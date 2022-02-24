Taiwan's UMC to spend $5 billion on new chip plant in Singapore

FILE PHOTO: Signboard of United Microelectronics Corp is seen in Taiwan
·2 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) will invest $5 billion on a new microchip factory in Singapore, with production expected to start in 2024 to support the boom in 5G and auto electronics, it said on Thursday.

UMC, which has already been producing semiconductors in the country for more than 20 years, said the new factory would produce 22 and 28 nanometre chips.

"The new fab is backed by customers who have signed multi-year supply agreements in order to secure capacity from 2024 and beyond, which points to robust demand outlook for UMC's 22/28nm technologies for years to come, driven by 5G, IoT (internet of things), and automotive mega-trends," it said in a statement.

The new fab will be next to an existing one, and will have a monthly capacity of 30,000 wafers, UMC added.

The company said in 2021 it would spend T$100 billion ($3.57 billion) over the next three years to expand capacity and would guarantee supplies and prices to its clients as part of the plan, amid a global chip shortage that has hit automakers especially hard.

UMC Chairman Stan Hung said in the statement the semiconductor "undersupply" had crystallised the need for "greater visibility and mutual risk mitigation within the industry".

"We are committed to doing our part to restore balance in the industry value chain and to the long-term success of our customers."

The company's clients include Qualcomm Inc and Germany's Infineon.

The global chip shortage initially forced automakers to cut production but is now also hurting manufacturers of smartphones, laptops and even household appliances. Chip firms are racing to add capacity to keep up.

TSMC, Asia's most valuable listed firm and globally the largest contract chipmaker, said last month it expected to lift capital spending to between $40 billion and $44 billion this year. Last year it spent $30 billion.

($1 = 27.9840 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong starts vaccine requirement for restaurants, stores

    Hong Kong launched a vaccination requirement to enter shopping malls, restaurants and a host of other places on Thursday as it battles an expanding omicron outbreak and tries to overcome vaccine hesitancy in parts of its population. Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese city, is struggling to impose a zero-COVID strategy patterned on the tough measures mainland China has implemented to keep the virus at bay. The city of Hohhot in China's Inner Mongolia region launched a sixth round of citywide testing Thursday in an outbreak with 277 confirmed cases.

  • Australian Stocks Slump Most in 17 Months on Ukraine Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s key stock index tumbled 3% as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to order a military attack on Ukraine rattled global equities.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assault: Markets WrapBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not

  • Hong Kong COVID cases hit record as compulsory testing looms

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong reported a record 8,674 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, as authorities announced the toughest social restrictions since the pandemic began to combat the surge, and as the city prepares for compulsory testing of residents. From Thursday residents will have to show their vaccine record to access venues including supermarkets, malls and restaurants, wear masks for all outdoor exercise, and they will not be allowed to remove masks to eat or drink on public transport. Hong Kong is pursuing a "dynamic zero COVID" strategy similar to mainland China, aiming to eradicate any outbreaks at all costs instead of trying to live with the virus.

  • Wheat Hits Nine-Year High on Supply Fears, Raising Bread Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat climbed to a nine-year high in Chicago on worries about potential supply disruptions in the Black Sea region, further buoying costs of food staples around the world.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Stage Set for Russian Invasion: Ukraine UpdateBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into

  • Google brings back massages, gyms as San Francisco COVID-19 concerns ease

    "Based on current conditions in the Bay Area, we're pleased that our employees who choose to come in now have the ability to access more onsite spaces and services to work and connect with colleagues," the company's spokesperson said in a statement. Google and other big tech companies have said they expect offices to be a major part of its workplaces even as they allow remote working for many staff, and in-office perks long associated with the tech industry could be a key way to draw people back. Those who enter Google's work sites will be required to be fully vaccinated or have an approved exemption, the company said, adding that wearing masks will be required in its Santa Clara County offices due to local regulations.

  • EU to hit Russia with new sanctions over 'barbaric' attack on Ukraine

    European Union leaders will impose new sanctions on Russia, freezing its assets, halting its banks' access to European financial markets and targeting "Kremlin interests" over its "barbaric attack" on Ukraine, senior officials said on Thursday. An emergency summit starting at 1900 GMT will also discuss offering EU candidate status to Ukraine, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda said, a step Kyiv has long called for, though it may not win approval from all EU leaders. Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

  • U.S. Eyes Oil Reserves Release as Prices Rise on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering tapping its emergency supply of oil again in coordination with allies to counter a surge in prices brought on by Russia’s moves against Ukraine, according to two people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Brent Scales $100 on Rus

  • Gold Surges to 15-Month High as Attack on Ukraine Boosts Havens

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold surged to the highest since 2020 after Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine, triggering the worst security crisis in Europe since World War II and crushing risk sentiment. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assault: Markets WrapBiden’s First Salvo o

  • Chinese influencer Ping Rong was fined roughly $10 million for tax evasion as China continues its crackdown on the booming live-streaming industry

    She's the latest celebrity to be targeted as China continues its scrutiny of the rich as part of a "common prosperity" drive to narrow the wealth gap.

  • Sarah Palin seeks new trial in defamation lawsuit, with new judge

    A Manhattan judge said Wednesday that lawyers for Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin are seeking a new trial on her defamation claims against The New York Times, along with his removal from the case.

  • This Chain Is Struggling So Much With Delivery It's Paying Customers To Pick Up Their Orders

    In the spring of 2020, the national unemployment rate reached a record high as many business were forced to shutter temporarily or scale back operations in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. These days, companies have the opposite problem -- they're struggling to hire, and in some cases, flexibility and benefits just aren't doing the trick.

  • Pinocchios likely no more in Midtown as restaurant's landlord demands $182K in unpaid rent

    The Midtown eatery was closed Monday with a court order taped to its door indicating Pinocchios owed its property owner over $182K in past-due rent.

  • NYC Mayor Eyes End to Vaccination Rule for Restaurants, Bars

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Eric Adams said he wants the city to move in the next few weeks toward phasing out its proof-of-vaccination requirement for patrons of restaurants, bars and other indoor spaces. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateRussia Attacks Targets Across Ukraine; Biden Vows More SanctionsBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner S

  • CoStar IT workers describe a secretive operation to track whether employees working remotely were at their desks and how they were dressed

    CoStar, the top real-estate data firm in the US, said it will "not apologize for" its high "standards" in a statement sent to Insider.

  • Goldman Sachs seeks return of bonuses from bankers for jumping ship - Bloomberg News

    The bank is looking at confiscating vested stock - usually reserved for cases of misconduct - of executives Omer Ismail and David Stark, the report said. Both had left the Wall Street bank last year. Goldman is also pulling unvested compensation from executives Gregg Lemkau and Eric Lane who left the bank for companies that would be considered clients, the report added.

  • Early Money: A startup founded by twin sisters that's working on turning carbon emissions into fabrics raised a $4.5M seed round

    What if you could take some of the excess carbon dioxide in the air and turn it into clothes? The Sausalito startup has found a way to convert carbon emissions into naturally biodegradable textiles. Rubi's process involves taking carbon emitted by manufacturing plants and converting it into viscose, which is also known as rayon and is one of the world's most popular textiles.

  • CBS Loses Bid To Deep-Six ‘MacGyver’ Profits Suit; Case Set For Trial Next Month

    MacGyver famously can fix anything with two pieces of tape, a paper clip and some balsa wood, but CBS can’t save itself from having to go to trial in two months over profits from the revived series. Even though the network’s rebirthing of the Lucas Till-led MacGyver wrapped last April, a Los Angeles Superior Court […]

  • Warren Buffett avoids investing in Russia because he's faced threats of violence and asset seizure there — but he still cares more about business fundamentals than geopolitical risks

    The billionaire investor and Berkshire Hathaway CEO recalled battling to extract oil and withdraw equipment from a drilling site in Siberia.

  • One of Nigeria’s biggest grocery distributors has bought its Ghanaian equivalent

    TradeDepot's purchase of Ghana-based Green Lion signals future B2B e-commerce consolidation in Africa.

  • UPS loses $2 billion euro claim for EU veto on TNT bid

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -The world's No. 1 logistics company, United Parcel Service Inc, on Wednesday lost its court fight for a record 1.74-billion euro ($2 billion) compensation claim from EU antitrust regulators for blocking its 2013 bid for Dutch rival TNT. The European Commission had stopped UPS' planned 5.2-billion-euro acquisition of TNT because it had not offered enough remedies to allay concerns that the deal would hurt consumers. "The General Court dismisses two actions for damages brought by UPS and ASL Aviation Holdings," the court said.