our friends in Hong Kong. If we can imagine a democratic China, that would make life easier for a lot of people.”

Enoch Wu is one of the DPP's most prolific candidates Credit: Betsy Joles/Bloomberg More

Taiwan’s contested status and strategic importance as a close US ally in the Asia-Pacific region mean that its election will be closely, and nervously, observed from Beijing and Washington, as well as in other regional capitals.