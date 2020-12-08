Taiwan's Motorcycle Industry Tackles New Trends Through Sweeping Upgrades and Transformations

TAIPEI, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan's motorcycle industry spans the entire supply chain, covering upstream, midstream, and downstream, making Taiwan a key base for global motorcycle production and R&D. There are nearly 14 million motorcycles in Taiwan, an average of one motorcycle per every 1.5 people, and the use of which is arguably the most common mode of transportation for Taiwanese residents.

Automotive worker repairing an electric motorcycle

Since the beginning of Taiwan's motorcycle industry in the 1950s, fuel-powered vehicles have dominated in R&D, production, and sales. However, in recent years, the number of electric motorcycles in Taiwan has grown rapidly due to the promotion of clean energy and environmental protection. As of the end of August 2020, the total number of electric motorcycles in Taiwan has reached 420,000. The future popularity of new engine systems and electric motorcycles may reduce the need for maintenance of traditional fuel motorcycles, and therefore, impact revenue of motorcycle shops.

To help motorcycle practitioners update their professional skills and tackle the growing trend of electric motorcycles, the Taiwan government launched a counseling program in August 2019 to upgrade and transform motorcycle shops. 8 major motorcycle manufacturers in Taiwan (Yamaha, KYMCO, SYM, Gogoro, CMC, SUZUKI, PGO, and AEON Motors) were invited to participate in training courses that coach practitioners in the latest technical skills for fuel and electric motorcycles.

The training course is divided into two stages. The first stage is a free one-day introductory course on automotive maintenance. Trainers who work in motorcycle manufacturing introduce their company's latest electric or eco-friendly motorcycles to provide a basic understanding on the current state and developmental trend of green energy and vehicles. Between October and December of 2019, 114 first-stage classes were held, and 3,757 people were trained.

The second stage is a multi-day advanced skills training course. In general, the government may subsidize 80% of the training costs; however, a full subsidy is possible if the trainee's automobile shop is located in a remote area, in an aboriginal township, or on an outlying island. Regardless, the total subsidy can reach up to 40,000 yuan. At this stage, the course covers diverse subjects like fuel, electric, and heavy motorcycle repair and maintenance across various brands, digital software and hardware system operations, marketing management, service optimization, and more. Through these courses, motorcycle shops will not only know how to repair motorcycles, but also how to retain customers.

In addition to providing training courses, the Taiwan government also offers low-interest loans of up to NT$6 million to motorcycle shops for franchising and store design purposes to assist in their overall upgrades and transformations.

The motorcycle manufacturing industry is the pride of Taiwan. Taiwan has more than 337,000 employees in the motorcycle industry, and the industry's developmental trend affects the livelihoods of more than one million people. Future growth in electric vehicles is inevitable, and the Taiwan government has recognized the difficulties and challenges that motorcycle shops face. In response, the government is actively counseling all motorcycle shops in ways to upgrade and transform with the hope of not only helping practitioners expand their skills, but also their revenue opportunities to be fully prepared for a future run on both fuel and electricity.

The counseling program to upgrade and transform motorcycle shops is executed by Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research(CIER).

