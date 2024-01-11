Taiwan's main opposition party: Arming is best way to deter Beijing

Hou Yu-ih, presidential candidate of the Taiwanese Kuomintang party, speaks at a press conference. The Kuomintang was in opposition to Taiwan before the election and wants to improve relations with China through dialog. Johannes Neudecker/dpa

The presidential candidate of Taiwan's main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party said on Thursday that, if elected, his future administration will use deterrence as a key tactic to prevent Beijing from launching a military attack on Taiwan.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Taiwan on Saturday.

"When looking at risks about China, the most important thing is that we must continue to strengthen our national defence armaments and improve national defence capabilities in order to let them not dare to start a war easily," Hou Yu-ih, 66, told a pre-election international conference.

"If China launches a war, it will not be able to pay the price," Hou said.

Hou said the biggest challenges facing Taiwan currently are the rising military tension across the Taiwan Strait. In order to reduce the tension, he proposed a "3D strategy," which includes "deterrence, dialogue and de-escalation."

In addition, Hou expressed his willingness to continue buying defence equipment from Taiwan's US ally. Beijing has repeatedly demanded that Washington stop arming Taiwan.

Hou, a former police officer and current mayor of New Taipei City - formerly Taipei County which surrounds Taipei proper and is the island's most populous city - said his future administration would also want to gradually revive people-to-people exchanges with China in fields including religion, tourism, education and culture.

Hou is in a close presidential race with strong rival Lai Ching-te from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), and former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je from the newcomer Taiwan People's Party (TPP), established in 2019.

Hou Yu-ih (L), presidential candidate of the Taiwanese Kuomintang party, and Jaw Shaw-kong, candidate for vice president, speak at a press conference. The Kuomintang was in opposition to Taiwan before the election and wants to improve relations with China through dialog. Johannes Neudecker/dpa