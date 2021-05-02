Taiwan's first batch of COVID-19 aid leaves for India

A woman suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated inside an overcrowded casualty ward at a hospital in New Delhi
·1 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's first batch of aid to India to help it fight a surging increase in COVID-19 infections left for New Delhi on Sunday, consisting of 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said.

Countries around the world have been rushing to help India alleviate the crisis. India recorded more than 400,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time on Saturday as it battles a devastating second wave.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said the aid consignment left on a China Airlines freighter on Sunday morning and would be received by India's Red Cross.

Taiwan will continue to provide aid as needed, it added.

"These oxygen concentrators & cylinders are love from Taiwan. More help for our friends in India is on the way. #IndiaStayStrong!" Foreign Minister Joseph Wu tweeted.

An oxygen concentrator reduces nitrogen from an air supply to produce an oxygen-enriched air supply to a patient.

While India, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, the two have drawn closer in recent years thanks to their shared antipathy of Beijing.

Taiwan sees India as an important like-minded democracy and friend, and there are close cultural and economic links too.

Last year, Taiwan accused Beijing of trying to impose censorship in India after China's embassy in New Delhi advised local journalists to observe the "one-China" principle following advertisements in newspapers that marked Taiwan's national day.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Sam Holmes)

