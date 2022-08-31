Taiwan's military warns it will counterattack without exception if Chinese forces enter its waters or airspace as Beijing's ships and planes move nearby

Jake Epstein
·3 min read
Taiwan's Indigenous Defence Fighter jets release flares during the Han Kuang military exercise, which simulates China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) invading the island, on July 28, 2022 in Pingtung, Taiwan.
Taiwan's Indigenous Defence Fighter jets release flares during the Han Kuang military exercise, which simulates China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) invading the island, on July 28, 2022 in Pingtung, Taiwan.Photo by Annabelle Chih/Getty Images

  • Taiwan on Wednesday vowed to counterattack without exception if Chinese ships or planes violated its territory.

  • The remarks come as Chinese warplanes and vessels continue to maneuver near the island.

  • Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone for the first time on Wednesday.

Taiwan warned on Wednesday that it would exercise its right to self-defense and counterattack without exception if Beijing's forces entered the self-ruled island's territorial waters and airspace.

On Wednesday, the Chinese People's Liberation Army dispatched 62 aircraft and seven vessels into areas near Taiwan, the island's defense ministry shared in a statement. The collection of Chinese aircraft included Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, Shaanxi Y-8 EW and ASW transport planes, and the Xi'an JH-7 fighter/bomber.

Taiwan's defense ministry said that it responded to the situation with naval vessels, a combat air patrol, and land-based missile systems, which were used to monitor the nearby Chinese military activity. But during a news conference, military officials said they are willing to take further steps and defend itself if necessary.

"The closer the incursions are to Taiwan, the stronger our countermeasures will be," Maj. Gen. Lin Wen-Huang, who serves as Taiwan's deputy chief of the general staff for operations and planning, told reporters at a press briefing, explaining that naval assets, aviation elements, and coastal fires could be used to dispel Chinese forces.

"For Chinese aircraft and ships that enter our territorial waters and airspace," within 12 nautical miles of the island, Lin explained, "the national army will exercise the right to self-defence and counterattack without exception."

So far, Chinese warplanes or ships have yet to move within 12 nautical miles of Taiwan's main island, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Wednesday's remarks, which also included a warning about how Taiwan would respond to incursions by Chinese unmanned aerial vehicles, come just one day after Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone for the first time, forcing it to fly back to mainland China.

Tensions between China and Taiwan have soared in recent months, especially in the lead up to and after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's August 2 trip to the democratic island, which Beijing has long claimed as its own. Her controversial visit came amid a slew of warnings from China that it would conduct military exercises in response.

Since the visit, China has conducted war games near the island and repeatedly sent ships and jets into areas around Taiwan on a near-daily basis. Though Chinese warplanes routinely cross into Taiwan's air defense identification zone, they have as of late, been more regularly crossing the median line that divides the Taiwan Strait, a more provocative maneuver.

"Taiwan is a province of China and it does not have a "defense ministry," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Wednesday in response to remarks by Taiwan's military. "The act of the Taiwan authorities to heighten tensions does not mean anything."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan leader tells troops to keep cool amid Chinese threats

    Taiwan's president told the self-ruled island's military units Tuesday to keep their cool in the face of daily warplane flights and warship maneuvers by rival China, saying that Taiwan will not allow Beijing to provoke a conflict. China has kept up military pressure on Taiwan in the weeks following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei in early August. Beijing initially retaliated with large military drills in the waters and skies near Taiwan.

  • Taiwan shoots at Chinese drone after president warns of 'strong countermeasures'

    PENGHU, Taiwan (Reuters) -Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone which buzzed an offshore islet on Tuesday shortly after President Tsai Ing-wen said she had ordered Taiwan's military to take "strong countermeasures" against what she termed Chinese provocations. It was the first time such warning shots have been fired during a period of heightened tensions between China and Taiwan. Beijing views the island as its own territory, while Taiwan strongly disputes China's sovereignty claims.

  • Exclusive-U.S. regulators to vet Alibaba, JD.com, other Chinese firms' audits -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -U.S. regulators have selected e-commerce majors Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and JD.com Inc among other U.S.-listed Chinese companies for audit inspection starting next month, people with knowledge of the matter said. The selection follows a landmark audit deal between Beijing and Washington on Friday allowing U.S. regulators to vet accounting firms in mainland China and Hong Kong, potentially ending a long-running dispute that threatened to boot more than 200 Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges. The tech duo along with Yum China Holdings Inc - owner of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants in China - have been notified that they are among the first batch of Chinese companies whose audits will be inspected in Hong Kong by U.S. audit watchdog, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), the people told Reuters, declining to be identified due to confidentiality constraints.

  • Violent hailstorm kills toddler, leaves at least 50 injured in Spain

    A 20-month-old girl died after being hit by a hailstone during a violent storm that wreaked havoc in the Catalonia region of northeastern Spain on Wednesday, according to authorities. The toddler was rushed to the Josep Trueta Hospital in the nearby city of Girona but died overnight from her injuries, the hospital said in a statement, according to CBS News. According to Catalonia's meteorological service, hailstones nearly 4 inches (10 cm) in diameter, or the size of a softball, rained down in t

  • Germany says it will expand military presence in Indo-Pacific

    Germany will expand its military presence in the Indo-Pacific by sending more warships and joining drills with allies as it keeps an eye on the "enormous" build-up of China's armed forces, the German defence chief told Reuters. Germany is joining other Western nations in showing more muscle in the region amid growing alarm over Beijing's territorial ambitions. Last year, Berlin sent its first warship in almost 20 years to the disputed waters of the South China Sea - at the risk of irking its top trade partner - and this month it sent 13 military aircraft to joint exercises in Australia.

  • Soilar Announces the Leading Guide to Solar Panel Cleaning Equipment

    Soilar Technologies, a next generation PV soiling mitigation technology company introduces the Ultimate Guide to Solar Panel Cleaning

  • China’s Largest Developer Posts Record 96% Profit Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Country Garden Holdings Co. said first-half earnings plunged 96%, the most since its 2007 listing in Hong Kong, as China’s property crisis engulfed the nation’s largest developer by sales. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSing

  • Republican Rubio slams U.S. approval of chip deal with China ties

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Monday blasted U.S. regulatory approval of a bid by chip intellectual property company Alphawave to purchase U.S.-based OpenFive, over alleged national security risks posed by the buyer's ties to China's Wise Road Capital. On Friday, the Toronto and London-based Alphawave, which licenses its technology to chipmakers, said it had received all regulatory clearances, including from the powerful U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

  • The Single-Most Misleading Stat in Renewable Energy

    No energy source is perfect. Few are as divisive as renewable energy. Arguments against have focused on high costs, low reliability, and the inability to build a grid based on renewable energy. It's easy to disprove these arguments with real-world data.

  • U.S. Companies Are Getting More Downbeat About the Chinese Market

    Only 20% of respondents in a survey expressed optimism about their prospects over five years, down from nearly 90% a decade ago.

  • Dove Cameron Reveals That Dyeing Her Hair Brunette "Was a Reclamation"

    The previously blonde singer and actress Dove Cameron opened up about why she dyed her hair brunette. See what she had to say at the MTV VMAs about the change.

  • DaBaby's New Orleans Concert Canceled After Failing To Sell More Than 500 Tickets

    When it comes to the music business, touring is an essential part of the way that artists generate income.

  • Why 49ers view 'shocking' Jimmy Garoppolo situation as 'win-win'

    The 49ers believe things could not have fallen into place any better with Jimmy Garoppolo.

  • Japan’s prime minister says ruling party will cut ties with Unification Church

    Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says his ruling party will cut ties with the Unification Church following a widening scandal trigged by former leader Shinzo Abe's assassination last month.

  • Jaguars trade WR Shenault to Panthers for 2023 draft pick

    Receiver Laviska Shenault, a second-round draft pick in 2020, is getting a fresh start in Carolina. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded Shenault to the Panthers on Monday for an undisclosed draft pick in 2023. Jacksonville sent troubled cornerback C.J. Henderson to Carolina last September for tight end Dan Arnold and a fifth-round pick in 2022.

  • Crist resigns from House ahead of gubernatorial election

    Rep. Charlie Crist (Fla.), the Democratic nominee for governor of Florida, is resigning from the House and leaving his term early as he heads into the height of campaign season. Crist’s resignation will be effective at the end of the day on Wednesday, according to the Tampa Bay Times. In a statement to the Tampa Bay…

  • San Francisco DA Jenkins to review past anti-Asian attacks under predecessor Boudin

    San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said her office will review a number of high-profile anti-Asian attacks for any evidence to support hate crime

  • Putin sidelines Russia's defense minister over stalled progress in Ukraine, according to the UK

    Putin has sidelined Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu over stalled progress in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.K. wrote in an intelligence update on Monday.

  • China, India, Syria and others to link up with Russia next month for sweeping war games

    Russian Defense Ministry says Vostok 2022 exercise will be held Sept. 1-7 in various locations in Russia's Far East and the Sea of Japan and involve more than 50,000 troops, over 5,000 weapons units, including 140 aircraft and 60 warships.

  • These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week & They May Run Into Disagreements With Others

    Ready for some heated debates?