Taiwan's de facto ambassador to US meets US House speaker

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the United States met on Tuesday with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, Taiwan's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The United States is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties with the island, which China views as its own territory.

Alexander Yui took up his new post last month, replacing Hsiao Bi-khim, who is now running to be vice president in Taiwan's elections on Saturday.

Taiwan's foreign ministry said Yui thanked the U.S. Congress for its long-term, cross-party support for Taiwan and commitment to strengthening the island's defences.

It said this was the first time the two men had met.

China staged war games around Taiwan in August of 2022 after then-House speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Tom Hogue)