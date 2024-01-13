Taiwan's President casts her vote in critical elections

STORY: Tsai is constitutionally barred from standing again after two terms in office.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which champions Taiwan's separate identity and rejects China's territorial claims, is seeking a third term in office with its candidate, current Vice President Lai Ching-te.

Taiwan has been a democratic success story since holding its first direct presidential election in 1996, the culmination of decades of struggle against authoritarian rule and martial law.