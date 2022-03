Motley Fool

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) wants to upend its entire business in a bid to reverse collapsing sales, but the dramatic change it's making is more likely to do long-term damage to the company. Despite its stock suffering a massive 80% loss in value over the past year, there is still plenty of air beneath the shares, and investors would do well to avoid Peloton until it can prove it can grow its base once again. The pandemic proved to be a boon to Peloton as stuck-at-home consumers bought up its pricy workout equipment.