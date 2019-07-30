TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts Limited (NSE:TAJGVK) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we'll look at TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts Limited (NSE:TAJGVK) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts:

0.11 = ₹649m ÷ (₹7.1b - ₹932m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts has an ROCE of 11%.

Does TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 7.8% average in the Hospitality industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~7.6% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

We can see that , TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts currently has an ROCE of 11% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 6.8%. This makes us think the business might be improving. The image below shows how TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:TAJGVK Past Revenue and Net Income, July 30th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts.

How TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts has total assets of ₹7.1b and current liabilities of ₹932m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 13% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.