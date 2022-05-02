Taiwan's stocks suffer market jolt as China's zero-Covid policy and lockdown disrupt supply chains from PCs to vehicles

·5 min read

Taiwan's major electronics manufacturers and chip makers are slumping in the stock market as they grapple with supply chain disruptions amid the ongoing lockdowns in Shanghai and its neighbouring cities.

The shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry, Patregon Corp, Quanta Computer, Compal Electronics and AU Optronics, five of Taiwan's bellwether electronics suppliers, retreated by 8.5 per cent on average in April, erasing a total of NT$118 billion (US$4 billion) in market capital. TAIEX, the Taiwan Stock Exchange's benchmark weighted index, dropped 6.5 per cent to a six-month low of 16,592 last month.

In other major markets, Hon Hai's subsidiary Foxconn Interconnect Technology, lost 12.8 per cent in Hong Kong, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) retraced 10.9 per cent in New York during the month.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

One in four of the 161 Taiwan-listed companies that halted production amid ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and in the neighbouring city of Kunshan in Jiangsu province are in electronics, said Chang Chen-shan, an official at Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission. The suspensions have spilled over to other manufacturing activities from bicycles to automobiles.

Two of the four campuses of Foxconn in Kunshan on 23 April 2022, under strict lockdown since April 20. Photo: Ann Cao alt=Two of the four campuses of Foxconn in Kunshan on 23 April 2022, under strict lockdown since April 20. Photo: Ann Cao>

The spillover underscores why Taiwan's government had been nudging the island's companies for many years to diversify their investments from mainland China to Southeast Asia to reduce the reliance of vital supply chains on China.

Taiwan, administered separately from China, should work with the US, Japan and other "like-minded partners with shared strategic interests" to revamp the supply chains related to hi-tech products, said the island's President Tsai Ing-wen said as early as in September 2020.

Taiwan has an important role in China's electronics manufacturing supply chain and chip industry.

Kunshan in Jiangsu, less than an hour by train from Shanghai, is home to more than 5,000 Taiwan-based companies, including a number of key Apple suppliers. Together they contribute to more than 30 per cent of the city's economic activity.

"Even if factories [operate] under closed-loop management, there are still challenges in the transportation of the products as well as components including PCBs," said IDC's Vice-President of devices research Bryan Ma, adding that the shortage of printed circuit boards (PCBs) remains a hurdle for computer notebooks.

A citywide lockdown in Shanghai, now heading into its second month, has upended supply chains and caused havoc in Taiwan's manufacturing industry, from electronics to vehicles. Their woes were reflected in the stock market in plunging prices.

Compal, which supplies for Apple's iPads, has had several production facilities and staff dormitories sealed off in Kunshan because of suspected infections. It was unclear when production could resume.

The first-quarter revenue of AU Optronics, a Taiwanese notebook panel supplier for Tesla, HP and Dell, fell 50 per cent, due to production slump in Kunshan, estimated at 30 to 40 per cent. AU's shares dropped 13.6 per cent in April, losing NT$26 billion in market capitalisation.

"The biggest challenge comes from transportation bottlenecks, [where] materials have been stuck on the road," AU Optronics' chairman Paul Peng said during an earnings call. "Starting from April, the [logistics] had slowed down and we had been unable to deploy technical personnel and equipment into the fabrication facility."

Nearly-empty roads during a lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Shanghai's response to a record coronavirus outbreak has been to impose an unprecedented lockdown that has brought a hefty social and economic toll to the financial hub. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg alt=Nearly-empty roads during a lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Shanghai's response to a record coronavirus outbreak has been to impose an unprecedented lockdown that has brought a hefty social and economic toll to the financial hub. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg>

Shanghai is faced with limited manpower and logistics as well as suspended transportation options, said Forrest Chen, an analyst at TrendForce.

"This means OEMs and ODMs in neighbouring areas can only rely on on-site inventory to barely meet the needs of production lines, further exacerbating component mismatches," Chen said.

Both Shanghai and Kunshan have been working to give go-ahead to nearly 2,000 manufacturers to resume production, but as the lockdown shows no sign of ending, various barriers still exist for full resumption.

For chip makers such as TSMC, analysts and companies expect relatively limited impact from the lockdowns, but chip makers still faced a hit as the lockdowns added to the global chip shortage, further battering the company's share price.

Lucy Chen, vice-president at Taiwan-based Isaiah Research, said the company managed to maintain a steady business-to-business logistics level during the lockdown. But shares of TSMC fell to a two-year low of US$92.93 in New York on April 27.

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC), another Taiwan-based contract chip maker whose wafer fab Hejian Technology Corporation suspended operations in Suzhou after one employee tested positive for Covid-19, dropped 11.5 per cent in April. The company's 2021 revenue jumped 34.7 per cent to a record NT$47.1 billion.

The lockdowns in Shanghai and its surroundings had "some effect" on demand, but overall demand for auto chips, industrial servers and networking segments had offset any "softness" in smartphones, notebooks and personal computers, said UMC's co-president Jason Wang.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘We come back even stronger’: After vandals, defiant Ukraine exhibit opening in Fort Myers

    “I wanted to turn something that felt really yucky into something that was celebratory,” says the Alliance’s executive director, Molly Deckart.

  • Consumer-Staples Stocks Take Their Turn in Limelight

    Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz and P&G are among those that reported stronger-than-expected earnings and saw their shares rise in April.

  • Grappler used to stop, arrest man after leading police on chase across Valley

    According to Phoenix police, the man led officers on a Valley-wide chase before Phoenix police used a grappler to stop him.

  • Cowboys select Fresno State CB DaRon Bland with No. 167 pick

    The Cowboys only had one 30 visit cornerback and they stuck to it, selecting Fresno State cornerback DaRon Bland with the No. 167 pick. | From @KDDrummondNFL

  • Alphabet’s Chief Financial Officer Bought Up Stock. It Wasn’t Alphabet’s.

    Blackstone stock has slumped so far in 2022, and director Ruth Porat just bought shares of the private-equity firm on the open market. Blackstone (ticker: BX) stock has fallen 22% year to date, compared with a 13% drop in the S&P 500 index Blackstone reported strong first-quarter earnings in April, and announced a dividend increase. Also that month, Blackstone announced two real-estate deals: a $7.6 billion acquisition of real-estate investment trust PS Business Parks (PSB), and a $12.8 billion buy of student-housing owner American Campus Communities (ACC).

  • 5 Reasons Why Many Beaten-Up Internet and Chip Stocks Now Look Cheap

    For people willing to brave the waters, there are now quality names with distinguishing characteristics that look attractive.

  • With climate catastrophe looming, experts say world also needs carbon removal solutions

    The world is nearly overdrawn on its climate budget and needs to act now to not only reduce emissions but remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere

  • COVID-19, inflation and supply issues blamed for Mass. economy's contraction

    The state's economic contraction comes on the heels of a solid fourth quarter of 2021, which saw Massachusetts GDP grow at an annual rate of 7.8%.

  • 2022 midterms: What to know about Ohio, Indiana primaries

    The first multistate contest of the 2022 midterm election season takes place Tuesday

  • Einhorn’s Greenlight Defies April’s Rout With 10.6% Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital chalked a 10.6% gain in April, according to a person with knowledge of the firm’s performance, weathering the worst month for U.S. stocks in years.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloading BillionsOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies Fr

  • Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated — and two early signs you might have it

    Fainting and fatigue may signal onset of Omicron, experts say

  • Pelosi secret visit to Ukraine highlights expanse — and limitations — of U.S. support

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) secret visit to Kyiv on Saturday demonstrated a remarkable show of U.S. support for the embattled Ukrainians, providing further proof that Washington policymakers are both bracing for a lengthy conflict and prepared to furnish help for the long haul. The surprise excursion — marking the first visit inside Ukraine by members…

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloading Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloading BillionsOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsJapanese institutional manage

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • Down Over 70%, 3 Growth Stocks With Fortress Balance Sheets to Weather a Bear-Market Storm

    Bear markets can actually present great opportunities to buy growth stocks -- provided you pick the right ones. Down roughly 22% from the peak it hit last year, the Nasdaq Composite index is already in bear territory, and investors may want to consider which beaten-down growth names look sturdy for the long term and are worth pouncing on. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified a trio of growth stocks that have formidable balance sheets and trade down more than 70% from their highs.

  • Cathie Wood's Worst Nightmare Comes True

    Health officials declared Covid-19 a global pandemic and planes stopped flying, bars, gyms and theaters closed, and people retreated to their homes to wait out the disease that had thoroughly disrupted their lives. Companies like Teladoc Health , Zoom Video Communications , Netflix and Peloton Interactive made the most out of social distancing. Netflix posted the first decline in annual subscriber growth in more than a decade earlier this month.

  • 3 Reasons to Consider Buying This Overlooked Medical Device Stock

    The Nasdaq's sell-off looks to have given investors a buying opportunity in this little-known medical device stock.

  • Down Over 70%, These 3 Monster Growth Stocks Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

    The Nasdaq Composite is officially back in a bear market, which happens when an index is down 20% or more from its all-time high. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is in correction territory -- which is a drawdown of at least 10% from the all-time high -- while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is just 33 basis points from a correction.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in This Cathie Wood Dividend Stock and Wait 5 Years

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett could be thought of as representing different ends of the investing spectrum. Meanwhile, Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru. As such, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Wood's Ark Invest and Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway don't share too many holdings in common.

  • Buffett Is Back With One of His Biggest Buying Sprees in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloading BillionsOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Ear